The best multimeter

A multimeter is a useful tool for checking electrical currents in wires and other circuits. While an AC voltage checker merely checks for the presence of an electrical current in a wire, a multimeter can give you a specific voltage and current reading for a number of different electrical circuit types. Multimeters aren't just for electricians and engineers. Anyone who fancies themselves an electrical problem-solver should have a multimeter in their tool box. It comes in handy more often than you might realize. That said, safety should always be paramount when working with electricity of any sort.

If you're ready to buy a new multimeter, then you've come to the right place. The following buying guide and reviews will help you make the right choice. Our top pick, the Fluke 115 Compact True-RMS Digital Multimeter, has the features of a pro model, but it's easy to use, even for beginners.

Considerations when choosing multimeters

A multimeter is the primary tool for checking when something electrical isn't working properly. It measures voltage, resistance, or current in wiring circuits.

Voltage is the potential difference in charge between two points.

Resistance measures how a material reduces the flow of electricity through it.

Current represents an electric charge's rate of flow.

Safety

Any time you work with electricity, it's vital that you take all recommended safety precautions. AC currents, in particular, can be extremely dangerous. You should only use a multimeter on AC circuits if you are familiar with all of the associated risks and safety protocols. Always wear non-conductive gloves and shoes, and only use tools that are rated for electrical work.

Parts of a multimeter

Display is the part of the multimeter that shows up to four alphanumeric symbols and a negative sign. It's usually made of a digital or quartz crystal screen and sits at the front of the device.

Selection dial is a knob, usually in the middle of the machine, that allows you to change the settings, depending on the work you're doing.

Ports are where the probes are connected to the multimeter. There will be a "COM" (common) port used for grounding and a secondary port.

Wires connect to the multimeter with connectors that fit the machine's ports. At least one black and one red wire will be found on every multimeter.

Probes are located at the opposite ends of the wires. There are multiple types of multimeter probe tips, but alligator clips are the most common. These tips connect to the electrical circuit that you wish to test.

Types of multimeters

Digital multimeters are the most popular type. They offer information on a simple digital screen.

Analog models have been around longer than digital multimeters. They use a needle and gauge to display the current information. Although they can be more difficult for an amateur to read, they can be better than digital machines at getting sensitive measurements.

Single probe machines are usually models that test AC voltage only.

Clamp-style multimeters are often used by electricians for measuring AC current.

Body style

Pen multimeters look like small screwdrivers. They have one test probe that's used for non-contact AC voltage detection.

Handheld multimeters are the most popular style. They are usually rectangular, have a large knob, and three ports.

Bench or box multimeters are more expensive models, primarily used by professionals. They have many ports and more settings from which to choose.

Features

Voltage selection capability allows you to select variable voltage ranges to make sure you get the most accurate reading.

Ohm measurement is what allows you to measure resistance vs. continuity in a circuit. This is the best way to tell if there is any current flowing through a physically damaged wire.

AC/DC switching ability is an important feature to have for standard home electronic repair jobs, and most handheld models have both AC and DC settings, but double-check before you buy.

Autoranging is a feature that changes the multimeter's range based on the attached circuit. Though convenient, the layperson may not get the benefits from it that a professional can.

Temperature probe, though not really necessary for most basic electrical jobs, is a helpful feature that measures the temperature of electronics housings or internals. It's used often for computer work.

Amperage measurement is another feature not commonly used, but professionals like having it available to them as they sometimes need to measure amperage.

Price

Most multimeters cost between $10 and $300. Premium professional models can cost as much as $1500. A $10 multimeter is most often either pen or handheld with the most basic functions. For $100, you can get a high-quality handheld multimeter with a large number of functions to handle almost any electrical need. If you spend $300 or more, you can get a professional bench or box multimeter with many ports and a digital or LCD display.

FAQ

Q. Does it matter which wire is red and which is black on my multimeter?

A. Yes, it does. The difference in color can be important when you're trying to measure voltage. Black usually stands for "ground," which helps you keep track of which wire is which, when performing a voltage check.

Q. How do I know what voltage range I need for a multimeter?

A. Consider the electronic items that you're most likely to work with and determine their voltage range. Then make sure the multimeter you choose has maximum voltage and current rating higher than that number.

Multimeters we recommend

Best of the best: Fluke's 115 Compact True-RMS Digital Multimeter

Our take: Professional-level functions with easy-to-use controls.

What we like: Measures continuity, resistance, capacitance, frequency, and a host of other readings. The backlit screen is easy to read.

What we dislike: Some users reported faulty or missing leads.

Best bang for your buck: AstroAI's TRMS 6000 Counts Digital Multimeter

Our take: The best option for functionality on a budget.

What we like: A durable build and helpful autoranging feature make this multimeter an absolute steal for the price.

What we dislike: Does not include non-contact voltage testing.

Choice 3: Etekcity's MSR-R500 Digital Multimeter

Our take: A basic model that can do rudimentary work for a low price.

What we like: Great for general auto and home use. Multi-measuring functions and overload protection.

What we dislike: The screen is small and the body feels cheap.

