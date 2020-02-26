The best muddler

If you're someone who loves to host dinner parties or social gatherings, then a quality muddler -- used for making cocktails that call for crushed fruits, herbs, and spices -- is a must-have. You can elevate any event by whipping up some bar-quality beverages for your guests. However, with a wide range of muddlers in varying shapes, sizes, and materials, it can be hard to find the right one for your at-home bar.

In this shopping guide, you will find all of the information you need to consider before buying the perfect cocktail muddler. We've even included some product recommendations at the end, including our favorite, the OXO Steel Muddler, which has a nonslip handle and a nylon head that's gentle on your glassware.

Considerations when choosing muddlers

Material

Wooden muddlers are traditional and widely popular. They typically resemble a small baseball bat and are a strong and durable option. However, since wooden muddlers are not dishwasher safe, you will need to take the time to efficiently handwash the naturally porous tools to avoid any bacteria buildup. You will also want to fully dry your muddler to prevent any cracks in the wood. Stay away from varnished wooden muddlers as, over time, the varnish may seep into your drinks.

Plastic muddlers are an excellent choice if you're looking to save a few dollars. These low-maintenance tools are often dishwasher safe and less likely than wood to develop bacteria, mold, or stains. However, plastic is less durable than wood and can become slippery and difficult to use when wet.

Stainless steel muddlers offer a happy middle ground between wood and plastic. They are strong and durable while remaining easy to clean. However, you will often pay more for stainless steel.

Size

Muddlers come in all different sizes, shapes, and weights. As a general rule, you will want to find a muddler that is taller than the glass or shaker you're using to ensure you can easily reach the bottom. A wide-head will help you crush fruits, herbs, and spices more efficiently, however, you will want to make sure it's not too wide for the glass. A quality muddler will also have some weight to it but won't be so heavy that your arm gets tired quickly.

Features

Finish

For the best results, opt for a muddler with a smooth finish. A muddler with a rough or porous finish could soak up too much juice and oil, leaving you with bland tasting drinks and possibly imparting unwanted flavors into another beverage.

Head

There are two types of muddler heads, smooth and textured. Textured heads have small pointed teeth that are designed to crush fruits, herbs, and spices to release their juices and oils more effectively. However, some people find textured heads make for bitter cocktails and prefer to use a smooth-head muddler instead.

Handle

To avoid hand cramping and discomfort, look for a muddler with a distinct handle. Most muddlers will have a rounded top that tapers inward to make the tool easier to hold. If you're buying a plastic or stainless steel muddler, look for one with a rubberized handle that will provide you with a nonslip grip.

Storage bags

Some of the more expensive muddlers will often come with a storage bag. These bags act as a protective case for your muddler when it's mixed into a drawer of kitchen utensils.

Price

Depending on size and materials, you can expect to pay anywhere from $5 to $35 for a cocktail muddler. On the lower end of the price spectrum, you will find simple muddlers made from plastic or varnished wood. On the higher end, you will start to see muddlers made from stainless steel and eventually solid, unvarnished wood.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a spoon to muddle my drinks instead?

A. A wooden spoon or ladle will get the job done in an pinch but won't yield the same results as a muddler. If you plan on regularly mixing cocktails, it's worth investing in an actual muddler.

Q. What is the most versatile type of muddler?

A. A stainless steel muddler is not only the most versatile option, but it's likely to last the longest as well. With this material, you will get the durability of wood with the convenience of plastic.

Muddlers we recommend

Best of the best: OXO's Steel Muddler

Our take: A high-quality muddler from a well-respected brand.

What we like: Nonslip handle is comfortable and easy to use. Nylon head is durable yet gentle on glass. Long handle allows you to muddle comfortably in nearly any glass or shaker.

What we dislike: Fruit can get stuck in the long teeth of the muddler, making it difficult to clean.

Best bang for your buck: Barvivo's Professional Drink Muddler

Our take: A bar-quality muddler at a bargain price.

What we like: Stainless steel is durable and rust-proof. Shallow teeth are perfect for muddling fruits and spices and are easy to clean. Comfortable to hold.

What we dislike: If fully submerged, water may seep inside of the muddler.

Choice 3: Top Shelf Bar Supply's Extra-Long Cocktail Muddler

Our take: A solid, sturdy muddler that's ideal for tall glasses and shakers.

What we like: Has a durable, ergonomic build. 12" length allows for use in both short and tall glasses or shakers. Dishwasher safe.

What we dislike: Can sometimes be awkward to use in shorter glasses.

Amber Van Wort is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.