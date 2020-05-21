The best motion sensor light

Outdoor lighting is an easy way to make sure you have an illuminated path toward your front door or garage. Since lights don't always need to be on, investing in motion sensor lights is an affordable, energy-efficient solution.

Motion sensor lights are activated when objects enter their immediate area, and they only remain on for a few seconds or minutes. This means you have ample light when taking out the garbage or pulling into the garage but don't need to worry about a pesky light shining through your windows all night long.

If you're ready to purchase motion sensor lighting, give our buying guide a read. We're including shopping tips and sharing our top recommendations. Our favorite, URPOWER's Outdoor Motion Sensor Solar Lights, offer a 25-foot light circumference with lag-free illumination.

Considerations when choosing motion sensor lights

Location

Motion sensor lights are most often installed around the garage, driveway, and paths toward front and back entrances. Many homeowners install motion sensor lights around pools and decks so they're able to enjoy these areas at night. Motion sensor lights can also be installed on detached sheds.

Light color

More often than not, motion sensor lights have LEDs, which cast a white light. Besides being ultra-bright, LEDs are energy-efficient and last much longer than ordinary light bulbs. In fact, some motion sensor lights can last through eight years of use.

Power source

Solar-powered motion sensor lights are the most energy-efficient choice, but they aren't very reliable in cloudy weather. AC-powered lights are easy to install, but they require extension cords that can be eyesores. Battery-powered motion sensor lights are generally low-profile but can consume batteries quickly. Hardwired lights are the most reliable, though proper installation requires a licensed electrician, which comes with an additional cost.

Features

Single-head vs. dual-head

Single-head motion sensor lights shine in a smaller area and at a shorter distance than dual-head lights. Given their greater area of illumination, dual-head lights cost significantly more and have a much larger footprint. To strike a balance between price and illumination area, some consumers invest in a set of single-head lights. With these, you can place them where you like, and it still ends up being a cost-effective solution.

Durability features

Because motion sensor lights are outdoor devices, several models are equipped with protective features. Waterproof lights hold up well through rain and snow, while weatherproof lights can withstand harsh winds and a reasonable degree of exposure to water. Certain lights are also heat-resistant, which are recommended for homes located in areas that experience long periods of hot weather.

Illumination time

How long motion sensor lights remain on once activated varies between models, from 20 seconds to 3 minutes. In more advanced motion sensor lights, you're able to adjust illumination and timer settings. Keep in mind that most motion sensor lights don't have a setting in which they can remain on for prolonged periods of time.

Price

Entry-level single lights and those with limited settings cost $20 to $40. Mid-range sets of lights with customization features cost closer to $65. Those priced at $100 and above include more features and timer settings and are typically used in commercial settings.

FAQ

Q. What is the illumination range for motion sensor lights?

A. It varies between models, but the average is between 10 and 25 feet. Remember, their detection range and angles are different, though most motion sensor lights activate if you come within 10 feet of them.

Q. Why is there a delay with my motion sensor light?

A. Depending on your motion sensor, you may need to adjust the settings to activate at a longer range. If that isn't the case, you may have a defective unit, in which case you should contact the manufacturer.

Motion sensor lights we recommend

Best of the best: URPOWER's Outdoor Motion Sensor Solar Lights

Our take: Reliable solar charge and user-friendly installation.

What we like: Waterproof and heatproof. LED lights have a lifespan of up to 5 years.

What we dislike: Some users report LEDs stop working sooner than anticipated.

Best bang for your buck: iThird's Adjustable Solar Motion Sensor Lights

Our take: Low-profile design blends in well with siding and roofs.

What we like: Bright lights with multiple sensor settings. Waterproof and rust-proof.

What we dislike: Set up is more involved than expected, but well worth the time investment.

Choice 3: Hyperikon's Dusk to Dawn Outdoor Security Flood Light with Motion Sensor

Our take: Equipped with a variety of features to customize timers and sensors.

What we like: Detection range of 20 to 65 feet. Hardwired for maximum reliability.

What we dislike: Installation may require a qualified and licensed electrician.

