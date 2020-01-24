The best manual treadmill

One of the most recommended pieces of home exercise equipment is a treadmill, because it offers an effective aerobic workout for users at any skill or conditioning level. Professional runners and first-time exercisers alike can benefit from this machine, but electric models commonly found in commercial gyms can be prohibitively expensive, as well as intimidating to beginners. One popular solution is a manual treadmill, which allows users to walk, jog, or even run at their preferred pace without the need for a powerful motor or variable inclines.

Most manual treadmills are more affordable than their electric cousins, and they can be set up in locations where a heavier and noisier machine may not be welcome. Manual treadmills are also easier to store and transport. More experienced athletes may prefer the challenge of a faster-paced electric model, but home users often find manual treadmills a good alternative during inclement weather.

If you are in the market for a manual treadmill, keep reading our buying guide. Our top choice is the Sunny Health & Fitness Manual Treadmill, a feature-packed manual model that rivals the performance of entry-level electric treadmills, with a generous weight capacity and challenging incline settings.

Considerations when choosing manual treadmills

Manual versus electric

The popularity of electric treadmills in commercial fitness centers and rehabilitation clinics speaks to the manual-versus-electric-treadmill dilemma. In terms of additional features and ease of use, most manual treadmills fall short by comparison. However, manual treadmills do have some advantages, including portability, maintenance costs, and durability. A manual treadmill may not offer a range of incline angles or a pre-programmed variable speed workout, but it does work at the user's preferred pace. Fewer mechanical parts also means fewer possible breakdowns. Some consumers may also consider the economic savings to outweigh any perceived limitations.

Weight limits

Manual treadmills typically have lower overall weight limits than commercial electric models, but this doesn't mean they won't accommodate most adult users. Some lightweight manual models can have weight capacities of 200 to 225 pounds, while heavy-duty models can handle 300 pounds or more. One advantage with a manual treadmill is that users create their own pace by stepping onto a motionless belt. Some electric models require users to step onto a moving belt.

Inclines and other adjustments

One popular method of increasing the intensity of a treadmill workout is to adjust the level of incline. While many electric models offer a flat zero-degree incline, many manual treadmills have a default setting of at least six degrees. This means the user will be walking slightly uphill through the entire workout. Better manual treadmills offer other incline angles that force users to work even harder. While these inclines must be adjusted manually between sessions, they provide a way to increase resistance without the need for electrical assistance.

Some higher-end manual treadmills also offer adjustable resistance through magnetic tension on the belt and flywheel. The angle of the hand grips can also be adjusted to increase or lower tension on the user's arms and upper body.

Portability and ease of use

Because manual treadmills do not include heavy electric motors or a complex control panel, they are easy to move from location to location. The hand rails typically fold down for easier storage between sessions. Most manual treadmills are noticeably lighter than electric models, too. There may be some minimal assembly required upon delivery, but repairs are less expensive and spare parts are generally easier to find and install. Manual treadmills can still be noisy during operation, but they don't generate the level of vibration associated with electric models.

Price

An entry-level manual treadmill with a limited weight capacity and minimal features can retail for less than $100 in sporting goods stores. A solid mid-range model with adjustable inclines and a more generous weight limit should have a price point between $100 and $200, while higher-end treadmills with magnetic resistance and an electronic display can cost as much as $400.

FAQ

Q. Are manual treadmills quieter than motorized treadmills?

A. Generally speaking, a manual treadmill does not generate the same level of noise as an electric model. However, it is not completely silent. The belt can still create friction, which often means loud squeaks and other abrasive sounds. The use of a treadmill pad to reduce noise is recommended.

Q. I'm training for a marathon. Is a manual treadmill better than an electric one for long-distance running?

A. Actually, a manual treadmill is better for shorter bursts of activity, not a longer period of jogging or running. A manual treadmill will not set a pace for long-distance running like many electric models do. However, you can still use a manual treadmill as part of a larger cardio workout.

Manual treadmills we recommend

Best of the best: Sunny Health & Fitness' Manual Treadmill

Our take: This manual model is ideal for those seeking the workout challenge of a motorized treadmill without paying motorized-treadmill prices.

What we like: Easy to move from location to location. Includes multiple hand grip and resistance settings. Supports up to 300 pounds.

What we dislike: On the expensive side for a manual model. Incline angle cannot be changed.

Best bang for your buck: ProGear's 190 Manual Treadmill

Our take: For those who seek entry level exercise equipment or have limited space, the ProGear 190 is a manual treadmill worth considering. Be aware of the weight capacity, however.

What we like: Relatively easy to assemble. Longer handrails for improved stability. Features two incline settings. 230-pound weight capacity.

What we dislike: Some critical parts may be missing or damaged upon delivery. A zero-degree incline is not possible.

Choice 3: Stamina's Inmotion Manual Treadmill

Our take: Because the incline angles are not steep, this treadmill would be good for elderly or physically challenged users who seek a quieter model without sacrificing stability.

What we like: Padded rails provide good stability. Two incline settings available. 250-pound weight capacity. Very quiet operation.

What we dislike: The belt can be challenging to adjust, creates a variable pace.

