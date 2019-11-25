If you try to eat a healthy diet, you probably know all about the many benefits of the maca root. It's rich in a variety of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, copper, iron, and potassium, and can help stabilize blood glucose levels. It's also believed to boost energy and enhance learning, memory, and other brain functions. Most people find it easiest to use in powder form because you can just mix it into your favorite smoothie recipe, a bowl of oatmeal, or even baked goods to take advantage of all its nutrients. Some studies even suggest that maca powder can help improve your mood thanks to the flavonoids it contains.

Our buying guide is full of valuable tips to help you find the best maca powder to blend into your next smoothie. We've also included some specific product recommendations, such as our top choice from Soul Organics, which is certified USDA organic and made from fair trade maca root from the Andes.

Considerations when choosing maca powders

Type

You can choose from a couple of types of maca powder, depending on what nutrients and health issues you might have:

Raw maca powder contains maca root that's dried instead of boiled before it's ground into a powder. Keeping it raw allows the maca to hang onto all of its vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, which means it has a greater number of glucosinolates and enzymes, as well as more vitamin C. Raw maca powder can cause digestive issues for people with sensitive stomachs, though.

Gelatinized maca powder is maca root that's boiled before it's ground into a powder, which cuts down on the starches. It's a vegan product, though, because it doesn't contain any gelatin. Removing the starches makes the maca powder easier on the stomach, but it doesn't have as many glucosinolates and enzymes or as much vitamin C as raw maca powder.

Color

Maca powder is available in three different colors: yellow, red, and black. While the powder itself is roughly the same color across all three types, the root differs. Some believe there are different health benefits depending on the color of the root but that hasn't been definitively proven.

Yellow maca powder is the most widely available and is reportedly linked to improved energy and concentration.

Red maca powder is thought to help with hormone balance and possibly help improve fertility.

Black maca powder can supposedly increase focus and endurance as well as promote muscle growth.

Features

Organic certified

For many people, finding organic foods that are grown without chemical fertilizers and pesticides is a priority. You can find organically certified maca powder if you prefer to limit the number of chemicals that find their way into your diet. Look for those that are labeled certified organic by the USDA.

Package size

To get the best value, it's important to consider the size of the package that your maca powder comes in and how much you typically use. Most bags are between six and eight ounces in size, but you can also find larger containers that hold as much as five pounds of the powder. In general, the larger a package is, the better value you'll get per serving. But if you don't use maca powder daily, you may not be able to get through an entire package before the powder expires, so you'll wind up losing money in the long run.

Price

Maca powder prices typically vary based on the size of the package, so it's best to consider the price per ounce to get a better sense of its value. You can pay anywhere between 50 cents and $2.50 per ounce, with higher-quality organic powders typically costing more.

FAQ

Q. How much maca powder should I be consuming per day?

A. An optimal dose for maca root hasn't been firmly established, so it usually helps to follow the usage guidelines on the powder's packaging. Most studies that evaluate maca powder's health benefits use a dosage between 1.5 to 5 grams per day.

Q. What are the side effects of using maca powder?

A. Maca powder is perfectly safe for most people, but as with any supplement, you should always talk with your doctor before introducing it to your diet. In particular, it can be a problem for individuals with thyroid issues because it contains goitrogens that can affect thyroid function. Pregnant and breastfeeding women should definitely check with their doctor before consuming maca powder, too.

Maca powders we recommend

Best of the best: Soul Organics' Organic Gelatinized Maca Powder

Our take: Slightly more expensive than other maca powders, but you're paying for a high-quality product that has minimal side effects and comes from a company that supports sustainable sourcing and fair trade products.

What we like: Made from high-quality maca root that's grown in the Andes. Features a USDA-certified organic formula that's also GMO, kosher, and gluten-free. Has a pleasant mild taste. Doesn't cause much stomach upset. Manufacturer plants a tree for every bag that's purchased.

What we dislike: Some users find the resealable bag doesn't reseal. Can be difficult to blend into liquids.

Best bang for your buck: Healthworks' Peruvian Raw Organic Maca Powder

Our take: An excellent maca powder that's organic and still comes in at an attractive price point, though its flavor won't please everyone.

What we like: A high-quality raw powder that's sustainably sourced in Peru. Certified organic by the USDA. Blends well with liquids. Rich in protein, fiber, vitamin C, and other nutrients. Comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.

What we dislike: Its raw formula can be hard on those with a sensitive stomach. Some users aren't fans of the flavor.

Choice 3: Feel Good Organics' Organic Raw Maca Powder

Our take: A maca powder that stands out for its pleasant taste and few digestive side effects.

What we like: The formula is certified organic by the USDA. Many users really enjoy its flavor. Blends well into smoothies, coffee, and other liquids. Is easy to digest, so it doesn't cause stomach upset. Works well to boost energy.

What we dislike: Users complain about the packaging, mainly how hard it is to close. Powder can clump, too.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.