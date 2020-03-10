Best luggage (that you’ll love to travel with) for under $250

Traveling can be stressful. Mapping out an itinerary, shopping for affordable transportation, determining which items are absolutely essential to pack, waiting for connecting flights, and worrying about what you might have forgotten can all detract from the excitement.

Therefore, you want to do everything that you can to make your trip as hassle-free as possible. The first and foundational step is purchasing quality, affordable luggage.

Whether you just need a carry-on for a quick trip or something larger for an extended stay, we've got you covered.

Following is a list of the best pieces of luggage you can get for any travel situation. And, to make matters even better, all of these options are under $250.

Away The Carry-On: $225 at Away

Part of Serena Williams's travel collection, this carry-on is manufactured with a durable polycarbonate shell and it features an interior organizing system with a water-resistant laundry bag and a compression pad. The design also includes an ejectable battery, a TSA-approved lock, and 360-degree spinner wheels, making it the ideal piece of luggage for all of your carry-on needs.

Away The Bigger Carry-On: $245 at Away

If you're looking for a slightly larger carry-on, this durable sized-up model is your answer. This stylish and spacious suitcase features an ejectable battery for charging your devices, a polycarbonate shell, and a TSA-approved combination lock. If you're flying on a larger plane, this is the quality luggage that will help make your travel hassle-free.

Béis 21-Inch Rolling Spinner Suitcase: $198 at Nordstrom

If you are looking for a carry-on with head-turning elegance, this jet-setter's model is definitely selfie-worthy. The polycarbonate shell features a streamlined design that includes a telescoping handle and spinner wheels. On the inside, you'll find organizer pockets with straps to keep all of your personal items secure during travel. The TSA-approved lock will ensure your privacy.

Herschel Supply Co. Wheelie Outfitter 70-Liter Duffle Bag: $200 at Nordstrom

When your travel involves more than planes, this stylish and versatile large-volume duffle bag can accommodate your needs. It has a handy adjustable shoulder strap for those more hectic travel moments, but it also features a retractable handle and soft urethane wheels for a more leisurely stroll. The exterior pocket is perfect for stashing the essentials that you may need easy access to during your travels.

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag: $139 at Backcountry

If you need an ultra-tough duffel bag that can endure a little rough handling for those more adventurous outings, you might want to consider Patagonia's Black Hole. The rugged, water-resistant fabric is designed to withstand the wear and tear of an on-the-go lifestyle. This model is named for its impressive ability to swallow up a remarkable amount of clothing and gear.

Patagonia Stormfront Wet/Dry Duffel: $249 at Backcountry

The traveler with an active lifestyle will appreciate the design of Patagonia's Stormfront Duffel. The sizable bag features separate zippered compartments that allow you to transport both wet and dry gear, making it ideal for the beach, river, lake, or any other water-based excursion you desire. This model features reinforced haul handles and a shoulder strap to help with transport.

Jetkids by Stokke Bedbox 19-Inch Ride-On Carry-On Suitcase: $149.25 at Nordstrom (was $199)

This versatile and stylish water-resistant suitcase is ingeniously designed to function not only as a kid's carry-on, but also to double as a leg rest or even an in-flight bed for a child. It includes two sheets of stickers to personalize the design and, if your children get tired of walking, they can ride their luggage to their next destination.

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage: $137.82 at Amazon

For those travelers planning on a longer stay, Samsonite has a durable and spacious carry-on measuring 28 inches. It features a side-mounted TSA lock, spinner wheels, and a self-retracting handle that allows it to maintain a low profile when it is not in use despite its large size. There's also a medium-sized carry-on in the same style if you're looking for something a bit more compact.

American Tourister Fieldbrook II Softside Luggage Set: $84.99 at Amazon

Stepping up to a three-piece set, but staying well within an affordable price range, is American Tourister's Fieldbrook II Softside Luggage Set. The ultra-lightweight design features reinforced corners for durability and multiple pockets -- both interior and exterior -- to help keep you organized. This set includes a boarding bag, a carry-on, and a checked bag.

Coolife Expandable Suitcase: $139.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable set of durable suitcases, Coolife has got what you need. The luggage - one carry on and two checked pieces - is manufactured using polycarbonate-ABS so that it's lightweight and rugged. The hard shell features a beveled edge and each item includes a TSA lock for security.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.