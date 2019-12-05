The best LG refrigerator

What door do you open more than any other in your home? It's probably the one to your refrigerator. If you're looking for a new one to breathe life into your kitchen, consider upgrading to an LG refrigerator.

LG refrigerators are known for their high level of organization and intuitive design. Basic models keep your food cool and fresh, and mid-range or high-end models offer more features, including ice makers, water dispensers, and even WiFi compatibility. No matter which LG you choose, one thing is for sure: its quality and durability will last for years to come.

If you're in the market for an LG refrigerator, read our buying guide to help you find the right one. We're including our top pick, LG 27.8-Cubic-Foot Four-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator, which earns high marks for its two-drawer bottom freezer.

Considerations when choosing LG refrigerators

Types of LG refrigerators

Top freezer: Top freezer styles are some of LG's most common and affordable designs. They offer decent organization and storage and fit into most kitchens easily. They're typically one-third the size of the refrigerator, though some models are a bit larger.

Bottom freezer: Bottom freezers are desirable to those who cook and freeze large quantities of food. Access is much easier, which in turn leads to better organization. The flipped design has become more mainstream, so bottom freezers have come down in price in recent years.

French door: In these styles, there are two doors that open in the center to expose the refrigerated portion. Below them are either one or two freezer drawers. These tend to have the greatest capacity among freezers in all LG models, which is why they're preferred by those who cook and freeze as well.

Side-by-side: Side-by-side refrigerators have freezer and refrigerator compartments that are approximately the same size. They're popular for their numerous organization possibilities. They aren't ideal, however, for storing wide pizza boxes or casserole-size food storage containers.

Sizing

Capacity: To find the right capacity of LG refrigerator for your home, account for four to six cubic feet per adult. For example, a family of four needs a refrigerator that is approximately 20 cubic feet. With that said, many households size up for more storage space.

Comparing depths: Standard-depth refrigerators are usually 30 to 34 inches deep and stick out from cabinets and countertops. If you'd like a better fit, opt for a counter-depth model. These are usually 23 to 27 inches deep. Be aware that they offer less storage.

Features

Water and ice dispensers

Water and ice dispensers are available options in some LG refrigerators. They often come with their own filtration system to ensure clean drinking water.

Storage

When comparing storage possibilities in LG refrigerators, take a look at both door-in-door storage as well as adjustable storage. LG typically uses clear compartments for their door-in-door, which makes items more visible. All LG refrigerators have some adjustable shelving, though high-end models offer the greatest number of options.

Drawers

LG's pantry drawers have separate temperature controls, which are especially helpful if you store a variety of fruits and vegetables. LG refrigerators with freezer drawers may come with removable bins or adjustable trays to better fit frozen items.

WiFi

If you're a techie living in a smart home, consider WiFi-enabled LG refrigerators. These can be operated from anywhere and allow for advanced customization. They also send notifications when the temperature drops or if the door is left open.

Fingerprint-proof finish

If you love a spotless kitchen, consider an LG refrigerator with a fingerprint-proof finish. This is a premium feature, so you pay top dollar for it. Without it, you may find yourself cleaning your refrigerator's finish on the regular.

Price

Affordable LG refrigerators cost between $600 and $1,500, but if you want one with a bottom freezer design, you spend between $700 and $1,800. French door styles cost between $1,800 and $7,000. If you'd like the bells and whistles of premium features, you can spend between $2,000 and $8,000.

FAQ

Q. I like to cook in large quantities and food prep. Which type of LG refrigerator should I get?

A. Since you're likely stacking a number of containers, you may be better suited for a side-by-side or French door design. These models optimize space vertically, which is helpful to preppers who like to store same-size frozen vegetable bags and cuts of meat.

Q. What should I do if my LG refrigerator needs repair?

A. Contact LG to see if your manufacturer's warranty is active. LG will let you know your options, including whether you have special coverage if your refrigerator is part of a recall. Another option is to hire an appliance repair professional.

LG refrigerators we recommend

Best of the best: LG 27.8-Cubic-Foot Four-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator

Our take: Smart, spacious design that keeps foodies and families organized.

What we like: Ice maker/water dispenser, Smart home-enabled, and Energy Star certified. Well-lit.

What we dislike: Water dispenser doesn't have overflow tray.

Best bang for your buck: LG 23.8-Cubic-Foot Top Freezer Refrigerator

Our take: Budget-friendly choice with high marks for its simple yet efficient organization and storage options.

What we like: Available in four colors. Optimizes space and comes with factory-installed ice maker.

What we dislike: Freezer is on the smaller side, though that's expected with the ice maker taking up space.

Choice 3: LG 24-Cubic-Foot Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

Our take: Spacious bottom-freezer design for those who like to cook in large quantities to freeze later.

What we like: Factory-installed ice maker, Smart Cooling system, and plenty of drawers and shelf space.

What we dislike: Only available in stainless steel or white.

