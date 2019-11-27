The best LEGO Technic set

LEGOs are famous for fostering creative thinking. And for kids (and adults) who want to build bigger, more elaborate projects, there are now LEGO Technic sets.

LEGO Technic sets tap into the realistic world of building and take the form of race cars, commercial vehicles, and even boats. These intricate, challenging sets require extreme attention to detail, especially since some of them contain more than 4,000 pieces. Many of them are movable, telescopic, or even have electronic controls.

If you want to get to building with a brand-new LEGO Technic set, read our buying guide. Our favorite set, LEGO's Rough Terrain Crane, features electronic controls to drive the truck and operate its lift.

Considerations when choosing LEGO Technic sets

Difficulty level

Building is more challenging with LEGO Technic sets as they don't use many traditional bricks in their plans. Instead, studless beams and pins are used to hold bricks together, requiring attention to detail and hand-eye coordination. The construction process is also vastly different in LEGO Technic sets -- you build internal components first and work your way toward the design's outer layers.

Versatility

LEGO Technic sets come with a hefty price, but you get double the value because they're usually two-in-one sets. They come with two sets of assembly plans, such as a bulldozer and an articulated truck, or a racing yacht and a catamaran. This gives builders an opportunity to explore similar machines and components while contrasting different building experiences.

Tips for educators

As you can imagine, LEGO Technic sets are popular STEAM toys, and they're equally popular educational tools. Teachers can utilize the LEGO Education line to bring exciting hands-on activities into the classroom. Students can enjoy building and learning and educators can utilize LEGO's incredible resource program for lesson plans and after-school STEAM club projects.

Features

Motors

If you'd like to see a LEGO Technic set in action in all its glory, choose one that is compatible with a motor. These sets either come with their own motor or you can purchase one separately. Motors are either powered by a battery box installed inside the set or by mains through a transformer.

Gears

There are many moving parts in LEGO Technic sets. These movable models incorporate gears, wheels, chain links, and sometimes clutches into their assembly. There's a reasonable degree of precision and analytical thinking required to make all the pieces fit and work successfully, so they require concentration and problem solving.

Power function sets

Power function sets are supplementary sets that are purchased separately. Only select LEGO Technic sets are compatible with them -- do your research before buying them as well as power function sets. LEGO Technic sets that are compatible have ample space in their design to accommodate integration of a switch, motor, or battery box.

Pneumatics

Sets with pneumatic components such as pumps, cylinders, and valves help kids learn about air pressure and pistons. Certain LEGO Technic kits take pneumatics to the next level and come with their own mini air tanks.

Price

LEGO Technic sets start at $10 for simple sets with less than 200 pieces. For more advanced sets (some of which have thousands of pieces), expect to spend up to $350. Sets that are involved and geared toward serious LEGO collectors can cost over $1,000.

FAQ

Q. My LEGO Technic set is missing a piece. What do I do?

A. You can contact LEGO directly regarding replacement pieces, but expect to pay for that plus shipping and handling. If you're fortunate enough to live near a LEGO retail store, you may be able to pick up the piece there.

Q. Will someone who enjoys building model cars like one of the LEGO Technic vehicle sets?

A. Absolutely. They might enjoy a modern spin on model cars, particularly the more involved LEGO Technic sets that are replicas of modern cars, namely race cars and luxury vehicles. You could also aim to get a set from a car manufacturer you already know they like.

LEGO Technic sets we recommend

Best of the best: LEGO Technic Rough Terrain Crane

Our take: Intricate design with many functional pieces. Electric control for even more fun.

What we like: Comes with 4,057 pieces to build a crane over three feet high that rotates and maneuvers like a real commercial vehicle.

What we dislike: A very expensive set, so it's best for seasoned collectors and builders.

Best bang for your buck: LEGO Technic Cherry Picker

Our take: Introductory set that can be assembled quickly. Detailed set, right down to hazard lights.

What we like: This 155-piece set includes impressive lifting and gear mechanisms for a low price.

What we dislike: On the smaller side, though it's expected at this price.

Choice 3: LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR

Our take: Set designed with true car enthusiasts in mind. Challenging assembly echoes the artistic detail of real Porsche construction.

What we like: Features 1,580 pieces. Variety of moving parts and fine details keep builders engaged.

What we dislike: Considered a long-term assembly LEGO project.

