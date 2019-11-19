The best leg massager

Standing for hours on a concrete workfloor or jogging for miles on a rough trail can take its toll on a person's knees, calves, ankles, and feet. Being able to experience a soothing leg massage goes a long way toward reducing painful swelling, fluid retention, and muscle soreness after work or exercise. One popular cure is a professional-grade massage chair with a shiatsu massage or compression option. However, it is now possible to duplicate those benefits in the comfort of your own home with a leg massager.

A leg massager often uses special air bladders to compress the user's lower leg and feet, but some models use mechanical nubs to provide a deep-tissue shiatsu-style massage. There are also leg massagers that offer reflexology treatments for feet.

If you are in the market for a leg massager, keep reading this buying guide. Our top pick is the Cloud Massage Shiatsu Massager, a high-end shiatsu massager that duplicates the same intensity as a commercial-grade massage chair or professional masseuse.

Considerations when choosing leg massagers

Design

While compression and shiatsu leg massagers are the most popular models, there are other types of leg massagers worth considering. One inexpensive design is a manually powered wand or roller that stretches leg muscles after a workout.

Another type of body massager that works well on leg muscles is a handheld electric massager. This model uses a powerful motor to deliver vibrations or pulses to all parts of the body. Some handheld massagers offer deep tissue or shiatsu massage or vibrations to address fluid retention.

Many commercial leg massagers use special air bladders to create compression. This is especially helpful with swelling or fluid retention, and it also encourages the muscles to stretch.

Finally, there are leg massagers that provide a mechanical shiatsu-style massage through the use of programmable rollers. These models travel up and down the user's legs for deep tissue work and also provide some therapeutic reflexology for the feet.

Style of massage

Different leg massagers provide different styles of therapeutic massage. The least expensive manual models provide simple kneading, while handheld body massagers often provide heat and shiatsu massage. Vibration is also a popular option. The high-end compression and deep tissue/shiatsu leg massagers can be programmed to combine several methods or provide attention to a specific area.

Ease of use

Manual leg massaging wands are generally straightforward to use, but there may be a learning curve for some electronic models. The controls should be intuitive to use, and the instruction manual should explain all of the functions and programs clearly. Some leg massagers have automatic shut-offs or sleep timers to reduce the chances of overuse. The unit should also be adjustable to accommodate users of different sizes.

Price

The most basic manual leg massaging wands can cost as little as $10 to $20, while an upgrade to a vibratory or pulsating handheld electric body massager could cost anywhere from $40 to $150 or more. High-grade compression massagers with air bladders have a wide price range, from $40 to more than $1,000. Mechanical shiatsu/deep tissue models average between $200 and $400 in specialty or medical supply stores.

FAQ

Q. Will a leg massager help my muscles recover more quickly after jogging or running?

A. A leg massager should help improve blood circulation and muscle relaxation following a workout, but it may or may not reduce the total amount of recovery time required. Some athletes use a leg massager to reduce cramping while the muscles cool down.

Q. How long can I use a leg massager?

A. While there may not be a stated maximum usage time in the instruction manual, many professionals agree that 30 minutes of leg massage should be enough for most users. A leg massager can cause muscle damage if the intensity level is too high or the unit is strapped too tightly to the leg.

Leg massagers we recommend

Best of the best: Cloud Massage's Shiatsu Massager

Our take: This high-end foot and leg massager duplicates the experience of commercial massage chairs but allows home users to choose the intensity level.

What we like: Includes a heating element for therapeutic relief. Multiple settings for new or experienced users. Can also be used for foot massage. Strong shiatsu action.

What we dislike: On the expensive side. Top settings can be too powerful or painful for newer users.

Best bang for your buck: Human Touch's Reflex 4 Foot and Calf Shiatsu Massager

Our take: For those who would enjoy a soothing leg massage after work or other activities, this portable and affordable foot and calf massager is a solid choice.

What we like: Provides deep tissue massage. Improves circulation, and addresses blood pooling and fluid retention. Includes reflexology rollers under feet.

What we dislike: Not true shiatsu massage action. Can be intense on upper calf muscles. Limited weight/height capacity.

Choice 3: Amzdeal's Air Compression Leg Wrap Massage Therapy

Our take: While they may not deliver a mechanical shiatsu massage, these air-powered leg wraps do provide therapeutic relief.

What we like: Designed for therapeutic uses such as fluid retention and poor blood circulation. Easy to transport and apply. 15-minute automatic safety shut-off.

What we dislike: Uses air bladders to create pressure; no mechanical massage action. Some may find the intensity level too high, even at low settings.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.