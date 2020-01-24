The best internal hard drive

If the CPU is the brain of the computer, the internal hard drive is the rest of the body. An internal HDD stores all of your data, including apps, software, photos, music, videos, and more.

Hard drives may be traditional HDDs or high-speed SSDs, and their capacity can vary greatly. It's a good idea to upgrade your internal hard drive every few years or sooner. For the best mix of price and performance, we like the Western Digital's Black 1TB Performance Desktop Hard Drive, which has all of the latest storage technologies.

Considerations when choosing internal hard drives

The primary consideration with an internal hard drive is the type of storage technology you want to use -- HDD, SSD, or both.

HDD

HDDs (hard disk drives) are an older technology. They use spinning platters with magnetic coatings to read and write data.

HDD is the cheaper of the two storage technologies when you look at the cost per GB (gigabyte) of storage. However, it also has slower read/write speeds than SSD. Because it relies on moving parts, it is susceptible to breakdowns if the computer or laptop is dropped or bumped.

SSD

SSDs (solid state drives) use a storage technology similar to what's found in memory cards or in your smartphone. Changes in electrical charge are used to read and write data.

An SSD has no moving parts, so it's less fragile than an HDD. However, its ability to hold data does diminish over time. Frequent use may eventually cause a failure. SSDs cost significantly more per GB of storage than HDD.

Hybrid

A hybrid drive uses both HDD and SSD technology. The system uses SSD for data that requires fast access and HDD storage for larger files, like photos and videos.

Features

Once you know what type of technology you want in your internal hard drive, you can focus on the features of the individual models.

Capacity: Capacity is the measurement of how much data the drive will hold. Capacity measurements for modern internal hard drives are in GB or TB (terabytes). One TB of storage is equal to roughly 1,000 GB (or 1,024 GB to be exact.)

Spin speed: For an HDD, the spinning speed of the platters plays a key role in read/write speeds. A platter spinning at around 10,000 rpm yields above-average performance, while 5,400 rpm makes for below-average performance.

Cache: The cache in an internal hard drive is a section of temporary memory, similar to the RAM of a computer. It gives the hard drive the ability to hold data as it reads and writes other data, which improves overall performance.

Size: When purchasing a replacement internal hard drive, you need a drive that will fit into the hard drive bay of your computer. Bays of 3.5 inches or 2.5 inches are the most common.

Price

For a basic, low-capacity internal HDD, you can expect to pay $20 to $50. Drives with up to 6 TB of storage space may cost $50 to $200. Drives in the $200 to $500 price range have excellent speed and large capacities.

FAQ

Q. Is the warranty all that important on my internal hard drive?

A. The warranty period speaks to the build quality the manufacturer expects the unit to have. But even a long warranty period won't bring your data back if the HDD or SSD fails, so all hard drives need a backup plan.

Q. Is a feature like shock protection important?

A. Yes, especially for laptop users. The most common reason for an HDD failure is a drop that shatters internal parts in the hard drive. Shock protection will attempt to counterbalance the impact of a drop.

Internal hard drives we recommend

Best of the best: Western Digital's Black 1TB Performance Desktop Hard Drive

Our take: It's the most trustworthy internal HDD you can find, and the manufacturer backs it up with an impressive 5-year warranty.

What we like: Includes newer technologies, such as vibration reduction and corruption protection.

What we dislike: Pricier than other internal hard drives.

Best bang for your buck: Western Digital's Blue 1TB PC Hard Drive

Our take: It's tough to beat the price on this HDD, especially considering the reputation of the manufacturer.

What we like: Delivers quick transmission speeds, so it's perfect as a backup option for videos and photos.

What we dislike: Longevity doesn't quite match other HDDs that WD makes.

Choice 3: Seagate's IronWolf 2TB NAS Internal Hard Drive

Our take: HDD technology that's made to work in heavy-duty environments, especially with NAS systems.

What we like: Reasonable price per TB of storage. Does not generate much noise as it runs.

What we dislike: Users occasionally find build-quality issues the first time they use it.

