The best handheld massager

You don't need to play sports or go to the gym to develop nagging aches and pains -- long days sitting at your computer or staring down at your smartphone can do that. The good news is that relief can be easy and affordable. A handheld massager might be all it takes to knead those problems away.

It's best to look for a versatile model that's effective on a variety of areas. That's why we love NURSAL's Handheld Percussion Electric Massager. Its four interchangeable heads and variable speeds deliver the perfect massage every time. To learn more about this and other quality massagers, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing handheld massagers

Manual vs. electric

Manual models are typically smaller and feature knobs or a textured surface that can be used to manually knead your trouble spots. Although they might be difficult to work for an extended period of time due to user fatigue, they cost less than handheld electric massagers.

Electric models are either corded or battery-powered. They are easier to use since a motor does the massaging, however, the weight may be an issue and cause fatigue for some users. Electric models cost more than manual models, but they are also much more versatile because they have more advanced features.

Interchangeable heads

Most handheld electric massagers feature interchangeable heads or nodes so you can target different areas of the body. The greater the variety of nodes, the more versatile the unit.

Variable speeds

The speed at which a handheld electric massager vibrates also adds to its versatility. Having a model that can be adjusted from a delicate to an intense massage is the most desirable option.

Heat

If you want maximum relief, a handheld electric massager that heats up is your best option. The heated nodes can increase blood flow and help reduce muscle spasms.

Ergonomic handle

Although a handheld electric massager does most of the work for you, you still need to hold the unit while it's operating. Look for a model that is not only easy to hold but is also lightweight so the length of your session is not hampered due to arm or hand fatigue.

Price

Although it's possible to find a handheld massager for under $20, the best value is in the $20 to $50 range, where you find models with a number of desirable features at a comfortable price. For home use, luxury models can cost $100 or more. At this price point, you can treat yourself to some extreme pampering.

FAQ

Q. Can anyone use a handheld massager?

A. Before using a handheld massager, it is important to talk to your health care provider. For some individuals, using this device may cause unsafe complications with preexisting medical conditions.

Q. Can I use lotion or oils with my handheld massager?

A. It depends on the model. Some handheld massagers are designed to be used with lotions, while others may be ruined if lotion gets on the massager's nodes. Check the owner's manual to be certain that it is safe to use oils or lotion with your particular model.

Handheld massagers we recommend

Best of the best: NURSAL's Handheld Percussion Electric Massager

Our take: A multiple-head handheld massager designed to work on a variety of body areas.

What we like: Using the four interchangeable heads, this massager works on your back, shoulders, calves, feet, arms, hands, and more. The unit's variable speed control allows you to fine-tune the massage to meet your exact needs.

What we dislike: The device is a little heavy and it can be hard to hold for extended periods of time.

Best bang for your buck: Naipo's Handheld Percussion Massager

Our take: An affordably priced, corded, handheld massager with an anti-slip ergonomic handle.

What we like: This slim model features six interchangeable nodes (three made of ABS plastic and three made of silicone) so you can massage a wide variety of body parts. The variable speed lets you dial up a relaxing massage or a more intense experience depending on your needs. The impressive percussion action can reach 3,800 pulses per minute.

What we dislike: Many users feel the heat function doesn't get hot enough to be effective.

Choice 3: HoMedics' Percussion Action Handheld Massager

Our take: A heated, dual-action handheld massager with pivoting heads.

What we like: The length of this model makes it easier to use in hard to reach areas like the middle of your back. It comes with two sets of interchangeable nodes and features a variable speed control that delivers up to 3,100 pulses per minute.

What we dislike: The larger size of this massager can make it tiring to hold for extended periods of time.

