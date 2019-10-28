The best hamster cage

Though hamster cages seem simple, they can vary greatly in their design, features, and amenities for your favorite pet. Having a hamster can be even more fun and entertaining if you have the right cage for them to explore and play in. Hamster cages are made of a range of materials and may have additional features like hamster wheels and water dispensers.

Our buying guide will help you choose the perfect cage for your fuzzy little buddies. We even included reviews of some favorites, like our top pick, the Lixit Animal Care Savic Hamster Heaven Metro Cage. Its deluxe climbing and running features will keep your little nocturnal pets entertained all night long.

Considerations when choosing hamster cages

Types of cages

Wire

Wire hamster cages are a good option, provided the wires are close enough together. If they aren't, you risk a "great escape" situation with smaller breeds. The biggest benefit of a wire cage is that it gives your pets good ventilation, which is important for keeping offensive smells to a minimum.

Plastic

Plastic hamster cages are colorful and are usually expandable. Unfortunately, plastic cages are often chewed by hamsters and easily damaged. Plastic cages may also have tubes that larger hamsters can become trapped in.

Aquarium

Aquarium-style cages are best for the smallest breeds of hamsters that might be able to escape the other styles. Unfortunately, clear aquarium-style cages can be heavy and cumbersome to move.

Size

Despite their diminutive size, hamsters like to move around a lot. As such, you don't want to get a cage that's too small, even for the smallest breed of hamster. The National Hamster Council of the UK (yes, that's a real thing) recommends that any cage "must be large enough to allow the hamster to exercise and to establish separate toilet, feeding, food storage and nesting areas."

Safety

Preventing escape should be the primary safety function of a hamster cage. However, you want to make sure the cage is free of dangerous, sharp edges. It should also not have any play areas that could cause your hamster to fall from a high platform.

Maintenance

Hamster cages should be cleaned often. When choosing a hamster cage, try to find one that doesn't require too much complicated disassembly in order to clean it. This will make cleaning less of a chore when the time comes.

Accessibility

Look for a hamster cage that allows you easy access to your pet when you're ready to remove them from the cage. Small cage doors coupled with large hands can cause frustration when you just want to play with your hamster or clean their cage.

Features

Ventilation

Ventilation is an important feature of any hamster cage. Even if you opt for an aquarium style cage, you need to be sure that enough air passes over the top of the aquarium to ventilate your hamster's living area.

Accessories

Many hamster cages come with a number of added accessories. Some of the most common are food and drink dishes, climbing toys, hamster wheels, and tubes for your hamster to play in. Although it's nice to have these added features come with your cage, they shouldn't be the primary deciding factor. Most of these items can be purchased separately for a reasonable price, so focus more on the unchangeable aspects of the cage when choosing, such as size and accessibility.

Price

Most hamster cages cost between $15 and $100. A $15 hamster cage is likely quite small and may have limited ventilation. For $50, you can get a moderately sized cage with a few added accessories. A $100 hamster cage is large and includes all the best play features for your hamster.

FAQ

Q. What can I do to my hamster cage to keep my hamster healthy?

A. Ventilation and cleanliness are key when it comes to caring for your hamster. When the cage isn't cleaned often enough, the hamster's urine can collect and make them sick.

Q. Is there a minimum cage size for large hamsters?

A. The largest domesticated hamster breed is the Syrian hamster. It's recommended that a Syrian hamster should have at least 155 square inches of floor space to live in.

Hamster cages we recommend

Best of the best: Lixit Animal Care's Savic Hamster Heaven Metro Cage

Our take: A great-looking cage packed with extras for your furry friends.

What we like: Spacious interior. Plenty of tubes and platforms for play. Easy to clean.

What we dislike: Expensive compared to other models.

Best bang for your buck: Ferplast's Hamster Cage

Our take: You won't find a better hamster cage for this price.

What we like: Easy-to-clean design and feeding accessories make this cage a winner.

What we dislike: Slightly small to house Syrian hamsters.

Choice 3: Habitrail's Hamster Habitat

Our take: A great cage to connect to other cages for a large hamster compound design.

What we like: Good ventilation and convenient sleeping igloo for your hamster makes this model a great buy.

What we dislike: The included water bottle is very small.

