The best hair regrowth shampoo

Hair loss is a fact of life for two-thirds of American men by the time they reach the age of 35; by 50, 85% of them will experience hair loss. Many women deal with hair loss as well.

But all is not lost, so to speak. While there are medicated hair regrowth treatments on the market, more natural alternatives exist in shampoo form to create better scalp conditions for your hair to flourish.

In this shopping guide, learn about which ingredients are most effective and what features to look out for in a regrowth shampoo. Our top pick is from Hairgenics Pronexa. It's a clinical-strength formula that comes with a long list of active ingredients proven to be beneficial to the regrowth process.

Considerations when choosing hair regrowth shampoos

What causes hair loss

Getting to the root of why you're losing your hair is the first step to treating hair loss. For many men and some women, the cause is hereditary. In addition to looking at your family tree, consulting with a doctor may help you uncover other conditions that cause hair loss, such as stress, poor diet, and hypothyroidism.

Scalp conditions -- like fungal infections and buildup -- can also contribute to hair loss. Many regrowth shampoos are formulated with nutrients and other ingredients to create an optimal biome on the scalp for hair growth.

Ingredients

While hair regrowth shampoos can take several weeks to work, you can get a head start by choosing one with the following ingredients, all known to be effective in combating hair loss:

B vitamins: Deficiencies in B vitamins, such as riboflavin (B2), B6, and B12, have been linked to hair loss, which is why many regrowth shampoos contain plenty of these ingredients.

Biotin: B7, also called biotin, deserves a special mention because of its reputation for strengthening hair. It works by improving the infrastructure of keratin, a protein your body naturally produces and that makes up hair. One of the benefits of using a biotin-enriched shampoo is less hair breakage and more conditioned hair.

Caffeine: Studies have shown that caffeine applied topically can stimulate hair follicles and jumpstart them to grow new hair. Look for this ingredient if you're already balding.

Ketoconazole: This ingredient is popular in medicated over-the-counter shampoos and treats fungal infections of the scalp. While this antifungal ingredient can combat hair loss caused by scalp issues, it also works to combat DHT sensitivity.

DHT is the hormone responsible for male pattern baldness (it shrinks hair follicles). If you were born with a sensitivity to this hormone, you can combat genetic hair loss with ketoconazole, which reduces DHT sensitivity and keeps existing hairs on your noggin longer.

Saw palmetto: A potent botanical ingredient, saw palmetto stops your body from converting the hormone testosterone into DHT and slows the shrinkage of hair follicles responsible for male pattern baldness. If baldness runs in your family, get ahead of the game and select a shampoo with this ingredient to keep your follicles in optimal shape.

Vitamin E: This common vitamin also doubles as an antioxidant that can reduce inflammation, as well as repair damaged hair follicles. Applied topically, vitamin E balances the pH of your scalp and keeps your hair moisturized.

Features

Fragrance

While fragrance is a personal preference, many shampoos are now scented with essential oils and botanical extracts instead of chemicals. Chemical fragrances can smell too strongly, as well as cause allergic reactions in sensitive users.

Sulfate-free

Sulfates are harsh chemical detergents used in many shampoos to strip hair of buildup. They can be drying to the hair and scalp; furthermore, sulfates can also damage your precious hair follicles. Many shampoos these days are formulated without sulfates in addition to being paraben-free (another potentially harmful chemical).

Price

Shampoos formulated for hair regrowth range widely in price, from $5 to $50 for an eight- to 16-ounce bottle.

FAQ

Q. How do I use a hair regrowth shampoo?

A. First, fully rinse your hair with warm water, which opens up the hair follicles. Then, gently massage the regrowth shampoo into your scalp. Let the shampoo sink into your scalp for several minutes before rinsing it out completely. Follow up with a nourishing conditioner.

Q. How long does it take a hair regrowth shampoo to work?

A. With consistent, daily use, expect to see results within several weeks up to a few months. Patience is key, but if you aren't seeing noticeable hair growth after that allotted time, consult with your doctor or try a different regrowth shampoo. A shampoo that works for one person may not work for another.

Hair regrowth shampoos we recommend

Best of the best: Hairgenics Pronexa's Clinical-Strength Hair Regrowth Therapy Shampoo with Biotin

Our take: A premium regrowth shampoo packed with high amounts of vitamins known to combat hair loss.

What we like: Contains biotin, which strengthens hair elasticity and makes hair less dry. Consumers report that their hair looks and feels fuller. Includes DHT blockers, like saw palmetto.

What we dislike: Doesn't lather up well. Pricey.

Best bang for your buck: Paisle's Biotin + Caffeinated Revitalizing Shampoo for Thinning Hair

Our take: Formulated with all-natural ingredients, this affordable regrowth shampoo delivers fast results.

What we like: Blends argan oil, nettle, and other botanical extracts known to promote hair growth. Sulfate- and paraben-free. Contains DHT blockers and caffeine. Improvements noticed quickly.

What we dislike: Not recommended for color-treated hair.

Choice 3: Pure Biology's Hair Growth Stimulating Shampoo

Our take: A unisex formula clinically proven to stimulate hair growth.

What we like: Contains DHT blockers as well as botanical extracts, like rosemary oil and saw palmetto. Contains both biotin and keratin. A popular shampoo with both men and women who want thicker hair.

What we dislike: On the higher end of the price spectrum.

