Granite countertops are an aspirational feature for many people. They signify success and an ability to have the best. They don't look too shabby either. That's why it's important to care for them with the best cleaning products available. Granite is bacteria resistant and usually treated with a sealant. Unfortunately, this means that the surface can be damaged by some standard household cleaning supplies.

If you want to get the best granite cleaner available, check out the following buying guide we've compiled. It even includes reviews of some favorites, like our Best of the Best choice, Therapy Granite Cleaner and Polish Kit. You'll be impressed by its ability to cut through grease and oil.

Considerations when choosing granite cleaners

Sealing

New granite countertops have likely been recently sealed. This makes them less likely to absorb staining materials. However, stone sealant can wear off over time, and you may need to reseal every year or so. Understand your granite countertop's current sealant situation before deciding on a granite cleaner. You may want to choose one that is also a sealant if your countertop seal is deteriorating.

Cleaner type

Stain lifters are intended to lift oil and grease stains better than other cleaners. They are also effective at lifting other stains like ground-in dirt and food remnants.

Sealer enhancers can also remove stains from your granite countertops. However, they are formulated to add an extra layer of sealant to the stone. This helps avoid future stains.

Daily-use granite cleaners are a good option for regular cleaning. Verify that the cleaner you choose is non-toxic, as you want to be sure not to contaminate any food you may prepare in the area.

Compatibility

Review the labeling on your granite cleaner to see if it's safe to use on other types of stone. If you have multiple stone types in your home, then a cleaner that is compatible with all of them is more convenient.

Features

All-natural formula

While all granite cleaners must be safe for kitchen use, some go further and use almost exclusively natural ingredients. Some granite cleaners claim to be based primarily on plant-based formulas.

pH neutral formula

pH stands for potential hydrogen. It's a measure of a solution's acidity. pH neutral formulas are considered less corrosive for your counter surface, and therefore clean without harming the longevity of your stone.

Fragrance

While many granite cleaners come with a relatively neutral scent, others offer a variety of natural fragrances. Some popular options are lime, lemongrass, orange, and tangerine. You may have sensitivities to such fragrances, so keep this in mind when choosing a scent for your granite cleaner.

Price

Most granite cleaners will cost between 10 cents per ounce and 90 cents per ounce. Inexpensive cleaners are primarily for use with granite exclusively, and not other stones. Mid-range options have improved stain-lifting ability and can clean different kinds of stone. The most expensive granite cleaners also function as sealants.

FAQ

Q. How often should I clean my granite countertops?

A. Acidic spills like coffee, cola or wine must be cleaned immediately, because they can damage your granite's sealed finish. Regular cleaning and polishing should be done weekly, with a sealant check done annually.

Q. How do I determine if I need to reseal my granite countertop?

A. Pour one-quarter of a cup of water onto your countertop. If the water is absorbed in five minutes or less, the countertop needs multiple coats of sealer. If it's absorbed between 5 and 10 minutes, then you need one coat of sealer. Otherwise, you probably don't need to reseal yet.

Q. Is it possible to remove oil stains from my granite countertops?

A. Removing an oil stain from granite may not be as difficult as it may appear on first glance. To rid your granite countertops of such stains simply make a paste from equal parts baking soda and water. Rub the paste on the stone, which should draw the oil out and rid your countertop of the stain.

Granite cleaners we recommend

Best of the best: Therapy Granite Cleaner and Polish Kit

Our take: An effective non-toxic cleaner for many different stone types.

What we like: No-streak finish and great at dissolving grease and oils. Also includes a free microfiber towel.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Weiman Granite Cleaner and Polish

Our take: Powerful cleaning abilities without harsh chemicals.

What we like: Good for use with almost any hard countertop stone, including quartz, marble, and soapstone.

What we dislike: Some users experienced leaking bottles.

Choice 3: TriNova Granite Sealer and Protector

Our take: Cleans and seals for a full-service approach.

What we like: Protects your porous stone surfaces with a thick seal.

What we dislike: Some users did not like the watery consistency of the solution.

