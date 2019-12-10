Best gifts for under $100

Trying to stick to a budget this holiday season but still want to make sure everyone on your list feels special?

When you start tallying up your gift list, it can quickly add up. Some recipients have refined tastes and high expectations, so it can be stressful -- and expensive -- to find gifts that impress.

But it doesn't have to be that way if you plan ahead and shop smart.

We found the best gifts for $100 and less that will impress. These affordable picks are sure to keep everyone jolly, whether you're giving or receiving.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: $59.92 at Amazon (was $79.95)

Help a busy cook enjoy their meals significantly faster with a 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker. It'll also simplify the process with the option for one-touch cooking. It even has an automatic warmer and yogurt cooking program.

All-new Echo (3rd Gen): $79.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Those who appreciate all things audio will love using Alexa. They'll enjoy premium sound quality while streaming music. And Alexa has thousands of skills, so they'll enjoy discovering how to play games and control their smart home.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $41.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

The hair diva in your life will adore this dryer and volumizer hot air brush. With a unique oval shape and three heat settings, the sky's the limit when it comes to creating volume. It even has an ion generator for faster styling.

Tools of the Trade Nonstick 13-Pc. Cookware Set: $59.99 at Macy's (was $119.99)

Home cooks will love this 13-piece nonstick set from Macy's. Four pots and pans come with lids with matching utensils to cover all their kitchen needs. The aluminum set is also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Martha Stewart Collection Robes: $41.99 at Macy's (was $60

Choose this luxurious plush bathrobe for the person who loves self-care and pampering. Available in attractive embossed or plaid styles, it's the right robe to relax in style.

All-new Kindle: $69.99 at Amazon (was $89.99)

Avid readers will flip -- pages, that is. This new Kindle is now glare-free and has day/night light functions for all-day reading. They're even able to research as they read with in-text translation, definition, and internet search functions.

Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush: $89.94 at Amazon (was $99.94)

Someone will be beaming with this Bluetooth-enabled rechargeable electric toothbrush. Gums and teeth stay healthy with pulsating or spinning brush heads. They'll learn how to brush effectively to their dentist's preference with Oral-B's companion app.

NIX Advance 8 Inch USB Digital Photo Frame: $67.99 at Amazon (was $79.99)

Bring beloved pictures to the desk in a digital photo frame. This 8-inch memory-keeper features a high-definition display and is compatible with USB drives and SD memory cards. They'll love its advanced clock, calendar, and audio features.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker: $79 at Amazon (was $99)

If your favorite cook appreciates precision, then this nano sous vide belongs in their kitchen. They'll love monitoring their pot's progress with the companion app, which includes timers, alerts, and advanced temperature settings.

All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $34.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

This small-footprint Echo device now has an LED display for dates, times, and temperatures. It includes all of Alexa's best attributes, including music streaming, smart home device management, and fitness tracking.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet: $89.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

Kids will be thrilled with access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, and educational content. Easy-to-use parental controls, including Freetime, ensures every family member is on board with appropriate content and device use time.

Spencer & Whitney Wool Throw: $79.99 at Amazon

Next time your loved one nods off, make sure they're covered by this premium 100% wool blanket. Its construction also lends this blanket to use outdoors and in yoga sessions.

Stanley Ceramivac Growler + Stein Gift Set: $83.37 at Backcountry (was $99.95)

Let your beer lover enjoy a cold brew all day in this insulated growler and stein gift set. Its ceramic coating means no more metallic aftertaste, making each sip enjoyable. The set is easy to clean after excursions, as it's totally dishwasher safe.

Pet Lifestyle and You Holiday Variety Pack Plush Dog Toy: $59.90 at Chewy

Can't choose just one squeak toy for your furry best friend? We recommend this five-count variety pack to please even the pickiest of pooches. They'll love cuddling with the gingerbread man or playing catch with their very own yule log.

Peter Thomas Roth Mix, Mask & Hydrate 6 Piece Kit: $75 at Ulta ($218 value)

Skincare superstars will appreciate this six-piece set. From extreme hydration and detoxification masks to others infused with 24-karat gold, the set is sure to please recipients who like being pampered.

MSR Alpine 4 Stainless Steel Pot Cookset: $79.95 at Backcountry

Generous campers can cook for a ravenous group of with this four-piece set of stainless steel pots. Lids double as plates in a pinch, and a lightweight pot gripper makes it easy to transfer pots to and from the stove.

KAVU Rope Bag: $34.98 at Backcountry (was $49.95)

This versatile rope shoulder strap bag offers plenty of adjustability and spacious compartments. Its heavyweight canvas material withstands wear and tear of everyday city use and is even available in over a dozen designs, so it might help you check off multiple people on your list.

Giorgio Armani Men's 2-Pc. Acqua di Giò Gift Set: $98 at Macy's ($134 value)

Treat a special guy to a two-piece cologne set that relaxes and inspires. This signature Armani scent marries the freshness of bergamot, tangerine, and persimmon with aquatic notes. The youthful scent leaves a light finish and a lasting impression.

Charter Club Crew Neck Cashmere Sweater: $54.99 at Macy's (was $139)

This cashmere sweater is cozy and classy in over 20 colors. Its crew neck collar and ribbed sleeves are easy to pair with all wardrobe items, so it quickly becomes the beloved go-to sweater.

Corningware French White 18-Pc. Bakeware Set: $89.99 at Macy's (was $130)

Every home cook deserves their own Corningware set. Iconic and practical, this 18-piece set comes with glass or plastic lids for each piece. They're microwave-, oven-, and freezer-safe, making them a universally useful tool.

Calvin Klein Men's Full-Zip Puffer Coat: $79.99 at Macy's (was $225)

For the guy who's always ready to brave chilly temperatures, we recommend this Calvin Klein puffer coat. It features a sporty assortment of pockets for essentials and a water-resistant shell to keep him dry and warm.

Smart Pet Love New Puppy Starter Kit: $69.99 at Chewy (was $79.95)

We love this snuggly puppy starter kit, which includes a teething aid and heat packs to fit into its comfort plush. The kit promotes pack behavior to help your furry friend become more acquainted with their new family and surroundings.

Philips Norelco Multi Groomer: $71.99 at Amazon (was $119.99)

Keep it classy with a 29-piece rechargeable grooming set for face, head, and even body. Users can trim and shape hair to suit their style with this barbershop-inspired trimmer collection.

NEST Fragrances Reed Diffuser: $48 at Amazon

Introduce someone to aromatherapy with this reed diffuser. Choose from over 20 scent varieties, from flowering bamboo to tarragon and ivory, and deliver them a blissful olfactory experience.

Creative Co-Op Cotton Knit Baby Blanket: $38.98 at Amazon

Your favorite little one will love nodding off in this adorable rabbit-inspired blanket. It's made from 100% soft cotton and has a soft, soothing texture babies love.

Style & Co Curvy-Fit Skinny Jeans: $36.75 at Macy's (was $49)

Few things fit better than these exclusive Macy's jeans available in 10 colors and 24 sizes. This curvy fit in a cotton/elastane blend is sure to hug and flatter all the right places in a tailor-made look.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.