The best Garmin watch

A Garmin watch is an excellent fitness accessory for anyone who lives and breathes their daily workout. Garmin watches allow you to closely monitor your health stats with the help of a premium smartwatch, tracking your progress no matter your chosen activities.

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned athlete, you can appreciate the training and analyzing technologies in a Garmin watch. To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top choice, the Garmin Forerunner 935, boasts a wide range of capabilities and a long battery life.

Considerations when choosing Garmin watches

Tracking

Unless you're planning on buying a top-of-the-line Garmin smartwatch, it's a good idea to prioritize some of the most important things you need the device to monitor (such as your heart rate or steps taken) and to see which models support these features.

Are you more interested in tracking your fitness across every activity you do, or monitoring your progress as you train for a certain sport? Garmin makes a wide variety of both fitness and specific sports-themed smartwatches, so understanding what you need is an excellent place to begin.

Battery life

No matter what you plan on using it for, battery life is a vital consideration for any smartwatch you're considering. When comparing models, keep in mind that Garmin watches tend to have different runtimes when used in GPS or smartwatch mode.

Features

Sport tracking

It's impressive to browse through the extensive family of Garmin smartwatches designed around specific sports such as diving, golfing, and running. For example, a running-focused Garmin watch may feature an especially lightweight design, an app to monitor your training productivity over time, and a GPS that utilizes multiple satellite arrays to provide a comprehensive global tracking system to support runners along every new route they explore.

Fitness tracking

Garmin's fitness focused watches provide a range of useful tracking applications to monitor your heart rate, stress levels, how well your body absorbs oxygen, energy levels, sleep habits, and respiration, just to name a few. Since these apps are so accurate and simple to observe over time, anyone who takes their exercise seriously can focus on what works, what doesn't, and how to improve themselves.

Garmin Pay

Although it may not be the first thing you consider when purchasing a new smartwatch, the ability to use touchless payment via Garmin Pay with the help of your smartwatch is more beneficial than you'd think. Not only is holding your wrist over the card reader faster and more secure than carrying around cash and cards, it's pretty convenient to have your virtual wallet clasped onto your wrist at all times.

Price

Although Garmin offers a wide selection of smartwatches, they all fall between three different price points. Watches under $200 tend to focus on a few key features, such as GPS or fitness tracking. Models in the $150 to $300 range are high-end watches that generally support a wider array of technologies and more stylistic choices to choose from. If you're willing to spend more than $300, you can enjoy the best Garmin has to offer, which often includes GPS, premium health tracking, smart notifications, and many other useful features.

FAQ

Q. What is Garmin Connect?

A. Garmin Connect is a smartphone app that tracks, organizes, and presents all the fitness data collected by your Garmin smartwatch, allowing dedicated users to carefully review and monitor their progress over time. This information includes your heart rate, distance traveled, steps taken, and other interesting health-related entries.

Q. Some Garmin watches feature "Wearable Maps." What does that mean?

A. Models that support Wearable Maps are preloaded with thousands of maps and advanced technologies to help you get from point A to point B safely and efficiently. Garmin watches with Wearable Maps contain the layouts of over 41,000 golf courses, convenient turn-by-turn navigation tracking, and information about the landmarks, national parks, and other points of interest you may encounter along the way.

Garmin watches we recommend

Best of the best: Garmin Forerunner 935

Our take: The Forerunner 935 is bundled with a massive range of useful fitness tracking apps, GPS navigation, smart notifications, and an impressive battery life to keep you running, working, and moving for much longer.

What we like: Awesome battery life of two weeks in smartwatch mode. Touchless payment. GPS. Easy to monitor fitness data. Music streaming. Available in black and yellow.

What we dislike: Unfortunately, Garmin's best watch is a fairly pricey one.

Best bang for your buck: Garmin Forerunner 35

Our take: Affordable, stylish, and dependable, the Forerunner 35 collects and uploads your distance traveled, calories burned, sleep activity, and other vital fitness data to Garmin Connect for your convenience.

What we like: GPS. Heart rate monitor. Dedicated activity tracker. Lightweight. Streamlined design. Automatically uploads fitness info to Garmin Connect. Available in white, limelight, black, and frost blue.

What we dislike: It's not the most comprehensive fitness tracking smartwatch on the market.

Choice 3: Garmin vívoactive 3

Our take: Between the heart rate monitor, 15 preloaded sports apps, and stress tracking features of the vívoactive 3, fitness enthusiasts get more than their money's worth with this smartwatch.

What we like: Contactless payment. GPS. Highly customizable. 13 hours of battery life in GPS mode. Fitness monitoring. Many downloadable apps and watch faces. Available in a wide range of color combinations.

What we dislike: Only seven hours of battery life in smartwatch mode.

