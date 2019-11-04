Garlic is a star ingredient in many dishes, and if you're a fan of it, you probably wind up adding a few extra cloves to every recipe. The problem in upping the garlic content of your favorite meal is that it usually means you have to mince more cloves. If you're not skilled with a knife, a garlic press can make the whole process much easier and eliminate the need to mince any garlic at all. Simply put a clove inside the press and squeeze the handle. The garlic is driven through a grid that breaks it down and removes the skin.

Read our shopping guide to pick up all the tips you need to find the best garlic press for your kitchen. We've even included a few specific product recommendations, such as our top pick from Rösle, which is made from durable 18/10 stainless steel and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Considerations when choosing garlic presses

Pressed vs. minced

There are some subtle flavor differences between garlic that's been pressed and cloves that are minced. Some experts believe that pressing allows more of the garlic's oils to be released, which results in a more intense flavor. Other chefs feel that mincing garlic helps it maintain a cleaner taste.

In the end, it's really a matter of preference. Keep in mind that using a garlic press is much easier than mincing the cloves with a knife. If you don't notice a big difference between the taste of pressed and minced garlic, then a press can really save you time and hassle.

Materials

Garlic presses are made from a variety of materials, with many models featuring a combination.

Stainless steel is the most durable option for a garlic press.

Die-cast zinc offers good durability, but it's more expensive than stainless steel and isn't as widely used.

Aluminum is an affordable material for a garlic press, but it isn't particularly durable.

Plastic is another budget-friendly material for garlic presses, but it can break very easily.

Wood is usually used to give a garlic press a more attractive appearance, but it's typically used in combination with some type of metal.

Features

Capacity

The majority of garlic presses press a single garlic clove at a time. When you're cooking dinner for your family and only need a few cloves, a single-clove model works well. If you often cook for large groups, you may prefer one that can press several cloves at a time so you're able to prep all your garlic as quickly as possible.

Ease of cleaning

When you press garlic, it can make a mess inside the press, so opt for one that's easy to clean. Some presses include a cleaning tool to aid in removing bits of garlic from the holes inside the press. Other models are dishwasher-safe, which makes cleaning as easy as possible.

Ergonomic handle

It takes some hand strength to squeeze a garlic press, so choose a model with a handle that's comfortable to hold. A press with a slim handle that features a soft grip usually makes it easier to press your garlic -- and much more comfortable, too.

Price

You usually pay between $5 and $45 for a garlic press. A basic model made of plastic or aluminum typically goes for $5 to $15, a stainless steel or heavy plastic model that's ergonomically designed costs $15 to $30, and a high-end press made of stainless steel that doesn't require as much hand strength goes for $30 to $45.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to peel the garlic before putting it in the press?

A. No. Put the clove --peel and all -- inside the press. The peel is separated from the garlic during the pressing process.

Q. How much time can a garlic press save you?

A. If you usually mince garlic cloves, a garlic press can save you serious time. A press can breeze through six large cloves in as little as two minutes, while mincing the same number of cloves typically takes at least ten minutes.

Garlic presses we recommend

Best of the best: Rösle's Stainless Steel Garlic Press

Our take: An outstandingly designed and constructed garlic press that's meant to last for years and is backed by a lifetime warranty from the manufacturer.

What we like: Made of durable, high-quality 18/10 stainless steel. Offers a hanging ring and handles with a brushed finish. Dishwasher-safe. Comes with a lifetime warranty against defects.

What we dislike: More expensive than others presses, but you are getting exceptional quality. Cleaning by hand can be difficult, but it's a dishwasher-safe model.

Best bang for your buck: Orblue's Propresser Stainless Steel Garlic Press

Our take: A high-quality press that works quickly and efficiently and comes at an affordable price point.

What we like: A press that's built to last. Features a simple design that still manages to press garlic easily. Large enough to press multiple cloves at a time. Can be used on other produce. Dishwasher-safe.

What we dislike: Cleaning in the dishwasher doesn't always remove all the garlic bits from between the holes.

Choice 3: Alpha Grillers' Garlic Press and Peeler Set

Our take: A quality garlic press that comes with an excellent warranty and won't break the bank.

What we like: Features stainless steel construction. Includes a peeler and a cleaning brush. Comes with a lifetime warranty. Offers a mid-range price point.

What we dislike: Garlic bits can get stuck inside and can be difficult to remove. Takes a good amount of strength to squeeze.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.