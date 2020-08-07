The best gaming computer of 2020

Although you may be more familiar with gaming consoles, like a PS4, gaming computers are an extremely popular option for gamers, too. A gaming computer will function like a regular computer if desired, but it has features that specifically allow it to excel when running gaming software.

The best gaming computers are constantly improving, so we have revisited our picks for this category, adding a couple of new models to our list. You'll receive plenty of value with these models, as well as outstanding performance.

Best gaming computers of 2020

1. Alienware Aurora R11 Gaming Desktop: If you want a lot of power, it's hard to beat Alienware. This is the latest model in the impressive Aurora lineup that we've had at the top of our list for years.

2. Skytech Gaming Shadow Gaming Desktop: This Skytech Gaming model, a new option on our list, delivers a performance level that can handle many gaming titles well without breaking the bank.

3. HP OMEN Obelisk Desktop PC 875-1040ST: Returning to our list, the OMEN brand name checks quite a few boxes for the gamer who wants solid performance at a reasonable price.

What you need to know before buying a gaming computer

Before purchasing a gaming computer, it's helpful to have an understanding of all of the components that go into a machine like this. Without a baseline knowledge of these items and how they work, it is tough to understand the differences from machine to machine.

CPU: The central processing unit is the primary processing chip in any computer, including a gaming computer. Because this is the toughest component to upgrade in the future, we always recommend purchasing a machine with the fastest and most powerful CPU you can afford.

GPU: The graphics processing unit is a chip that sits on a video card and handles the graphics rendering for the gaming software. Without a powerful enough GPU, the game will seem to lag. Video cards are easy to upgrade later.

RAM: Random access memory stores the data you are currently using to play the game. If you don't have enough RAM, the game will not run efficiently and smoothly.

Cooling: Because gaming computers have especially powerful components, they tend to run hotter than an average computer. Multiple cooling fans or dedicated cooling systems are a must.

Extras: You will want a high-quality monitor, a gaming keyboard, a gaming mouse, and other controllers to go with your gaming computer purchase

FAQ

Q. Will every gaming computer play every game?

A. No. At the least, the computer must meet or exceed the minimum hardware requirements of the game. But for satisfactory game play, look to exceed the recommended hardware requirements.

Q. Does the lighting on the computer case do anything?

A. Some games make use of the LED lights built into the gaming computer case to alter the mood in the room to match the current state of the game or to emphasize certain game play moves.

In-depth reviews for best gaming computers

Best of the best: Alienware Aurora R11 Gaming Desktop

What we like: Alienware knows how to make a powerful gaming computer, and the latest Aurora model is no exception. It is an easily upgradable unit, so you can gain an extra-long lifespan out of it. Or you can give it the best components right now through customization ordering options. It's ready to run many VR titles.

What we dislike: If you choose to customize your purchase with the latest and greatest components at the time of the initial purchase, the price will skyrocket.

Best bang for your buck: Skytech Gaming Shadow Gaming Desktop

What we like: For those seeking a gaming computer with a nice performance level at a reasonable price, this unit delivers. It saves money by avoiding top-of-the-line components, but it still will run many gaming software titles.

What we dislike: If you are looking for a machine that's VR-ready, unfortunately, this gaming computer is not powerful enough.

Choice 3: HP OMEN Obelisk Desktop PC 875-1040ST

What we like: If you're a gamer who loves having the ability to upgrade your rig, this OMEN model simplifies the process. It may be a little bulky, but many people like its style and look. Its cooling system is impressive.

What we dislike: We'd appreciate a little more processing power in the initial configuration. You can't change its case's LED lighting color.

