The best floating shelf

Floating shelves reside in that wonderful area where style and function meet. These clever, seemingly gravity-defying, space-utilizing designs not only add a dash of eye-catching flair to a room, but they can also hold a wide variety of items ranging from collectibles to necessities.

The right floating shelves will be both attractive and strong enough to support the items you want on display. Our favorite, Shelving Solution Corner Wall Shelf, is installed in the underutilized corner spaces of a room, allowing you to transform them into gorgeous focal points. If you'd like to learn more about these or other quality floating shelves, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing floating shelves

As noted above, floating shelves serve two purposes: They enhance the aesthetics of your living space, and they provide a location to store various items. The most important decision you need to make is which of these two is your primary need.

Display

If your main concern is how the shelves liven up your living space, there are not many limits on what you can purchase. The design that best satisfies your need for art is the shelving system that you should get. The items you place on these shelves may range from plants to collectibles to art, so they will also add to the room's decor.

Storage

If you need room for your books, toiletries, entertainment consoles, and more, your main purpose will be finding a set of floating shelves that can be used for storage. These floating shelves may focus on a more rugged, utilitarian design rather than serve as merely decor.

Features

Weight capacity

The weight capacity for the individual shelves is ultimately what determines the type of items you can place on them. Overloading may seem to work for the short term, but in time, that shelf may pull out of the wall and send everything on it crashing to the ground.

Shelf size

Some people need shelves that are different sizes while others simply prefer to have variety. For these reasons, floating shelves come in a number of sizes. Remember, the physical size of the shelf may have little to do with how much weight it can support.

Number of shelves

Floating shelves often come in a set that includes two or three shelves. If you need more, your best option is to buy multiple sets at the same time, so you are sure they all match.

Design

While floating shelves are available in a wide variety of designs, you may want to focus on certain features. If there is more than one shelf, can they be hung independently or is there only one mounting bracket? Would you prefer a shelf with drawers underneath? Do you want a ledge around the shelf to better secure your items? Does the shelf need to be hung in a particular area such as a corner? Make sure the set of floating shelves that you are considering doesn't just look nice, but it meets all of your practical needs as well.

Price

The price range for floating shelves spans from around $10 for budget models to $60 for higher-end systems. The greatest variety of options can be found between $25 to $35.

FAQ

Q. Where can I install floating shelves?

A. The beauty of floating shelves is that they can be installed in nearly any location where you have available wall space. Your options for installation are nearly unlimited.

Q. Is it hard to hang floating shelves?

A. If you are handy with tools, such as a level and a drill, and you carefully follow the installation instructions, hanging floating shelves is not very difficult. The average homeowner should be able to hang a floating shelf within an hour.

Floating shelves we recommend

Best of the best: Shelving Solution Corner Wall Shelf

Our take: If you have an unused corner, these clever shelves can turn that space into an attractive display area.

What we like: With no visible hanging hardware, these shelves have a sleek, clean look. Each shelf can hold up to 7.7 pounds and can be wiped clean with a damp cloth and mild cleanser as needed.

What we dislike: Some individuals had durability issues with the included drywall screws.

Best bang for your buck: Ewei's HomeWares 3 Floating Shelves

Our take: These three U-shaped shelves are an elegant solution for added display space in your home.

What we like: The espresso shelves come in three sizes: large (17 inches), medium (13 inches), and small (9 inches). Installation is not difficult, and all the necessary hardware is included.

What we dislike: If using the included hardware, these units do not hold much weight.

Choice 3: WALI Floating Shelf with Strengthened Tempered Glass

Our take: These shelves are designed to hold various components (Blu-ray players, game systems, etc.) beneath a wall-mounted TV.

What we like: The most durable system in our shortlist. Each shelf is able to support up to 17.6 pounds. The mounts are high-quality aluminum and steel while the shelves are tempered glass with a black opaque coating.

What we dislike: This shelving system is not designed for easy repositioning. Be sure you are certain of the location before mounting.

