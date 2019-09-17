Fishing kayaks are small canoe-like crafts that allow you to get as close to the fish as you want without scaring them off with a noisy marine engine. These lightweight kayaks are a convenient way to enjoy the great outdoors either by yourself or with a friend.

We will help you find the best fishing kayak for your needs by breaking down the most important factors in finding the right craft. We even offer a few recommendations, including our top pick, the Lifetime Tamarack 10' Angler. Its padded adjustable seat cushion and seat back will have you as comfortable as can be while you chase after "the big one."

Considerations when choosing fishing kayaks

Fishing kayaks vs. other kayaks

Fishing kayaks are modified versions of standard kayaks. The altered design was created by fishermen who wanted a better way to get closer to the fish without disturbing their habitat. While traditional kayaks have a more bare bones design, fishing kayaks are more utilitarian, featuring rod holders and small bait tanks. Fishing kayaks also tend to be longer and heavier than standard ones for the purpose of being more stable.

Construction

Most hard-side fishing kayaks are made from plastic or fiberglass. More expensive models are made by roto-molding with a two-piece mold and plastic pellets. The pellets are melted and fill the spaces within the mold, which creates a single plastic kayak. Less expensive hard-side versions are made by combining two pieces and sealing them at the seam. Inflatable fishing kayaks are made of rubber bladders, often covered by durable fabric. They can be just as sturdy as a hard-sided model, and some anglers find them preferable in rough waters.

Seating capacity and length

The majority of fishing kayaks are designed for one person. Some, however, have seating for two or even three people.

Most adult-sized fishing kayaks range between 10 and 16 feet. The longer the kayak, the better it tracks. "Tracking" refers to how straight the path of the kayak remains when you paddle on either side of the hull. Longer kayaks are usually also more stable, so keep this in mind when choosing your kayak length.

Stability

Most fishing kayaks are not as fast and nimble as traditional kayaks because of their size. However, what they lack in speed, they make up for in stability. Because they tend to be wider than standard models, they are far less likely to capsize.

Sit-on-top vs. sit-in

The most common design for a fishing kayak is sit-on-top. Just as the name would imply, a sit-on-top kayak employs a design whereby the angler sits directly on the deck of the kayak. Some fishing kayaks are designed as sit-in models like standard kayaks. These are preferable in environments where you may be in rougher water and need some added protection.

Features

Gear layout

Gear storage is one of the biggest differences between each fishing kayak model. Think about your personal fishing preferences and habits when assessing the layout of each kayak. The basic needs for every angler are at least two rod holders, a well-designed seat, a storage bin, and a cooler. You may also need a live bait well and a hold for your catch.

Storage hatches

Fishing kayaks can have storage hatches for tackle, bait, live fish, and even your mobile electronics.

Shock cord straps

Shock cord straps or deck lines are cords that stretch across a portion of your kayak's deck. They hold larger items down on the deck to keep them close at hand.

Price

Most fishing kayak cost between $100 and $1,500, while premium models with lots of extras can be found for between $1,500 and $4,000. A $100 fishing kayak will be either inflatable or plastic and offer the most basic features like a couple of rod holders. If you spend around $600, you can get a seamless molded kayak with lots of storage and comfortable padded seating. For up to $1,500, you can find an extra-long fishing kayak with ample storage and seating for two to three anglers.

FAQ

Q. Can I store my fishing kayak outside?

A. You can, but it's better to store them indoors. Over time, the materials can deteriorate, rendering your kayak useless. If you do have to store your kayak outside, try to cover it with a tarp or other protection to keep it out of the rain and sun.

Q. Can I use my fishing kayak in both freshwater and saltwater?

A. Yes you can. Keep in mind though, that fishing in saltwater might place added stress on the materials of your kayak over time. Rinse your kayak with fresh water after every use, which is especially important after use in saltwater.

Fishing kayaks we recommend

Best of the best: Lifetime Tamarack 10' Angler

Our take: Fun and lightweight with all the extra features you could want.

What we like: The adjustable seat back and light 52-pound weight make this an all-around great kayak.

What we dislike: The paddle is not as high quality as the rest of the kayak.

Best bang for your buck: Sun Dolphin Aruba 10-Foot Sit-In

Our take: A dependable option for beginning anglers who want to have some fun.

What we like: Adjustable thigh cushions and foot rests allow you to cater the comfort to your needs.

What we dislike: Rough edges can be difficult to hold safely without gloves.

Choice 3: Airhead AHTK-2 Montana Performance Two-Person Kayak

Our take: This durable inflatable kayak is perfect for finding the fish in rough waters.

What we like: Can handle class one and class two rapids, and can handle heavier users.

What we dislike: The bladder and the covering make this kayak difficult to clean.

