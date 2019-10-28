The best electric nail drill

If a tidy polished manicure is part of your signature look, it requires considerable maintenance along with frequent trips to the nail salon. But you can cut down on the expense by taking charge of your nail game and doing it at home with an electric nail drill of your own.

Electric nail drills are just like the ones at the salon. Some are gentle enough for natural nails, and others are powerful enough to handle acrylics. They come with multiple drill bits to handle nails, cuticles, and even calluses. It's easy to achieve a high level of precision, and once you realize it's much faster, you'll never go back to regular nail files.

Be ready to give your hands the manicures they deserve with our buying guide on electric nail drills. We're including our favorite drill, the Markartt 30,000 RPM Nail Drill Machine, which offers professional-quality filing and hands-free operation with a foot pedal.

Considerations when choosing electric nail drills

How it works

Electric nail drills take the difficult work out of manually filing your nails, and often they reduce the time it takes. They're more precise and more effective at shaping your nails, especially acrylics. Electric nail drills are effective at trimming cuticles or smoothing over callouses.

Bits

Because filing is truly an art form, it's no surprise that electric nail drills come with a variety of bits. For the most part, drills are compatible with a standard 3/32" bit size. If you're new to drill filing, you might stick to familiar bits. Once you improve your skills, you'll enjoy the fine-tuning achieved with the others.

Natural nail bit

This cylinder-shaped bit buffs the surface of nails and prepares them for traditional polish or acrylic manicures. It's considered the most gentle bit and is appropriate for natural nails.

Pedicure bit

This bit works to remove calluses and rough skin from feet, particularly around toes and balls of the feet. It's a heavy-duty bit with a diamond design that effortlessly removes dry skin.

Carbide bits

These bits, which usually come in multiple sizes, have diamond-cut grooves. They're ideal to prepare acrylics for backfilling without splitting the nail.

Under-nail bit

This tiny but mighty bit is thinner than most other bits. It cleans under the nail and assists in shaping.

Mani/pedi attachments

The set might include manicure and pedicure attachments, which could include polishing bits or callus removers. They take some talent, and there's definitely a learning curve.

RPM

To determine how powerful your electric nail drill is, refer to its RPM, or revolutions per minute. Generally speaking, these drills range between 10,000 RPM to 30,000 RPM, and the higher the number the more powerful it is. These are the top speeds of the drills, and you'll be able to adjust the speed based on the amount of filing.

Features

Cord vs. cordless

Corded models are the most powerful and most consistent. While cordless models are convenient, especially if you're travelling, it's not unusual to run out of battery in the middle of your manicure. Some nail aficionados have both, using corded ones for full manicures and cordless models for touch-ups on the go.

Anti-vibration

To promote better control while you're filling, electric nail drills are equipped with anti-vibration settings. Professional level models excel in this department because having a consistently steady drill (and hand) is crucial to a mess-free manicure.

Hands-free operation

Premium electric nail drills often come with a foot pedal for hands-free operation. Not only can you control the speed, but also you can change direction. This feature saves time by allowing seamless transition between filing phases.

Dust shield

Given the ultra-fine filing, electric nail drills generate a reasonable amount of dust. To keep it confined to a small area for easy cleaning, some models come with dust shields. They also protect your face, eyes, and even the drill from coarse particles.

Price

Budget-friendly electric nail drills with 10,000 RPM or less cost between $10 and $20, and mostly handle natural nails. Mid-range drills cost as much as $60, and they have as much as 20,000 RPM. They are best for natural nails as well. For powerful capable drills, you'll spend between $60 and $100 for one with as much as 30,000 RPM that can handle acrylics.

FAQ

Q. Will an electric nail drill damage my natural nails?

A. Only if you misuse the machine. Stick to lower drill speeds, and avoid over-filing to prevent stripping away too many layers of your nails and cuticles.

Q. I do my own manicures when traveling abroad, so which electric nail drill should I buy?

A. Cordless models are ideal if you want to save space and don't want the hassle of using A/C plug converters if you're out of the country. If that's not an issue, you can choose a compact model that often comes with its own travel case.

Electric nail drills we recommend

Best of the best: Markartt's 30,000 RPM Nail Drill Machine

Our take: High-powered professional model that can successfully tackle acrylic dips.

What we like: Equipped with three drill bits, forward/reverse options, and variable RPM speeds.

What we dislike: Some reports of overheating during use.

Best bang for your buck: Morpilot's 11-in-1 Professional Nail File Manicure Pedicure Kit

Our take: Impressive assortment of 11 drill bits that covers almost every filing need. Quiet operation and lightweight.

What we like: User-friendly and portable. Also comes with compact manual filing set. Overall a good value buy considering its many features and options.

What we dislike: Noticeably less powerful than premium models.

Choice 3: MelodySusie's Compact Portable Electric Nail Drill

Our take: Ideal choice for acrylic nails, and features a stay-cool mode and ergonomic grip.

What we like: Redesigned style that comes with a modest assortment of speed options and drill bits.

What we dislike: Not user-friendly. Unclear directions leave consumers confused on turning it off and on.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.