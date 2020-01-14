The best Ecobee thermostat

Turn your analog home into a smart one with the addition of a thermostat from Ecobee. A smart thermostat can adjust the ambient temperature on the fly using sensors and weather information. Smart thermostats also allow users to create schedules and control heating and cooling remotely, all while helping to lower electricity bills.

Control your home's heating and cooling system with ease using an Ecobee smart thermostat. We like the Ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor -- it's reliable and Alexa compatible.

Considerations when choosing Ecobee thermostats

Home size and setup

Certain Ecobee thermostats include a separate sensor. Sensors are useful in large homes where temperature varies significantly from one location to the next. You also need to identify whether your HVAC (or other heating/cooling system) system is compatible with an Ecobee thermostat before installation.

Your home's smart devices

If you already have a smart device like Alexa or Google Home, select a smart thermostat that's compatible with your existing tech. Many Ecobee thermostats are compatible with Amazon Alexa and can be controlled using voice commands. Higher-end Ecobee models have Alexa tech built in, so there's no need to purchase a separate device. In these thermostats, the Alexa function is very similar to that included in Amazon Echo devices with some exceptions (e.g., no messaging and multiroom audio functions).

Don't love the idea of a digital assistant like Alexa listening to your every conversation? It's possible to disable Alexa within Ecobee's settings or buy a device without Alexa integration.

If you're already using a programmable thermostat with settings that you've manually inputted, you might not notice huge savings on your electricity bill after installing a smart thermostat. However, the convenience factor is undeniable.

Features

Temperature sensors

Different areas in a home don't always reach the same temperature at the same time; certain spots may be colder or warmer. If you struggle to keep your home evenly cooled or heated, adding a sensor to the mix can help you achieve a consistent temperature throughout your house.

Motion sensors

Ecobee models with internal motion sensors are capable of sensing when a person walks into a room or leaves it. If the sensor doesn't detect a presence for a certain amount of time, it knows to reduce usage and conserve energy. If you have pets, the thermostat may not recognize their presence, so be sure to set your away temperatures to a setting that's comfortable for your fur pals.

Price

You can pay between $135 and $200 for an Ecobee thermostat. Older models from the brand sit on the lower end of the price scale. The highest-priced thermostats include the newer generation Ecobee3 Lite and Ecobee4, which have a higher number of features and upgraded smart technology, like built-in Amazon Alexa and included room sensors.

FAQ

Q. Does installing an Ecobee thermostat require the help of a professional?

A. It depends on the system that heats and/or cools your home. If you're uncomfortable following diagrams and feel out of your depth when glancing at the thermostat's instruction manual, consider calling a professional to help with installation. If installing a thermostat yourself, be sure to turn the power off before fiddling with the wires.

Q. Will my thermostat stop working if the internet goes down?

A. If your internet connection ceases, you'll still be able to use your thermostat, you just won't be able to access or utilize any of the device's smart features. You have to control the temperature manually and won't be able to adjust it remotely. If the power goes out, you're out of luck. Grab a blanket and sweater until the lights turn back on.

Ecobee thermostats we recommend

Best of the best: Ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor

Our take: The newest Ecobee thermostat features a built-in Alexa assistant and delivers reliable performance.

What we like: Thermostat design is sleeker than older versions. No glare and better touchscreen sensitivity. Installation is a bit easier with the included power extender kit. Previous generation sensors are compatible with this newer unit.

What we dislike: Alexa integration is a bit clunky and buggy.

Best bang for your buck: Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat

Our take: A simple, easy-to-use thermostat with an attractive price tag.

What we like: Large, bright screen easy to read from afar. Straightforward installation. Simple operation makes the unit great for those new to smart tech.

What we dislike: Limited scheduling and voice control options.

Choice 3: Ecobee EB-EMSSi-01 Energy Management System

Our take: Practical, highly programmable thermostat unit with a utilitarian design.

What we like: Programming interface is very intuitive. Ability to set the temperature remotely. Easy-to-use device. Reliable performance.

What we dislike: Setup is not as easy as with other units.

