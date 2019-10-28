The best dust collector

A portable vacuum is great for cleaning when you've finished with a project, but it doesn't remove airborne dust while you're working. Not only are fine particles dangerous to your health, but also, in the right concentration, they can explode. A dust collector is the answer, and we've been finding out which features you need to look for. We've also made a few recommendations at the end of this article, each to suit a different budget. Our top pick, the Powermatic PM1300TX, combines power, durability, and excellent filtering to ensure your shop is a safe place to work.

Considerations when choosing dust collectors

A dust collector is a fairly straightforward machine with a motor powering a fan blade (more properly called an impeller) that drives air through a filter. The action sucks up wood chips and sawdust, which are trapped in the filter, and then they fall into a collecting bag.

Single-stage vs. two-stage

On single-stage collectors, all waste passes directly through the impeller, so a steel blade is much preferred to a plastic one. On two-stage collectors, only fine dust passes through -- these are large commercial machines, unlike those we're featuring today.

Power

Dragging air through fine-filtering dust bags is difficult work, so dust collector motors are more powerful than you might expect. Few are less than one horsepower (HP), and two or three HP models are common on larger models.

Dust collectors are rated by CFM (cubic feet per minute). The amount of power you need will depend on the machines you're extracting from, and charts are available to help you make those calculations. A 10" table saw, for example, might be rated for 400 CFM. A planer, which generally creates more waste, might be 800 CFM.

Capacity

Smaller dust collectors are designed to collect from one machine at a time. Others can handle two or more and might be connected to a shop-wide ducting system.

You'll also want to look at the physical amount of waste the machine can collect (usually given in cubic feet). The bigger the bag (or bags -- some dust collectors have two) the less often you have to stop working to empty it.

Features

Filters: There are two filter types: bag and canister. There's nothing wrong with bags. They are simple and cheaper, but the filter inside a canister has lots of pleats. It provides a much greater filtering area, so it's more efficient and less prone to clogging.

Wheels: Some dust collectors have wheels, which makes them easy to move from one machine to another if you haven't run ducting through the whole system.

Timers: Dust will still be floating around for some time after you finish working. Some of the better collectors are fitted with timers, so you can leave them to continue clearing the air after you've gone.

Snap rings: Snap rings make for quick and easy bag changing.

Noise: Check noise levels. If the dust collector you're considering runs at more than 85 decibels, ear defenders are recommended.

Price

The most affordable dust collectors are lightweight portable or wall-mounted models, and they vary from about $120 to $200. They don't offer a lot to protect your health. Mid-range machines that will power home and small pro-shop ducting systems are anything from $300 to $1,000. For industrial installations it's not difficult to spend $2,000 or more.

FAQ

Q. Do you have any tips for designing a dust collection duct system?

A. In general, use straight tubes and big bends to provide minimum restriction to the air flow. Avoid flexible tube as much as possible. Use "blast gates" to create sections that let you concentrate extraction on one or two machines at a time.

Q. What's the recommended micron size for my dust collector?

A. Particles 10 microns and smaller are the most hazardous to your health. Most of the systems we looked at offer between two- and five-micron filtration, which is great. Buy the finest you can afford.

Dust collectors we recommend

Best of the best: Powermatic's 2-Micron Canister Kit

Our take: High-performance filtering and waste management for the pro shop.

What we like: Immensely powerful 1.75HP motor providing more than 1,000 CFM. Two-micron filtration uses vortex core technology to minimize clogging, and it packs more waste in collecting bag (10 cu.ft. capacity). Full metal ducting improves suction. 99-minute timer.

What we dislike: Expensive. Remote is poor and not necessary.

Best bang for your buck: Shop Fox's 1.5-Horsepower, 1,280 CFM

Our take: Good capacity and great affordability for the woodworker on a modest budget.

What we like: Single phase 1.5HP motor runs up to 1,280 CFM and filters down to 2.5 microns. Six-inch main outlet or 2" x 4" gives ducting flexibility. Bag takes 5.4 cu.ft. of waste.

What we dislike: Filter bag clogs; easy to fix but frustrating. Occasional motor faults.

Choice 3: Shop Fox's Wall Dust Collector

Our take: Good level of extraction. Ideal for the workshop with limited space.

What we like: Compact size. Easy to mount. Strong 1HP motor (120V or 240V) delivers 537 CFM and filtration down to 2.5 microns. Bag has bottom zipper for quick emptying. Low cost.

What we dislike: A few quality-control issues. Modest capacity. Insufficient power for ducting systems.

