The best dryer ball

When doing your next load of laundry, replace dryer sheets and fabric softener with eco-friendly dryer balls. Just toss in a few of these miniature globes with your wet clothes. They bounce around in the dryer to soften fabric, prevent clinging, and decrease drying time. To learn more about the benefits of this reusable laundry accessory, keep reading our buying guide. Our top choice, the Friendsheep Organic Eco Wool Dryer Balls, is an environmentally and budget-friendly option made of top-quality materials.

Considerations when choosing dryer balls

Why use dryer balls?

Speedier drying: As dryer balls are tossed among your clothing, they help separate fabrics and prevent garments from clinging to one another. This way, your laundry won't end up clumped in a heap, so it dries faster. (Another helpful tip to speed up drying time is to avoid stuffing your dryer full to the brim. An overloaded dryer struggles to dry clothing effectively.)

Quick to use: Just toss them into the dryer with your clothes. That's all there is to it. There's no special prep required to use dryer balls.

Soft clothes and linens: Dryer balls have a softening effect as they bounce around in your dryer to make your clothes feel great.

Environmentally-friendly: Dryer balls are reusable and much less wasteful than fabric softener and dryer sheets. There are also versions made of natural fibers instead of plastic.

Allergen-free: Unlike dryer sheets and liquid fabric softener, dryer balls are hypoallergenic and won't leave residue on your clothing. They're ideal for use in households with people who have skin conditions or sensitivities to strong chemicals and perfumes.

Inexpensive: Dryer balls are reusable, and buying a set is much cheaper than needing to purchase one-time-use products.

Work out the wrinkles: As they come into contact with your laundry, dryer balls help prevent static and keep your clothes from becoming wrinkled.



Features

Material

Choose between wool and plastic dryer balls. While plastic balls are not as environmentally friendly as wool varieties, they're durable and don't leave behind any fibers in the laundry. Vegans may also prefer plastic dryer balls since they aren't made out of animal products. Wool dryer balls, on the other hand, are the most durable option and can be combined with essential oils to infuse pleasant scents into your latest load of laundry. Wool balls don't create as much noise as plastic balls, but they may deposit loose fibers in your machine.

Color

Watch out when purchasing colored wool dryer balls as the dyes may bleed onto clothing. Opt for white or natural-colored dryer balls to prevent unwanted dye transfer.

Number of dryer balls

Dryer balls are typically sold in sets of three or more. You need a couple of dryer balls if you're drying a massive load of laundry. Dryer balls are available in multiple sizes, from small to extra-large. The larger the ball, the fewer you need to add into your dryer at one time.

Dryer ball prices

You may pay between $10 and $30 for a set of dryer balls. In most cases, the more you pay, the more durable the set. Wool ball sets tend to be slightly pricier than those made of plastic.

FAQ

Q. How long do dryer balls last?

A. You should be able to use your dryer balls for approximately a thousand loads of laundry. Typically, a set lasts several years before it needs to be replaced. You know it's time to replace your dryer balls when wool balls begin to unravel and fall apart or when plastic balls crack.

Q. How many dryer balls do I need to use at once?

A. Use between two and four at a time for a small to medium load of laundry. For extra-large loads, pop in a few more. The number of globes you use also depends on their size. You can use fewer balls if they're jumbo-sized.

Dryer balls we recommend

Best of the best: Friendsheep Organic Eco Wool Dryer Balls

Our take: Dryer balls made of high-quality organic wool for the buyer concerned with making ethical purchases.

What we like: Fairtrade and made by hand. Big balls effectively reduce drying time. Includes a handy storage bag.

What we dislike: Lingering odor.

Best bang for your buck: Budieggs Wool Dryer Balls

Our take: Affordable dryer balls for the first-time buyer or anyone on a tight budget.

What we like: Includes six extra-large dryer balls and storage bag. Made of high-quality wool sourced from New Zealand. Durable construction.

What we dislike: Limited reduction of static cling.

Choice 3: Whitmor Dryer Balls

Our take: A low-cost alternative to wool dryer balls.

What we like: Four nontoxic balls with a textured design that helps soften and prevent static. Helps speed up drying time.

What we dislike: Not as durable as our other picks.

