The best deep pore cleanser

Do you have oily skin or combat excess oil from product buildup on your face? If you do, then it's time to invest in a deep pore cleanser to keep your skin looking refreshed and radiant.

With oily skin, impurities mean one thing: a breakout is imminent. Deep pore cleansers wash away dirt and debris from the surface while working their way into pores to remove impurities. Active ingredients, such as salicylic acid or niacinamide, absorb oil, remove trapped debris, and exfoliate dead skin cells. After washing, deep pore cleansers leave skin tingly fresh and squeaky clean.

To learn more, take a peek at our buying guide. Our favorite is Origins' Zero Oil Deep Pore Cleanser, which has a clean and cooling formula that refreshes skin while keeping oil at bay.

Considerations when choosing deep pore cleansers

Skin type

Oily skin

Those with oily skin should have a deep pore cleanser as part of their face-washing routine. Oil buildup, if left untreated, can cause enlarged pores and uneven skin. With deep pore cleansers, excess oil is stripped away from inside pores to help them shrink. Deep pore cleansers, when used on a daily basis, prevent skin from becoming shiny and greasy throughout the day.

Acne-prone skin

Acne-prone skin is especially sensitive to irritants and susceptible to oil buildup. Deep pore cleansers remove debris and particles before they settle into pores, which eventually causes breakouts. For acne-prone individuals who wear makeup, deep pore cleansers are necessary to thoroughly remove product to prevent clogged pores.

Teenage skin

Teenagers experience hormonal fluctuations during puberty, which sometimes means oily skin and breakouts. Working a deep pore cleanser into a teenager's skin-treatment routine will control breakouts and enlarged pores and can minimize acne scarring.

Active ingredients

Salicylic acid

This popular ingredient is seen in many deep pore cleansers. As a beta hydroxy acid, it breaks down the bonds of dead cells on the skin. Your skin then undergoes a deep exfoliation to remove this layer that traps dirt and oil in pores.

Glycolic acid

Glycolic acid also removes dead skin cells and unclogs pores; though, it won't offer the exfoliating experience of salicylic acid. Instead glycolic acid simply dissolves oil, making it easy to wash it away.

Niacinamide

Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, absorbs excess oils and reduces the appearance of enlarged pores. It also restores elasticity to your skin -- which deteriorates as you age -- to help skin "bounce back" by shrinking pores.

Activated charcoal

Activated charcoal excels at absorbing excess oil. It's also a master at drawing out impurities that have settled into pores, like oil, dead skin cells, and dirt. These particles are brought to the surface and washed away, often leaving skin with a youthful glow.

Clay

Clay is naturally absorbent, which is why it's a popular choice for deep pore cleansers. Kaolin clay is mildly absorbent, so it's a good choice if you have moderately oily skin. If your skin is extremely oily, reach for deep pore cleansers with bentonite clay, which is far more absorbent.

How to use deep pore cleansers

Begin by washing your face with warm water to help open pores and loosen oil and debris. Dispense a small amount, and massage it throughout your face, beginning with your T-zone and working your way around your cheeks, chin, and neck. Rinse off cleanser with warm water and pat your face dry with a soft towel.

Price

Deep pore cleansers with a single active ingredient cost as much as $15. Those with two active ingredients, especially those from luxury beauty brands, cost as much as $40. If you want a complex formula with three or more active ingredients, expect to spend closer to $70.

FAQ

Q. Is it normal for my skin to turn red after using a deep pore cleanser?

A. It's normal to see mild redness that soon goes away. If it lingers and is painful, it's probably either a skin reaction to harsh rubbing or an allergy to the ingredients.

Q. Can I use a deep pore cleanser to remove eye makeup?

A. Absolutely not. Deep pore cleansers generally contain strong ingredients that irritate eyes. In the event it enters your eyes, flush them immediately with water or use a saline eye solution.

Deep pore cleansers we recommend

Best of the best: Origins' Zero Oil Deep Pore Cleanser

Our take: The star of the show when it comes to oil-free deep cleaning, this cleanser gives skin a tingly fresh feeling.

What we like: Salicylic acid formula keeps excessive oils at bay. Gently fragranced foaming with a cooling after effect.

What we dislike: Works better for those with oily skin rather than normal skin types.

Best bang for your buck: Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleanser

Our take: Naturally derived exotic formula of Amazonian clay cleanses, exfoliates, and refreshes skin.

What we like: Unique combination of an exfoliator and cleanser offers double-duty skin care.

What we dislike: Better for occasional use because daily cleansing can leave face a bit dry.

Choice 3: Dr. Brandt's Pores No More Pore Purifying Cleanser

Our take: Popular non-drying formula effective at managing acne, enlarged pores, and excess oil.

What we like: Clarifying tea tree oil and salicylic acid formula leave skin squeaky clean.

What we dislike: Could cause major eye irritation, so limit use to T-zone, cheeks, and chin.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.