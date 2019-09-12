The best deck box

A deck box is a simple way to neaten up your outdoor space that can be as decorative as it is useful. These storage solutions are designed to hold outdoor items and keep them dry, but they are also not so airtight that mold and mildew can build up. Deck boxes come in plastic, resin, or wood and are designed to coordinate with outdoor furniture styles. Our buying guide will help you learn about the key features of deck boxes. It also includes our top pick, the Suncast Mocha Wicker Resin Deck Box, which we like for its larger capacity and style.

Considerations when choosing deck boxes

Resin, plastic, or wood?

The best material for your needs depends on your budget, your protection needs, and your style. Plastic is one of the more durable options and is available in a range of styles and colors. While it doesn't look as nice as other materials, it is one of the least expensive options. Resin can mimic looks, such as wicker or wood plank construction and is fairly durable despite its low price. It's also fade-resistant and will maintain its looks for years. Heavy-duty wood deck boxes are made from moisture-resistant types of woods, such as teak and pine, and they need to be consistently maintained and refinished for longer wear.

Style

Though rectangular deck boxes are common, you'll also find round deck boxes that double as coffee tables. Other designs include vertical storage cabinets and deck box benches that can hold decorative cushions.

Size

Smaller 22- to 50-gallon boxes slip into tight spaces and hold smaller items like hoses and towels. You can fit a set of outdoor seat cushions and other patio items into a medium 99-gallon box. Larger deck boxes range from 100 to 150 gallons and store an abundance of outdoor items, including tools and gardening supplies.

Features

Hinges

There are a few types of hinges for deck boxes. Larger boxes have durable gas spring hinges. Gas spring hinges help the deck box cover stay open without effort and give you a gentle and quiet close. Medium-sized boxes may have plastic hinge straps that need to be installed. Smaller boxes may have built-in plastic hinges that you tap into place.

Handles

Built-in handles molded into the deck box make moving a heavy box easier. Not every deck box has handles, but the larger the box, the more likely it is to have handles. A number of boxes that have handles will also have castors or a set of wheels to help you move the box.

Drainage hole

Not every deck box has a drainage hole, and you may not even need one. If you buy a box without a drainage hole, you can drill a small hole in a bottom corner and plug it up with a plastic cap found at a home improvement store.

Price

Mini 22- to 50-gallon resin or plastic deck boxes, which can also double as end tables, range in price from $35 to $60. Medium 50- to 90-gallon resin or plastic boxes range from 60 to $100 in cost. Larger and more stylish resin or wooden deck boxes from 100- to over 200-gallon sizes range in price from $100 to just over $500.

FAQ

Q. What do I do if I see gaps after assembling my deck box?

A. If you feel the box is properly assembled but you still find gaps where you don't want them, apply a bit of clear silicone caulking for extra protection. In addition, you can always cover the contents of your deck box with a small plastic tarp. However, making your deck box airtight may not be the best idea. You need a bit of airflow in your deck box to discourage the growth of mold and mildew.

Q. Will my deck box move around in windy conditions?

A. It's possible. To prevent this, add a few pavers or small bags of dry sand to the bottom of the box. If you have a larger box, be careful that no part of the bottom sags to prevent damaging the box.

Deck boxes we recommend

Best of the best: Suncast Mocha Wicker Resin Deck Box

Our take: As long as the cover is tightly closed, this attractive all-weather resin wicker deck box keeps things inside bone dry even when it rains.

What we like: Lockable lid. The spacious 99-gallon capacity stores chair cushions. Endures extreme hot temperatures with slight fading over time.

What we dislike: Can be difficult to assemble, reports of missing instructions, and a few reports of warped lids.

Best bang for your buck: Rubbermaid Regular Deck Box with Seat

Our take: A sturdy deck box and storage bench from a reliable company.

What we like: Slight platform raises bottom to avoid waterlogging. No gaps when assembled correctly. Lockable, with 75-gallon capacity for holding numerous smaller grilling and garden items. Cover doubles as seat, which easily holds around 200 pounds.

What we dislike: Reports that parts don't align correctly when assembling.

Choice 3: Suncast Mocha Resin Wicker Storage Seat

Our take: Handsome compact resin deck box and seat that is ideal to slide into smaller areas and to fit items that don't require larger storage solutions.

What we like: The 22-gallon capacity stores tools, toys, accessories, and up to three or four small chair cushions. Sturdy lid keeps out rain and snow and doubles as a durable seat, which holds up to about 200 pounds.

What we dislike: The interior is a bit smaller than anticipated due to interior bracing. No drainage hole at bottom.

Marilyn Zelinsky-Syarto is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.