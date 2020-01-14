Best deals for travelers — or people who'd prefer to stay home

We all cope with winter in different ways.

Some of us embrace the cold weather with outdoor adventures like skiing, hiking, camping. Some of us prefer to hide indoors, cultivating the coziest possible environment while we wait for warmer days. Others of us are just looking for ways to keep our kids -- and ourselves -- occupied.

Whether you're planning a wintertime excursion with the family, you're working on your New Year's resolutions, or you're settling in with a cup of cocoa (or a glass of mulled wine) to binge Netflix until spring -- you need the right gear to make the most of this time of year.

Here are our favorite deals on products you need to thrive through the rest of the season.

Deal of the day -- LG OLED B9 Series 55" Smart TV: $1,296.99 at Amazon (was $1,999)

If you're looking for a TV that will make the most of your high-definition gaming or streaming experience, check out the LG B9 Series. Even if you aren't a gamer, you'll appreciate the gorgeous OLED images that have life-like color and clarity. Buy now to enjoy this TV for the rest of your indoor winter activities, and you'll save more than $700 off the usual price.

Samsonite Mystique Hardside Spinner Luggage Collection: $151.99 -- $207.99 at Macy's (was $380 -- $520)

At a 60% savings, Samsonite's travel-friendly Mystique luggage is an unbeatable value. Choose from a 21-inch carry-on, or 25-inch or 29-inch checked bags, each constructed of rugged hard side material that's built to withstand the rigors of airline travel.

iRobot Roomba 675: $269 at Amazon (was $299.99)

Patented dirt detection technology, three-stage dirt-lifting capability, and Alexa voice control -- the Roomba 675 has an impressive feature set considering it's one of iRobot's most affordable options. The fact that this smart gadget can be used to clean both carpet and hard flooring adds to its value, and it will help you keep your resolution to keep your house clean.

TCL Alto 5 2.0 Channel Theater Sound Bar: $49.99 at Amazon (was $79.99)

You don't have to spend a lot of money to take your TV's subpar sound to the next level. The Alto by TCL emits clear, balanced sound with deep bass when you want it. And because it's extremely easy to set up, you'll have it out of the box and delivering awesome sound in no time.

Grawlix Rose: $10 at Wine Access (was $20)

If you didn't think you could find an actually good wine for $10, the depth of flavor of this dry rosé may surprise you. It's bold and fruity with just the right balance of acidity. If you love it, you can save even more on a case of 12 bottles -- just $8 each.

Exclusivo Mezcla Large Flannel Fleece Blanket: $15.99 at Amazon (was $29.99)

There's nothing quite like a warm, soft blanket on a cold day. This throw is large enough to curl up under for a long nap, plus it's made of flannel and fleece microfiber material that's so plushy you'll want snooze a bit longer.

Breville Milk Cafe Milk Frother: $109.82 at Amazon (was $149.99)

Versatility is a major selling point of Breville's Milk Cafe milk frother. Not only does it make delicious foamy milk for cappuccinos and lattes, but it can also turn your favorite chocolate powder mixture into fabulous hot chocolate.

Michael Todd Beauty Soniclear Petite Antimicrobial Sonic Skin Cleansing Brush: $53.40 at Ulta (was $89)

A sonic cleansing brush can cleanse and polish your skin better than any sponge or washcloth. This model boasts three different speed settings for the precise level of clean for your specific needs, and it has a rechargeable, waterproof design for ease of use.

Adidas Men's Originals Logo-Print Track Jacket: $67.50 at Macy's (was $90)

This track jacket is classic Adidas with its timeless vintage look and comfortable athletic fit. It has a lightweight structure that's ideal for warming up, taking laps, or practicing your favorite sport.

Instant Pot Duo 60: $79 at Amazon (was $99.95)

Every cook wants an Instant Pot, and it's no wonder why -- this versatile appliance is like owning seven in one, as it steams, slow cooks, pressure cooks, makes yogurt, sautés, warms, and prepares rice. The Duo 60 is a top-seller that works well for most families thanks to the 6-quart capacity.

Columbia Women's Powder Light Jacket: $79.99 at Amazon (was $150)

If you spend a lot of time outdoors on chilly days, you need a lightweight jacket that's warm -- but not too warm. The Powder Light jacket has a trim fit that isn't bulky but is lined to keep the cool air out while you stay active.

Fitness Reality 1000 Super Max Weight Bench: $89 at Amazon (was $119)

Weight training can be an important part of getting in shape, and a well-made weight bench will give you an advantage when you lift. The 1000 Super Max is built to accommodate as much as 800 pounds and has a backrest with 12 adjustable positions so you can personalize your workout.

Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells: $104.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

It may look like you only get two dumbbells in this set, but looks can be deceiving. Each dumbbell comes with removable cast iron plates so you can add or remove them to fit your lifting abilities and training goals. The 30% off sale price makes this duo a solid deal.

Prana Men's Adamson Winter Pants: $78.40 at Backcountry (was $118.95)

Outdoor adventures in the winter require appropriate clothing for warmth and comfort, like these stretchy men's pants from Prana. In addition to flexing with your movements, they also resist moisture and provide sun protection, making them suitable for various outdoor conditions.

Big Agnes Titan MtnGlo Series Vestibule: $144.99 at Backcountry (was $179.95)

With a roomy interior, moisture-resistant material, and easy set-up, the Big Anges vestibule is built to provide a comfortable escape from the elements on your outdoor camping expeditions. This is a top brand in camping gear, and we're always excited to find it on sale.

Tot Tutors Kids Book Rack: $23.79 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Encouraging your young one's love of books will have positive effects that can last a lifetime. Make it easy for them to reach for their favorite reads with this durable, toddler-size book rack that's designed for kids to access and organize their books, magazines, and more.

Kurgo Up and About Dog Lifter: $26.99 at Chewy (was $29.99)

Old dogs still have a lot of love to give, but they might need some extra support. If your older pooch often needs a boost, the Up and About Dog Lifter can help. It has a padded chest strap that's adjustable for a comfortable fit and a durable handle so you can guide them into a vehicle, onto a couch, or up from a nap.

Baby Bullet Turbo Food Steamer: $27.68 at Amazon (was $39.99)

The Baby Bullet is more than just a food steamer, as this multi-purpose machine can also cook eggs, defrost, and even sterilize your little one's small items. That's why it's a must-have for new parents, and it's also a great deal while it's on sale at a 31% savings.

Olay Skincare: Buy 1 Get 1 50% off at Ulta

Olay skincare products have been popular for generations, and today's modern collection has more varieties to choose from than ever. Eye creams, SPF-infused moisturizers, serums, and more are all available for a limited time at Ulta for a buy one get one discount, so now is the time to stock up and save.

Petlinks Hypernip Silvervine and Catnip Blend: $4 at Chewy (was $7.99)

Silvervine is a safe and natural herb that has a catnip-like effect on felines. Hypernip offers a combination of both herbs that energizes cats -- even those that aren't typically phased by catnip alone. Treat your cat now while the price is half off at Chewy.

