Best deals from Backcountry's annual sale

Backcountry's biggest annual winter sale is currently happening, meaning it's an opportune time to grab gear that'll be useful for the remaining months of winter and for seasons to come.

Whether you just need warm clothes for practical reasons or you enjoy outdoor activities that require special supplies, there are plenty of worthwhile sales on clothes as well as hiking, camping, and skiing gear.

Top brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Sorel, Herschel, Smith, Garmin, and Marmot are discounted significantly.

Take a look at our top picks from the sale, which will only last until Jan. 31. Items from well-known brands will likely sell out, so shop now before you miss out. (Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Patagonia Black Hole 55L Duffel Bag: $97.30 (was $139)

This tough duffel bag has the features you need to tote your gear regardless of your destination, including strong waterproof material, handy straps, and an interior that can fit ample outdoor or indoor essentials. Certain colors are currently discounted 30%.

Smith Salute Sunglasses: $89.99 (was $139)

Aviators are timeless, and this pair will also stand the test of time because they are constructed in stainless steel to withstand drops, bumps, and other mishaps. Polarized lenses prevent glare in extremely bright conditions.

Herschel Supply Nova Small 14L Backpack: $38.97 (was $59.99)

Don't need a large backpack to tote your gear? Check out this compact day bag that has just enough space to fit essentials for a day of adventure, or for a laptop and a few small items for heading out to work or school.

Marmot Women's Lynx Insulated Anorak: $69.96 (was $119.95)

Whether you are venturing up a rugged trail or through city streets, this fashionable anorak by Marmot will keep the wind out. In addition to lightweight insulation, it sports windproof closures and cuffs for added protection in windy conditions.

Patagonia Women's Bivy Hooded Down Vest: $125.30 (was $179)

This Patagonia vest offers a minimalist style with down fill to keep you warm without being bulky. That's why it's just as practical for hanging around the lodge as it is for spending time pursuing your favorite outdoor winter activities.

Patagonia Women's Los Gatos 1/4 Zip Fleece Pullover in Century Pink: $69.30 (was $99)

We think you'll love the plushy material of this Patagonia fleece pullover so much that you'll want winter to hang around a little longer. It's great for warming up indoors or for layering when you head outside in the cold. Plus, with the Patagonia branding, it'll stay in style for seasons to come.

Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire Sport Watch: $419.98 (was $599.99)

Navigate your next adventure and track your fitness goals all with this streamlined GPS device you can strap on your wrist. The Fenix 5X Sapphire offers reliable GPS and has pre-loaded maps, plus it can monitor numerous health metrics to help you keep track of your workouts.

Patagonia Women's Organic Cotton Snap-T Pullover Sweatshirt: $104.30 (was $149)

If warm, casual style is your thing in the winter, you'll love this cotton pullover by Patagonia that comes in an array of attractive colors that pair nicely with your favorite jeans or leggings. Certain colors are currently 30% off.

The North Face Men's Apex Plus Etip Gloves: $38.47 (was $54.95)

Not only are these gloves warm and windproof, but you don't have to stop texting while you are wearing them thanks to the five-finger touch compatibility that's sensitive to your device's touchscreen. That they're The North Face brand also guarantees that they're top-notch quality.

Salomon XA Pro 3D Men's Trail Running Shoe: $69.96 (was $129.95)

Don't wear just any old pair of sneakers when you hit the trails. Salomon's XA Pro 3D Trail Running Shoes provide a comfortable, responsive fit with a cushioned footbed, so they're as capable of handling a rigorous trail workout as you are.

The North Face Terra 55L Backpack: $118.93 (was $169.95)

Go ahead and plan a lengthy outdoor adventure -- with its 55-liter capacity and numerous pockets, this backpack from The North Face has enough space to load up the gear you need to go off the grid.

Basin + Range Women's Soft Stretch Twill Pants: $71.96 (was $89.95)

The trim, modern fit of these twill pants will look great with your favorite shirt, plus they are versatile enough to wear from winter into early spring. The cotton-spandex blend makes them as comfortable as they are stylish.

Marmot Men's Anderson Lightweight Flannel Long-sleeve Shirt: $51.96 (was $74.95)

The classic flannel shirt is a must-have for outdoor and casual wear, so make sure you have one in your wardrobe. This long-sleeve midweight flannel from Marmot is made of durable cotton that even provides protection from the sun's rays.

Sorel Men's Madison Hiker Waterproof Boot: $124.99 (was $189.95)

Go ahead and hike all day long -- these men's boots by Sorel are waterproof and rugged with grippy rubber soles so your feet will be ready to handle the road ahead, no matter what type of weather or terrain you'll be navigating.

Columbia Girls' Nordic Strider Jacket: $74.99 (was $98.99)

From heading off to school to playing outside with friends, Columbia has kids covered with its line of cold-weather outerwear. This girls' winter jacket is designed to keep her warm with the company's Omni-Heat technology. The faux-fur hood piece is a nice touch but is removable if she doesn't agree.

Columbia Boys' Alpine Action II Jacket: $54.99 (was $89.99)

The Alpine Action II jacket for boys has the Columbia's proprietary reflective lining and special insulation to lock in heat, letting him forget the cold and enjoy winter fun. It's waterproof yet breathable, so it's suitable for any activity in any wintery conditions.

Salomon ADV Skin 5L Hydration Vest: $108.71 (was $144.95)

Salomon's ADV Skin hydration vest offers a fit that's so comfortable and flexible, you'll hardly notice when you stash the generous pockets with water and other must-have items for your run, hike, or next outdoor adventure. It's perfect for race day, training sessions, and more casual outings.

Sorel Women's Lolla II Tall Boot: $179 (was $239.95)

You'll appreciate these Sorels as much for their fashionable riding boot style as for their warm leather construction. You'll also find them easy to wear when taking a stroll in wet or snowy weather thanks to the textured heels that resist slips.

Sorel Kids' Yoot Pac TP Boot: $59.96 (was $79.95)

You won't have to worry about your kid's feet getting wet or cold with Sorel's Yoot Pac Boots, because they have waterproof rubber shells, removable liners, and sherpa cuffs. In addition, their tough traction is great for keeping a little one upright in the snow.

Prana Women's Sakari Sweater: $64.95 (was $178.95)

Do you need a sweater that you'll look forward to putting on when the weather gets cold? The wool construction and attractive print of Prana's Sakari sweater are likely to make it one of your favorites in your cold-weather wardrobe.

Salomon X Pro 120 Ski Boot: $299.96 (was $599.95)

Now is a great time to save some money on ski boots from a top brand while these X Pro 120 by Salomon are 45% off the regular price. You'll love their customizable shells and 120 flex that make them suitable for experienced mountain skiers.

Marmot Women's Randonnee Glove: $79.99 (was $99.95)

These gloves are designed to keep your hands warm and dry, thanks to the combination of insulation, waterproof materials, and wrist closures. Slip them on and your hands will be ready for hours of skiing, snowboarding, or any other snowy activity.

Black Diamond Storm Headlamp: $39.99 (was $50)

Whether you need to walk your dog after dark, like to take night hikes, or spend time camping, a headlamp will light your way while keeping your hands free. This model is made by a top manufacturer and provides bright light that's easy to adjust to fit any situation.

Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Print Fleece Jacket: $26.99 (was $49.99)

Columbia's Mountain Print Fleece Jacket is 40% off the usual price, so guys can save money and stay warm, plus look stylish when they slip into this winter wardrobe staple. It comes in a handful of cool print and color combinations, all of which are on sale.

Salomon Women's Snowclog Boot: $59.95 (was $99.95)

These low-profile slip-on boots may have a minimalist structure, but they are also up to the task of walking through ice and snow. The dependable rubber tread, water-repellent leather, and warm fleece linings make these a practical alternative to traditional winter boots.

Sorel Women's Harlow Lace Boot: $94.99 (was $159.95)

Reliable rubber treads, waterproof leather construction, and cushioned footbeds -- these features make the Harlow boots suitable for hiking in numerous conditions. They also look great with casual wear when you're running errands or hanging out with friends.

Columbia Men's Ridge 2 Run III Pant: $64.99 (was $119.99)

From work to play, any guy who spends time outdoors in the snow needs a pair of winter-friendly pants. In addition to a waterproof exterior, this pair has a heat-trapping lining so cold, wet weather is no match for them.

Columbia Infant Girls' Snuggly Bunny Bunting: $44.99 (was $64.99)

You'll feel good about taking your little one outdoors when she's wearing a warm bunting. The Snuggly Bunny for girls is crafted with an outer material that resists water and wind, plus it has down fill that locks in warmth.

Columbia Infant Boys' Pike Lake Convertible Bunting: $41.99 (was $59.99)

For boys, we like Columbia's Pike Lake bunting that's water-resistant, lined with sherpa, and easily convertible into a onesie. It comes in sizes for ages newborn to 24 months.

