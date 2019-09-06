The best cycling short

Your bicycle saddle is your body's main point of contact with your bike, but it isn't the only way to have a comfortable ride. Bike shorts are designed to add padding to protect your most sensitive areas, keeping you on your bike for longer. In addition to providing support, bike shorts are also designed to wick away sweat, decrease wind resistance, and hug your legs comfortably. Bike shorts vary in design depending on the type of biking they are intended for.

The ideal pair of cycling shorts should fit comfortably, provide the right amount of padding and support, and allow for free movement, like our top pick by Sponeed. To learn more about the types of cycling shorts available and their materials and features, continue reading our guide.

Considerations when choosing cycling shorts

Cycling shorts are far more durable than regular athletic shorts and are designed for the rigorous movement required in cycling. The fabric used in cycling shorts is designed to wick away sweat to prevent chafing and discomfort, allowing you to move freely for hours at a time.

Cycling shorts come in different styles depending on the type of biking they are designed for:

Road shorts are designed for touring and long rides on road bikes.

Mountain biking (or MTB) shorts are looser than most cycling shorts and allow for freedom of movement while on the trail. These are sometimes called "baggies."

Bib shorts are designed for extra comfort, with shoulder straps that hold the shorts in place. These also provide slightly more coverage and can keep you warm on cooler days.

While there are a few other types of cycling shorts, these are the most common varieties.

Features

While cycling shorts may seem fairly simple in design, the features and materials of cycling shorts can vary greatly. Choosing what works best for you could make all the difference when you're in the saddle.

Padding: Most cycling shorts have a chamois pad in the crotch and seat. This may be made of foam or gel and may be removable for easy cleaning. More padding is not always best and can result in a "mushy" feeling.

Fabric: The fabric of cycling shorts is usually synthetic and may be nylon or polyester. In general, polyester is more comfortable but will not last quite as long. Cycling shorts are made of several panels of fabric, with most modern shorts having between six and eight panels.

Color: You should also consider the color of your cycling shorts -- not only when matching your bike and the rest of your gear but also considering visibility. Some shorts may include reflectors that increase visibility, which may be a good choice if you frequently bike at night.

Price

Basic cycling shorts can cost as low as $15, with most shorts falling in the $40 to $80 range. The most expensive shorts cost up to $220 and are usually bib shorts.

FAQ

Q. Are there men's and women's cycling shorts?

A. Yes, and there are unisex options as well. Shorts designed specifically for men or women take anatomical differences into account and may be more comfortable.

Q. What should I wear under cycling shorts?

A. Nothing at all. This may be a strange idea (and it will certainly feel strange at first), but it is ultimately more comfortable and allows for smoother movement on your bike.

Cycling shorts we recommend

Best of the best: Sponeed Men's Padded Cycling Shorts

Our take: These anatomical shorts are a great choice for men who are serious about biking. They're 4D-padded and a customer favorite.

What we like: The colors and logo won't fade thanks to the Italian ink. Highly breathable and flexible.

What we dislike: These shorts are on the more expensive side.

Best bang for your buck: Baleaf Men's 3D Padded Cycling Underwear Shorts

Our take: A low-priced option that can be worn under shorts. These provide excellent support for longer rides.

What we like: Since these are designed to be worn under other shorts, there's no need to worry about looks. Though they're sold as men's shorts, many women find these comfortable.

What we dislike: A few customers found the rear padding uncomfortable.

Choice 3: Beroy Women's Cycling Shorts

Our take: These women's cycling shorts are well designed for comfort as well as style.

What we like: The nylon and spandex fabric is flexible, reducing moisture to prevent chafing. The bright color options make it easy to remain visible on the road and find a color that matches your other gear.

What we dislike: The padding may be uncomfortable for some.

