The best cordless leaf blower

Cordless leaf blowers are invaluable to those who like to keep a tidy yard. Whether you want to keep your sidewalk clean or you want a pristine front lawn, a cordless leaf blower can do the job quickly and easily.

Both gas- and battery-powered models are available, and models will vary in their airflow volume, speed settings, and other features.

If you're ready to purchase a new cordless leaf blower, then read on. The following buying guide will give you expert advice and helpful tips on choosing the right one. Our top pick is the Makita Lithium-Ion Cordless Blower, which can blow up to an impressive 120 miles per hour.

Considerations when choosing cordless leaf blowers

Power source

Gas

Gas-powered cordless leaf blowers are often used by professional landscaping crews. Although they can be quite loud, they're also powerful and effective.

In addition to the loud noise, the downside of a gas leaf blower is that it requires gasoline, which also produces unpleasant fumes. However, many find the extra power worth the hassle.

Battery

Battery-powered models are easier to keep running, as you simply need an extra battery. They tend to have quieter motors than the one- or two-stroke engines that power gas blowers. Some of the best battery-powered blowers are nearly as powerful as gas blowers, and there's no need to refuel. Just replace the battery and get to work.

Size

Your leaf blower's length is one of the primary things you need to consider when choosing the right model. Although a long air tube is convenient because it can reach the ground easily, it can be cumbersome to carry around. Think about your comfort and your ergonomic preferences when assessing blower size.

Weight

Battery-powered leaf blowers once weighed significantly more than gas models. However, this has started to change. While some battery-powered blowers still weigh as much as 17 pounds, others can be as light as 10 pounds, making them close in weight to gas blowers.

Wind speed

Airspeed impacts how well your leaf blower blows, and faster is better. Most modern cordless leaf blowers have wind speeds between 90 and 120 miles per hour, while professional models can reach 150 miles per hour.

Cubic feet of air

Airflow volume is measured in cubic feet of air. Just like with wind speed, the higher the number, the better the blower.

Run time

This refers to how long the blower will work on a single battery. The best lithium-ion batteries have improved to the point where you can blow through your entire yard on one charge. However, it's a good idea to have a second battery "on deck" just in case you run out of juice in the middle of the job.

Features

Variable speed settings

The ability to alter the wind speed of your blower is a nice feature to have. It gives you more control, allowing you to use less air when you might be close to an open doorway or other space where you don't want to blow leaves with reckless abandon.

Trigger lock

Trigger lock keeps the trigger in place so you can give your fingers a break. Because leaf blowing can be a time consuming job, this is a nice feature to have that gives your body some relief during the repetitive task of blowing leaves.

Accessories

Some cordless leaf blowers come with their own accessories to help make your leaf blowing easier. Leaf collection attachments for bagging your leaves, quick battery chargers for speedy charging, and nozzle variety kits all help make your leaf blowing job more manageable.

Price

Most cordless leaf blowers cost between $50 and $250. Cordless leaf blowers for around $50 are electric models that usually don't come with a battery or a charger. For $100, you can get an electric model that comes with a battery, charger, and a few accessories. For close to $250, cordless leaf blowers are either electric or gas-powered offer professional-grade power with airspeeds of over 150 miles per hour.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a three-pronged outlet for my cordless leaf blower?

A. Yes, you do. Because cordless leaf blowers are handheld, it's safer for them to be plugged into an outlet that includes a ground wire. This protects against any unwanted power surges.

Q. How many batteries will I need for my battery-powered leaf blower?

A. You will likely need at least two batteries for your leaf blower. That way you can use one while the other is charging and never have to worry about getting stuck without power.

Cordless leaf blowers we recommend

Best of the best: Makita's Lithium-Ion Cordless Blower

Our take: This leaf blower is all about power.

What we like: A gusty 120 miles-per-hour wind speed, two batteries, and six different velocity settings make this blower our favorite pick.

What we dislike: More expensive than most other options.

Best bang for your buck: EGO Power+'s Lithium-Ion Cordless Blower

Our take: High efficiency gives this blower high marks.

What we like: Can run up to 75 minutes on a single charge. Can move as much as 480 cubic feet of air in a single minute.

What we dislike: Maximum air speed is only 92 miles per hour.

Choice 3: Greenworks' Lithium-Ion Cordless Blower

Our take: A powerful blower that will keep you working for up to 70 minutes.

What we like: Quieter than many other blowers (at approximately 60 decibels). Moves up to 800 cubic feet of air per minute.

What we dislike: Relatively expensive.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.