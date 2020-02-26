The best chisel set

Every toolbox needs a decent chisel set, and inexpensive tools are available for DIY and jobsite use. Keen amateur or professional woodworkers might want to invest more, and there's plenty of choice, but if you're just starting out, design and materials can make it difficult to decide which offer good value.

We've put together a concise buying guide covering all the important details. At the end, you'll find a few reviews of our favorite chisel sets. Our top pick, Stanley's Sweetheart 750 Series Chisel Set, is a modern interpretation of a classic design, perfect for today's skilled craftsperson.

Considerations when choosing chisel sets

Steel

The most important part of any chisel is the steel. You can put up with bad handles to some extent, but if the blade doesn't cut well or stay sharp for a reasonable length of time, you'll get frustrated fast. Low-quality chisel sets often have blades so soft you can bend them by hand -- you can guess the edges aren't great.

At a minimum, you need hardened steel. Molybdenum steel (used in lots of tools) isn't a good choice here. Chrome vanadium is a better choice because it's hard and inexpensive. Beware of "carbon steel" -- all steel is made from iron and carbon, so the phrase doesn't mean anything. High carbon steel is another thing altogether, and even better if it quotes a type. Hadfield steel (or manganese steel) is arguably best, but costs considerably more.

In general, chisels are forged from a single piece of steel. The exception is Japanese chisels, which are made from a thin sheet that is folded and beaten many times; it's the same way they make samurai swords. The result is the sharpest possible edge, but the process takes forever. Although beautiful tools, they can be extremely expensive.

Handles

Even though you can put up with a bad handle, it's obviously not what you want. In general, chisel sets offer two kinds: plastic/polymer or wood. Well-made plastic ones can take a lot of abuse and are great as general-purpose chisels that get hit with a mallet a lot. Most people think wooden ones are nicer to hold, and it's usually what you find in quality chisel sets. There's not really a right or wrong -- it's a personal decision.

Shape

Finally, think about chisel shape. Most have a beveled edge (commonly called a bench chisel). They let you cut accurately into tight corners, like when making various joints. However, if you're doing lots of heavy-duty carpentry, a mortice chisel (which has straight sides) is a better option. The third type is a paring chisel. The front is angled to remove small slices, though they are seldom found in chisel sets. Some would argue that Japanese chisels are another type, but while their shape can vary, they are effectively a bevel-edge chisel.

Features

Chisels included

The whole reason for buying a chisel set is so you get a range of sizes. Entry-level sets generally have 1/2-, 3/4-, and 1-inch chisels and might have either 1/4- or 1 1/4-inch as well. Larger sets obviously have greater choice, so your decision should be based on those you'll use most often. There's little point buying a 10-piece set if you seldom need most of them. Better to buy a small set and add individual chisels later.

Accessories

Some kind of case or pouch is important to protect the edges from damage and to prevent you from cutting yourself on exposed tools. A sharpening stone is something of a necessity, and some chisel sets include one, though quality varies. The same is true of a honing guide. Some people never use them, but they're certainly a handy inclusion for beginners.

Price

There are some very inexpensive chisel sets around, but be careful. Decent tools aren't terribly expensive, with a number available in the $25 to $35 range. Quality wood chisel sets run from $40 to $100. Above that are specialist tools, including Japanese chisels that can be more than $100 each.

FAQ

Q. Is it okay to use a hammer with my chisels?

A. Please don't. If you're going to strike your chisels, use either a wooden or rubber mallet, which minimizes damage to the chisel handles, so they last a lot longer. Even modern plastic and composite handles can crack under the force of a steel hammer.

Q. Is it difficult to sharpen a chisel?

A. Learning to do it properly takes time and patience. Fortunately, there are inexpensive honing guides that make it a whole lot easier. One of those and a couple of online videos and you'll have it mastered in no time.

Chisel sets we recommend

Best of the best: Stanley's Sweetheart 750 Series 4-Piece Socket Chisel Set

Our take: High-quality tools for the craftsperson from one of the world's leading brands.

What we like: Designed for mallet or hand use. Long, slender blades and ergonomic hornbeam handles. High carbon steel blades have excellent edge retention. Lovely leather pouch.

What we dislike: Expensive. A few need more fettling than they should.

Best bang for your buck: VonHaus' 6-Piece Chisel Set

Our take: Great value set perfect for the home toolbox.

What we like: Good quality chrome vanadium steel blades with comfortable handles. Comes with sharpening stone and honing guide in a neat storage box.

What we dislike: Quality control varies. Sometimes poorly finished or stone not flat.

Choice 3: Irwin Marples' 3-Piece Chisel Set

Our take: Nice low-cost set for general purpose or jobsite use.

What we like: Tough, impact-resistant handles made to withstand hard use. Pouch protects them from damage in the toolbox. Good edge retention. Competitive price.

What we dislike: Occasional flaws in the steel.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.