The best catcher’s helmet

On a baseball or softball team, the defensive player who needs the most protective gear is the catcher. Foul-tipped balls or an occasional errant swing of the bat may strike the catcher, making it a potentially dangerous spot.

A catcher's helmet is made of durable materials designed to absorb the impact of a fast-moving baseball or softball, protecting the player's head and face. Helmets vary in their appearance, safety features, and design, so finding a helmet that suits you and fits comfortably is important. Fortunately, there are a variety of options to choose from.

To learn more about catcher's helmets, continue reading our buying guide. The best model for multiple-use cases is the Mizuno G4 Youth Samurai Catcher's Helmet, which is comfortable and well-ventilated.

Considerations when choosing catcher's helmets

Safety

The primary consideration for a catcher's helmet should be that it meets safety standards. For the majority of youth and high school leagues, a helmet must be NOCSAE certified. The helmet will have a stamp on it when it meets this safety standard.

Fit

When determining how well a catcher's helmet will fit, pay attention to the following criteria:

Size: A catcher's helmet should have a size range stamped on it in inches. You can measure the head size of the player by wrapping a flexible measuring tape around the head just above the ears and across the eyebrows.

Fit: A catcher's helmet should fit snugly, but it shouldn't be so tight that it causes discomfort or pain. You don't want the helmet to fit so loosely that it bounces around on the player's head as he or she moves, either. The helmet and head should move together.

Adjustable straps: A catcher's helmet should have straps that you can tighten or loosen slightly to create the best fit.

Cushioned pads: The interior of the catcher's helmet will have soft foam pads that provide cushioning. Inspect the helmet occasionally to make sure these pads are not loose or missing.

Face mask: The face mask on the helmet should consist of steel, providing the maximum protection for the face. Check the mask for any dents, as these indicate a weakness in the material.

Design

The primary feature in a catcher's helmet is the general design and shape. A catcher's helmet features one of the following two designs:

Hockey

The more popular style of catcher's helmet is the hockey-style helmet. It resembles a helmet that a hockey goaltender would wear.

It has hard plastic that surrounds the sides of the face and back of the head. The mask protects the front of the face.

A hockey-style catcher's helmet has additional protection in the jaw and chin area versus a traditional style of catcher's helmet.

Traditional

A two-piece catcher's helmet is the traditional design. It consists of a helmet that looks like a baseball batter's helmet without a brim. The mask is a separate piece that uses straps to slide over the helmet, holding it in place in front of the face.

A catcher can remove the mask in this style of helmet faster than removing a hockey-style helmet. However, it doesn't have as much protective plastic as a hockey-style catcher's helmet.

Price

Youth helmets for catchers will cost $50 to $150, depending on how much padding they have. Adult players and teenagers can expect to pay $100 to $250 for a helmet.

FAQ

Q. What safety features does a catcher's helmet have?

A. A metal face mask redirects the ball away from the catcher's face. The hard plastic shell of the helmet absorbs any impact from a foul ball. If the helmet has a face mask or throat protector, the jaw and throat may be protected as well.

Q. What should I look out for when inspecting my helmet for its integrity?

A. Any cracks or loose components should be cause for alarm. In many cases, you may need to purchase a new helmet for adequate protection.

Catcher's helmets we recommend

Best of the best: Mizuno's G4 Youth Samurai Catcher's Helmet

Our take: Kids will love the style of this helmet, but their parents will like the high-quality padding and construction materials.

What we like: Design of the ventilation holes is excellent, allowing the catcher to stay cooler. The price is reasonable, considering the build quality.

What we dislike: Some won't like the odd shape of the back of the helmet.

Best bang for your buck: Easton's Rival Catcher's Helmet

Our take: The design meets all safety requirements, as it is made to perfectly absorb the impact of a foul ball.

What we like: A great-looking catcher's helmet. All-steel mask is perfect for delivering the protection the player needs.

What we dislike: The back of the helmet fits oddly, causing occasional discomfort.

Choice 3: Easton's M7 Catcher's Helmet

Our take: This helmet doesn't weigh as much as some others, which some people appreciate.

What we like: Padding design ensures a snug fit, so the helmet will not bounce around. Nice design of the ventilation slots.

What we dislike: Doesn't fit well for those who wear eyeglasses.

