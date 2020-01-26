Best carry-on bags that frequent fliers swear by

Whether you're an occasional adventurer or a perpetual globetrotter, you know a good carry-on bag makes a big difference in convenience and comfort.

Your carry-on sticks with you through all parts of your journey: in security lines, busy airport terminals, onto the plane, and into an overhead compartment.

It should be able to keep up with you during every leg of your trip without hindering or slowing you down.

That's why we've talked to frequent fliers to find the carry-on bags they rely on for peace of mind on travel days. These bags are durable, easy to transport, and they keep essentials easily accessible to make for hassle-free flights.

Rolling luggage

The Carry-On by Away: $225 at Away

There's a reason The Carry-On by Away is one of the most popular bags at airports right now. They're simple, attractive, durable, and incredibly easy to maneuver. It comes with its own built-in battery so you can stay charged on the go (and it's ejectable to make sure it's TSA-compliant). If you tend to fly on bigger planes -- like for overseas trips -- you might consider the brand's Bigger Carry-On as well.

Samsonite Spin Tech 4.0 20" Spinner Suitcase: $140 at Macy's (was $280)

This Samsonite offers contemporary convenience, and while it's 50% off, it's basically a more affordable and less aesthetically pleasing alternative to the Away bag. You can charge your devices with the integrated USB port (though you'll have to supply your own battery). Its TSA-approved locks and corrugated polycarbonate shell are well-prepared to handle all points of the journey, from security to overhead bin storage.

AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage 21-inch: $49.99 at Amazon

You'll be hard-pressed to find a better hard-shell carry-on at this price. The bag expands up to 15% to accommodate last-minute gift shop purchases and features an aluminum telescoping handle for seamless rolling. This is about as affordable as it gets for hardside spinner luggage, and while it's not quite as easily maneuverable as the Away, it's a reliable alternative if you're on a budget.

Briggs & Riley Baseline Softside Luggage: $599 at Amazon

This carry-on is as TSA-friendly as it gets with a special TSA lock and SpeedThru pocket to access needed items like tickets, passport, and phone quickly at checkpoints. It can expand and compress depending on your needs. Even if this bag is damaged from the rough and tumble of travel, Briggs & Riley will repair it for free, making the high price point worth it.

Lily Bloom Carry-on Expandable Design with Spinner Wheels: $79.99 at Amazon

Lily Bloom's re-engineered 360-degree swivel wheels maneuver busy airports with ease. Interior organization is a breeze with multiple compartments throughout the bag. It's available in eight fun and whimsical prints, so you can easily keep track of it through the airport and beyond.

Duffel bags

Patagonia Black Hole 55L Duffel Bag: $139 at Backcountry

This duffel is a popular choice for those who forgo checked luggage. Its versatile carrying options include removable padded backpack straps as well as reinforced handles. Hauling has never been easier, thanks to four daisy chains to lash all your gear. It's also durably constructed and made of highly water-resistant material, so it'll protect your gear on any adventure.

Travelpro Crew Versapack Weekender Carry-on Duffel Bag with Suiter: $200 (was $400) at Macy's

Dubbed the unassuming workhorse, this weekender duffel is suitable for seasoned travelers. Padded sleeves protect your devices and an external USB port allows for on-the-go charging. Frequent fliers also love its convenient magnetic closure front pocket that makes essentials easy-to-access while keeping them secure.

Backpacks

Fjallraven Kanken Classic Backpack for Everyday: $79.94 at Amazon

Gear up for adventure with this lightweight spacious style. It's dirt- and water-resistant, making it an ideal companion for travel in wet climates or on public transit. The 16-liter bag also comes with a sitting pad for impromptu seating -- a must-have on adventurous excursions.

The North Face Women's Borealis Luxe Backpack: $89 at Dick's Sporting Goods

You'll love this backpack's integrated strap support system and all-over molded padding. Enjoy its high level of organization with a variety of specialized compartments, including one for 15-inch laptops and two external water bottle slots. People who have to work while they travel appreciate this bag's practicality as an in-flight personal item.

Tote bags

Longchamp Large Le PliageTote: $145 at Nordstrom

This carry-on is a "carry-all" with its convenient full-length zipper and spacious main compartment. It's popular among travelers because of its versatility: It's the type of bag that suitable as a personal item in-flight while being attractive and durable enough for daily use at your destination as well. The lightweight design and anti-fatigue straps keep this bag comfortable and easy to carry everywhere.

MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote: $225 -- $235 at Nordstrom

This charming quilted tote is more than meets the eye. It's water-resistant, folds flat for storage, and has a protective leather bottom. In the event your flight is delayed or you have a long layover, it's also soft enough to lean your head and catch some zzz's while you wait.

Baby bags

Skip Hop Forma Diaper Backpack: $74.99 at Macy's

Go totally hands-free with this convenient spin on the traditional diaper bag. It has a variety of compartments to separate baby essentials, and it even has a dual-purpose padded sleeve to hold a laptop. The backpack also comes with two packing cubes, so you can keep things organized -- a must when traveling with young kids.

Huggleboo Baby-On-The-Go Diaper Bag Backpack: $78.95 at Amazon

Talk about a baby bag that has it all: insulated compartments, stroller straps, an external wipes pocket, water-resistant lining, and even a travel checklist to make sure you don't forget anything. The waterproof canvas shell is a sure bet when visiting rainy or snowy destinations.

For kids

Jetkids by Stokke Kids Suitcase and Portable Bed: $199 at Amazon

This hard-case carry-on transforms into an airplane set foot ledge or a zippy trolley. It also becomes a bed in a pinch with its own sleeping kit. Best of all, kids have fun customizing their carry-on with a pack of stickers.

Kiddietotes Hardshell Carry-on Scooter Suitcase: $119.95 at Amazon

Make travel fun for little ones with these animal-themed scooter suitcases. Steering is simple, and kids have a blast riding around with flashing LED lights. Plus, you won't have to worry about them falling behind as you rush to your terminal. The carry-on is also waterproof and fits easily in overhead bins.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.