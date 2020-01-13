The best calming product for cats

Many cat owners realize that their pet has at least two distinct personalities: A stress-free cat might take a long nap by the fireplace, but when it's feeling anxious, it can become a blur of claws, hisses, and teeth.

Fortunately, there are a number of calming products on the market that will help a distressed cat become calm again, from natural oils to calming collars to herbal supplements. A dose of catnip can also be an effective mood equalizer. Some products work by boosting a cat's natural pheromones, while others work by reducing the "fight or flight" response.

If you are searching for a remedy for your feline's stress, read our helpful buying guide. Our top pick is Pet Naturals of Vermont's Behavioral Support Supplement, an all-natural product that is known to work wonders on a number of anxiety-related issues.

Considerations when choosing calming products for cats

Causes of stress

Every cat has its own personality and that includes how it handles stressful situations. Some cats are triggered by the appearance of a pet carrier, while others react to the water in a bathtub or the sudden arrival of another cat. Loud noises, such as thunder or vacuum cleaners, can also induce stress. When shopping for a cat-calming product, it pays to consider exactly what creates the most stress for your cat and find a product that addresses that issue. A tight-fitting anxiety jacket might be the answer, or a diffused herbal oil blend could be more soothing. Some cats prefer familiar scents, while others find comfort with calming collars.

List of ingredients

Some cat-calming products work mechanically, such as a compression vest, while others rely more on natural or artificial sedatives and come in the form of pills or herbs. Herbal supplements tend to trigger the cat's natural stress-handling hormones, while chemical sedatives actually alter blood chemistry to create relaxation.

Ease of use

Some cat-calming products are very easy to use -- diffusers and sprays fall into this category. Catnip-infused toys can simply be left in a popular space for cats to discover on their own. However, some herbal supplements, prescription sedatives, and stress-related accessories require a more hands-on approach. Owners and cats should both be comfortable with the way a calming product is administered.

It is important to consider which approach would be most effective for a particular cat's needs since some cats are notoriously difficult to "pill," and others may not appreciate a restrictive collar or jacket.

Features

Multipacks and refills

Essential oil diffusers and calming sprays are popular choices for owners, but supplies can become depleted quickly when dealing with multiple cats. Sprays or oils sold in multipacks are very economical and helpful to owners. The availability of refills or economy-sized containers is also a plus.

Breakaway designs

In order to be an effective calming aid, a collar or compression vest must fit snugly on the cat. However, it can't be so restrictive that a quick release becomes impossible. Many manufacturers address this issue through a breakaway design. If a cat needs to be released from a device in an emergency, the collar can be snapped off quickly.

Price

Basic calming products, such as catnip-infused toys, small containers of herbal supplements, and sprays, can be found on pet store shelves for as little as $3 to $9. Homeopathic herbal blends and diffusers can cost between $10 and $25, while breakaway calming collars and compression vests could cost $25 or more.

FAQ

Q. How do calming treats actually work?

A. Edible calming treats often contain essential amino acids that trigger the release of natural hormones, such as dopamine and thiamine. Calming sprays generally contain pheromones cats associate with familiar and calm environments.

Q. Can I use hemp oil or CBD oil to calm my cat?

A. In terms of product safety, both hemp and CBD oil are acceptable cat-calming products. Determining the proper dosage may require a consultation with a veterinarian, however. Some states have banned the sale of hemp or CBD-based products, so you may want to check availability in your area.

Calming products for cats we recommend

Best of the best: Pet Naturals of Vermont's Behavioral Support Supplement

Our take: We like the all-natural formula and overall effectiveness of this supplement, but some cats are notoriously resistant to taking pills.

What we like: Suitable for both cats and dogs. Completely natural ingredients, including vitamins and essential amino acids. Addresses numerous anxiety-related issues.

What we dislike: Sold in chewable pill form, challenging to administer. Effects may not be noticeable in some cats.

Best bang for your buck: Pet MasterMind's Cat Spray

Our take: This is a very budget-friendly and natural spray formula that works well for most felines, but can be a little messy to apply.

What we like: Uses all natural ingredients and simulated pheromones. Pleasant fragrance for both cat and owner. Generous supply of product.

What we dislike: Reduces general anxiety, but not aggressive instincts. Can leave a greasy residue on fur.

Choice 3: Comfort Zone with Feliway Diffuser Refills for Cat Calming

Our take: Cat owners who want to introduce a new cat to the family or treat several felines at once should consider this veterinarian-endorsed pheromone diffuser.

What we like: Works well with multiple cats. Diffuses calming pheromones over wide area. Reduces urge to mark territory and scratch.

What we dislike: Diffuser is not included with set. Not effective on all types of cats.

