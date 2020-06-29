The best Callaway iron

Callaway is a highly popular brand name in the world of amateur and professional golf. They have a reputation for delivering cutting-edge designs in all of their golf clubs, including irons.

You can find a variety of designs in Callaway irons, ensuring they meet the needs of novice and advanced golfers alike. Some of the features in Callaway irons help you maximize distance on each shot, while others help to minimize the penalty in accuracy you receive from a slightly off-center ball strike.

To find the right Callaway iron for your next round of golf, read our buying guide. Our top choice is Apex Irons, which we like for their varied centers of gravity to provide precision for each stroke.

Considerations when choosing Callaway irons

Cavity back vs. muscle back

A cavity back iron is not a solid piece from front to back in the clubhead. Instead, the back of the iron appears hollowed or scooped out. This doesn't affect the longevity or integrity of the iron; instead, it distributes the weight in the clubhead to the edges. This design makes the iron easier to control for novice players, helping them keep the club face square to the ball at the time of impact.

The muscle back has a solid design in the clubhead from front to back, distributing the weight evenly across the entire clubhead. More experienced golfers prefer the muscle back design as it delivers the ability to place the desired spin on the ball and shape the shot.

Because the muscle back design doesn't deliver as much forgiveness for off-center ball strikes as the cavity back, novice golfers are not as apt to have success with the muscle back look.

Features

Center of gravity

The center of gravity (or CG) in a Callaway iron plays a role in how easily the player can gain some loft on the ball.

With long irons -- which carry numbers 3 through 5 and generate distance with a flatter loft angle -- the center of gravity sits toward the back in Callaway irons to help with popping the ball in the air.

With mid and short irons -- which carry numbers 6 through 9 and simplify approach shots with a sharper loft angle -- the center of gravity is in the middle and toward the front to provide extra accuracy.

Club face

Many Callaway iron designs have support bars hidden behind the club face to help with ball speed and shot accuracy.

Shaft material

Steel: Average players pick steel, which helps them maintain the accuracy of the shot better than other shaft materials.

Graphite: For those who need to generate additional clubhead speed, a graphite shaft is lightweight. Advanced golfers appreciate the extra flex in the graphite shaft (versus the steel shaft) for shot shaping.

Combination: A few Callaway irons mix steel and graphite in the shaft. Some golfers like the feel of this type of shaft, but it's not a common configuration.

Price

Expect to pay roughly $80 to $250 for an individual Callaway iron. To save some money, purchase a set of the same model name for between $500 to $1,500.

FAQ

Q. Can I receive several years of performance from Callaway irons?

A. Yes, as long as you care for them properly. Store them in a controlled temperature environment, wipe them down after each round, and don't throw them in anger.

Q. Should I purchase covers for Callaway irons?

A. Not necessarily. These irons are made to stand up to tough conditions. However, it doesn't hurt anything if you choose to buy covers and use them.

Callaway irons we recommend

Best of the best: Callaway Apex Irons

Our take: For those golfers who have a bit of experience, these irons deliver a beautiful feel at the point of impact.

What we like: Clubface is made to reduce the penalty from off-center ball strikes. Center of gravity changes slightly for each club in the set for maximum precision.

What we dislike: Very expensive. Not the best for beginners.

Best bang for your buck: Callaway Mavrik Max Irons

Our take: Made for those who have average swing quality and are looking for more consistency in distance and accuracy.

What we like: Good backspin rates on short irons. Does not punish players for off-center ball strikes as much as other irons.

What we dislike: Pricey, though their cost is reasonable versus similar models.

Choice 3: Callaway Mavrik Pro Individual Irons

Our take: Contains a multitude of great features, but a full set has a high cost.

What we like: Club face design is made to create the maximum ball speed and distance for each club.

What we dislike: Expensive. Novice players may not be able to take full advantage of the features.

