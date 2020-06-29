The best Callaway driver

If you're considering adding a Callaway driver to your bag, you're in good company: Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman, and Phil Mickelson are just a few of the pros who rely on this top brand.

For some golfers, the driver is their favorite club in the bag. It delivers more distance than any other club, allowing players to start a long hole on a positive note. However, the driver also can create a lot of frustration for players because it's difficult to control. The latest models of drivers have multiple design technologies aimed at increasing distance and accuracy, and Callaway is a leader when it comes to innovation.

To help you find a Callaway driver that matches your game and swing, we've put together this buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top choice is Mavrik Max, which is designed to increase the maximum power on your swing.

Considerations when choosing Callaway drivers

Adjustable weights

With certain models of Callaway drivers, you can move small weights to different positions in the sole of the club, which may help you fix swing flaws. Moving the balance of the weight in the driver can also change the loft of the ball off the tee.

Clubhead size

Callaway measures the size of its driver clubheads in cc (cubic centimeters). Callaway drivers typically have a clubhead size between 440cc and 460cc. Larger clubheads generate more power and ball speed, while smaller clubheads are a little easier to control.

Loft angle

Callaway drivers have a loft angle on the club face between 8 and 14 degrees. A steeper angle helps golfers with a slower swing speed to generate more loft on the ball, while a flatter angle can generate extra distance for the golfer with plenty of swing speed.

Features

Callaway driver models

Mavrik: The Mavrik driver is the newest model from Callaway, using a titanium club face that emphasizes ball speed and maximizes difference. Additionally, the Mavrik clubheads often have moveable weights to help you compensate for a swing flaw.

Epic Flash: The Epic Flash is a slightly older model than the Mavrik, but it offers many of the same technological features, making it a good choice for the golfer looking for a Callaway driver who wants to save a bit of money.

Rogue: The Callaway Rogue driver was one of the first models to introduce titanium bars behind the club face that created extra distance on the ball. The Rogue design is a few years old.

Big Bertha: Callaway started the now popular design of oversized clubheads on drivers with the Big Bertha model in the 1990s. Callaway no longer actively sells this model, but you might find a few Big Berthas available for sale.

Both Mavrik and Epic Flash offer Sub Zero models, which attempt to reduce the spin on the ball when you strike the ball off-center.

Price

You can expect to pay anywhere from $100 to $500 for a Callaway driver. The newest models are at the upper end of the range, or you can save a bit of money by purchasing a model that's a few years old.

FAQ

Q. How much better will I play after I buy a Callaway driver?

A. The hope is you can shave a few strokes off your score with a new driver that's tailored to your swing, but no club can guarantee better scores -- you still have to know how to use it.

Q. Why are Callaway drivers so expensive?

A. Drivers contain quite a bit of high-end technology and the latest designs from Callaway. They undergo extensive testing to justify the cost.

Callaway drivers we recommend

Best of the best: Callaway Mavrik Max Driver

Our take: For golfers who tend to have a natural slice in their swings, the Max introduces a draw bias.

What we like: Increases the speed of the ball off the clubface with titanium. Uses a large 460cc clubhead for maximum power.

What we dislike: One of the more expensive drivers on the market.

Best bang for your buck: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Driver

Our take: Adjustable weights in the sole of the club help golfers to fix minor flaws in their swings off the tee, whether that's a draw or fade bias.

What we like: Reasonable price compared to some new drivers. Generates extra ball speed while minimizing side spin. Still has strong features though it's a slightly older model.

What we dislike: It's not Callaway's newest model of driver, but it's still pricey.

Choice 3: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Driver

Our take: Slightly smaller clubhead, allowing the player to gain more control over shots from the tee.

What we like: Uses a titanium face in the club to maximize speed, even with the smaller clubhead. Design minimizes side spin of the ball.

What we dislike: Expensive driver, although it does contain Callaway's latest technological designs.

