The best cabinet lock

Even the best parents cannot be all-seeing. It only takes a split second of curiosity for a child to get into trouble. Since most cabinets are the prime storage spot for hazardous materials, such as cleansers, if you have children, you'll need cabinet locks that you can trust.

Our top choice is The Good Stuff's Cabinet Locks, which offer a quick and easy installation with no drilling or screwing, and they are secure and simple to operate. For more information on what to look for when shopping for cabinet locks, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing cabinet locks

Locking methods

There are three basic types of cabinet locks that you can purchase: cord, tab, and magnet.

Cord

These models consist of a cord that fastens the knobs of two opposing cabinets together. The cord usually features a sliding mechanism, which locks into place to hold the doors closed. They are easy to install, but must be removed and reinstalled each time you need to access a particular cabinet.

Tab

Whether these models are spring-loaded latches or some other design, they keep a cabinet door from opening until a tab is depressed or squeezed. Children can learn to open these cabinets simply by watching (or experimenting), so the best models feature a dual locking system that requires an additional step to open.

Magnet

Typically, these models are latches that hold the cabinet door securely shut until a magnet is placed on the outside of the door to unlock it. If built well, these models offer the best protection, but you must be careful not to misplace the key.

Features

There are three key features that cabinet locks may have that can make them more desirable to the user:

Inside-cabinet installation

For the cleanest look, you can purchase a cabinet lock that is installed on the inside of a cabinet. Not only is it more aesthetically pleasing, but it also helps keep children from playing with the mechanism and accidentally discovering how it functions.

Peel-and-stick installation

For the least fuss, look for a cabinet lock that features peel-and-stick installation. There is no drilling or screwing needed with these models, but they do not adhere to textured surfaces and are not recommended for use on painted surfaces. In humid environments, such as a bathroom, durability may be diminished as well.

Disabling method

If you will be going in and out of a cabinet repeatedly over a short period of time, having the ability to disable that cabinet's locking mechanism will be a much appreciated feature.

Price

You can purchase spring-loaded latching cabinet locks for roughly $1 each, while a cord lock will cost around $2. A magnetic cabinet lock, on the other hand, may run as much as $3 or $4 per lock.

FAQ

Q. When should I start using cabinet locks?

A. You can never be too early, but you can be too late. Babies start crawling around 6 months old and can take their first step by 9 months. You'll want all cabinet locks in place before that exploration phase begins.

Q. When can I stop using cabinet locks?

A. In this instance, you can never be too late, but you can be too early. It depends on how well your child behaves when he or she is unsupervised. For some children, that age may be as young as 3, but, in general, it is usually closer to 5 or 6. And, if you have more than one child, you may have many successive years of cabinet locks in your future.

Cabinet locks we recommend

Best of the best: The Good Stuff's Cabinet Locks

Our take: These spring-loaded cabinet latches are easy to use and install.

What we like: The design of these cabinet locks allows you to quickly install them, simply by peeling and sticking. They are affordable, easy to operate, and tough. These latches are installed inside your cabinets, so they are invisible when your cabinets are closed.

What we dislike: These cabinet locks are so easy to use, it is possible that a child could figure out how they work by watching.

Best bang for your buck: Munchkin's Xtraguard Latches

Our take: Locks that use a flexible strap with a dual layer of protection to seal cabinet doors.

What we like: These locks have a flexible strap that allows you to secure cabinet doors in a wide variety of situations, including around corners, if needed. They are easy to install and require no screwing. The tamper-resistant double-locking system helps prevent children from learning how these devices operate.

What we dislike: The adhesive might not hold on textured surfaces or work in humid environments.

Choice 3: Safety 1st's Magnetic Locking System

Our take: Hidden latching cabinet locks that can be opened with a magnetic key.

What we like: This set can secure up to 8 cabinet doors, and it features an unlock mode for times when you need frequent repeated access to your cabinets. These latches install inside your cabinets so they are invisible whenever your cabinet doors are closed.

What we dislike: The set only comes with one key, and the latches can be difficult for some individuals to install.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.