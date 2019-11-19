Planting bulbs is an affordable and fairly reliable way of creating lavish flowerbeds, but planting more than a handful without the right tools is difficult and time consuming. Using a bulb planter is much quicker and easier, so you'll have the job done before you know it.

This guide contains all the basic information you need to select the best bulb planter, and we've also included a few of our favorites. Our top selection is the Power Planter Bulb and Bedding Plant Auger, which makes light work of all kinds of soil.

Considerations when choosing bulb planters

Standard vs. auger: A standard bulb planter consists of a slightly tapered metal cylinder on a handle. You press and twist the cylinder into the ground and lift out the soil, leaving you with a neat, clear hole to plant your bulb in, then all you need to do is cover the bulb with the soil you lifted out. Auger bulb planters look like large screws or drill bits. They either have their own motor or fit onto a drill and spin independently to take the hard work out of digging holes for bulbs. Auger planters are great for anyone who doesn't have the physical strength or dexterity to use a standard bulb planter. They're also great for use in hard soil or for anyone who needs to quickly plant lots of bulbs.

Handle length: Bulb planters can either be short-handled or long-handled. Short-handled bulb planters tend to cost less money than their long-handled counterparts, but long-handled options are easier on the back, as you can use them while standing up straight. That doesn't mean long-handled bulb planters are objectively better than short-handled models. You should choose whichever option works best for you depending on how you like to tend your garden and any physical needs you have.

Quick release: If you use a standard bulb planter that takes the soil out of the ground in one piece, you usually need to tip the planter upside down to remove the soil, then use it to cover the hole back over. Some models, however, have a quick-release function that expands the cylinder, dropping the soil straight back into the hole to cover the bulb. This feature can save loads of time and effort.

Features

Foot bar: On long-handled bulb planters, you may have a foot bar. You can press down on this bar with your foot to help push the cylinder into the ground, much like digging with a shovel.

Ruler: Some bulb planters have ruler markings down the side of the cylinder so that it's easy to see how deep you're making your hole.

Size: Take into account the overall size of any bulb planters you're considering buying, especially if you don't have much space to store garden tools.

Price

Bulb planters cost from around $10 for basic short-handled options to as much as $100 for high-powered augers.

FAQ

Q. What time of year should I plant bulbs?

A. This depends on how long the bulbs take to grow into plants and what time of year you want them to bloom. For example, you should plant spring-blooming bulbs between October and December, before the first frost, whereas Christmas-blooming bulbs must be planted between 6 and 10 weeks before Christmas, depending on the variety.

Q. Can bulbs be planted any way up?

A. No, bulbs should be planted with the wider root end downward and the tapered shoot end facing upward toward the sky. It's usually easy to tell which end is which, but if you really can't differentiate between root and shoot, plant the bulb on its side, as it has more chance of growing correctly than if the shoot is facing downward.

Bulb planters we recommend

Best of the best: Power Planter's Bulb and Bedding Plant Auger

Our take: The ideal tool for planting bulbs in hard ground or quickly planting a large number of bulbs.

What we like: Easy to use, especially for people who find it hard to dig holes manually. Makes holes up to 7" deep. Made in the U.S.A.

What we dislike: Isn't self-powered -- must be attached to a drill to work.

Best bang for your buck: Edward Tools' Bulb Planter

Our take: Want an affordable no-frills bulb planter? This is the model for you.

What we like: Quick-release soil mechanism for covering bulbs. Comfortable easy-grip handle. Made from reinforced steel for extra durability.

What we dislike: Can be hard to use in rocky soil.

Choice 3: Yard Butler's Long-Handled Bulb Planter

Our take: This long-handled planter can stave off back pain if you struggle to bend to plant bulbs.

What we like: Foot bar gives you extra leverage when planting in firmer soil. Comfortable cushioned handle.

What we dislike: Could be a little sturdier.

