Whether you're tempted to learn to sew or you're already a pro, doing the research to find a favorite new sewing machine can be confusing. Narrow it down by choosing a reputable manufacturer, such as Brother Industries, which began making sewing machines in Japan in 1908.

Brother is still considered to be a trusted name behind some of the most reliable and quality sewing machines in the industry. But with dozens of sewing machines in the Brother lineup, it's tough to choose which one is right for your needs.

Our guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end, will help you pinpoint the best Brother sewing machine. Our top choice is the robust and feature-rich Brother High-Speed Quilting and Sewing Machine, which works well for beginners and veterans alike.

Considerations when choosing Brother sewing machines

Frame

The craft of sewing takes up a lot of space, which is important to consider when choosing a machine. Envision how you'll use your machine -- whether you'll settle into a designated sewing room, store it in a closet, or travel with it to sewing classes. How you use your machine will dictate whether you should consider a heavier metal-frame stationary model or a lightweight compact one. You'll find machines with both metal or plastic frames. Metal frames are durable, stronger, and heavier. Plastic frames are lightweight, making your machine more portable.

Mechanical vs. computerized

Regardless of which type of machine you purchase, there will be a learning curve. A mechanical machine will cost less than a computerized version because it operates with manual levers and dials and requires you to make all adjustments yourself. A pricier computerized sewing machine typically offers advanced functions and settings that automatically adjust with the touch of a button.

Features

Stitch variety

Stich options are the top feature many sewers look for in a machine. Though you'll frequently use basic stitches (straight and zigzags, for example), you may want to use decorative stitches for creative projects. The more stitch choices, the more expensive your machine will be. If you're new to sewing, a machine that offers a couple of dozen to well under 100 stitch options will suit you just fine. Advanced sewers may prefer machines with more than 100 stitching options.

Automatic amenities

When you first start sewing, you might prefer three automatic options on your machine. You'll knock your head against a wall when trying to adjust the tension of your thread, create buttonholes, and thread the needle. A machine with automatic tension adjustment, a buttonhole maker, and a needle threader will help immensely and save you many headaches on your learning curve.

Price

Budget-minded beginner sewers can turn to Brother for quality machines with a few features for under $100. For more features, such as a substantial collection of stitches, look for models in the $100 to $300 range. Experienced sewers and quilters looking for combination machines, a seemingly infinite number of stitches, and digitized features, including touchscreens and software downloads, should expect to pay between $300 to $500, but there are models that can cost more than $1,000.

FAQ

Q. What's a combination sewing machine?

A. Brother makes a few combination machines with extra features that allow them to handle two functions. You'll find combo machines that either sew and embroider or quilt and embroider. A combo machine has more stitching options for these types of projects than a basic sewing machine.

Q. How should I maintain a sewing machine?

A. Dust and lint are two of the worst enemies of a sewing machine. Keep your machine covered when it's not in use. After every use, wipe it down and clean out lint around the holes, bobbin, and needle areas. A can of compressed air is helpful to remove stubborn lint. Follow your machine's instructions to see if and when you should oil your sewing machine. If you do need to oil it, only use sewing machine oil, because it's clear and won't stain fabric.

Brother sewing machines we recommend

Best of the best: Brother's PQ1500SL High-Speed Quilting and Sewing Machine

Our take: A powerhouse of a quilting machine, stitching up to 1,500 of even stitches per minute. It's intuitive enough for beginners to use and heavy-duty enough for veteran quilters to enjoy.

What we like: A large throat plate and extendable table make quilting easier. The knee lifter is invaluable so you don't have to take your hands off your work to lift the presser foot. Small oil holes in the machine for heavy users mean you don't have to take it apart to condition. A 25-year limited warranty is a quilter's dream.

What we dislike: The needle threader and the bobbin's design could both use an overhaul.

Best bang for your buck: Brother XM2701 Lightweight Full-Featured Sewing Machine

Our take: An affordable and compact beginner machine for light-duty sewing. A few features will prepare you for more advanced machines when you're ready.

What we like: The Brother Quick Set drop-in bobbin is easy to manage, the needle has three positions, and there are more stitch options than other machines in the same price range. Brother offers its 25-year limited warranty on this model, as well.

What we dislike: The LED light could be brighter.

Choice 3: Brother CS6000i Feature-Rich Sewing Machine

Our take: One of Brother's best workhorse machines at a mid-price point that's also quiet with easy controls.

What we like: This model also comes with Brother's 25-year limited warranty. We like that you can see when the bobbin is getting low on thread. It's lightweight enough to take to a sewing class or transport between rooms. Stitch controls are on the front of the machine. Easily works through layers of fabric.

What we dislike: Frequent E6 error messages can be frustrating to troubleshoot, but typically means something is jamming the machine, such as a faulty bobbin.

Marilyn Zelinsky-Syarto is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.