The best bone broth protein powder

It's easy to become overwhelmed by the wide variety of protein powders offered at your local health food store or online. And now another nutrient-packed choice has emerged: bone broth protein powder. For consumers not on a vegetarian diet, bone broth powders offer a high amount of protein in addition to collagen, amino acids, and minerals not found in any other type of protein powder.

Read this shopping guide to learn more about how these powders taste and how they're made. Our top pick is the Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein Powder, a premium-quality protein powder that comes in a range of tasty flavors.

Considerations when choosing bone broth protein powders

Understanding bone broth

Unlike regular broth or stock, bone broth is made from the bones and connective tissues of animals (versus the meat). These parts are simmered for hours to release their beneficial nutrients. To make the protein powder, the broth is dehydrated then concentrated.

Bone broth has become a widely popular wellness product, but it isn't always easy to attain or afford. And simmering bones in your kitchen for 10 to 20 hours isn't something the average consumer has the patience or time for. Adding a bone broth protein powder to your morning smoothie or coffee is a convenient cost-effective way to consume all of the nutritional benefits of the liquid broth.

Nutrient profiles

Protein

Bone broth protein powders actually contain more protein than sipping bone broth. There's typically 20 grams per serving versus six grams for a cup of liquid broth.

Collagen

These powders typically contain Type II collagen; though, some add other types, which support healthy skin and nails. Besides making you look younger, collagen supports healthy joints, relieves joint and bone pain, and improves immunity.

Amino acids

Bone broth protein powders contain over a dozen essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. For example, bone broth contains the amino acid glycine, which helps the body detoxify, as well as glutamine to support gut health.

Vitamins and minerals

Bone broth and their powders contains minerals in forms that your body can easily absorb. These include calcium, phosphorous, magnesium, iron, zinc, and selenium. Bone broth products also contain vitamin A, K2, and omega-3s and 6s.

Features

Grass-fed

Most health-conscious consumers of bone broth opt for protein powders sourced from pasture-raised (grass-fed) animals. Poultry and bovine that aren't fed grains are compatible with Paleo diets and are believed to be less inflammatory to the body.

Unflavored vs. flavored

Bone broth protein powders are offered in flavored or unflavored varieties. Some consumers find unflavored protein powders unpalatable, so they opt for a flavored powder, like chocolate, vanilla, or coffee. If you're adding the protein powder to a smoothie you may want the added flavor or not desire any, depending on your preference.

Sweeteners

Some powders contain sweeteners, either cane sugar or natural sugar alternatives like Stevia or monk fruit. Most unflavored powders contain neither, but check the ingredient list to be sure, especially if you're on a sugar-free diet.

Price

Bone broth protein powders range in price from $23 to $50 for a typical 15- to 17-ounce container. Larger containers, between 25 and 40 ounces, are double in price.

FAQ

Q. How much bone broth protein powder is equivalent in nutritional value to drinking a cup of bone broth?

A. It depends on the manufacturer, but typically one serving-size scoop of bone broth powder contains the nutritional value of 2.5 cups of liquid bone broth.

Q. What's the difference between collagen and gelatin?

A. Gelatin is simply cooked collagen. Collagen is found in the connective tissues of animals, and when those parts are simmered for a long time they turn into gelatin.

Bone broth protein powders we recommend

Best of the best: Ancient Nutrition's Bone Broth Protein Powder

Our take: A top-quality protein powder that comes in a plethora of sugar-free flavors.

What we like: Reputable brand for quality ingredients. Sweetened with Stevia. Grass-fed. Ideal for sensitive stomachs. Allergen-free.

What we dislike: Powder tends to clump.

Best bang for your buck: Nature's Property's Bone Broth Core Protein Powder Shake

Our take: A quality grass-fed protein powder half the price of our top pick.

What we like: Comes in unflavored or chocolate flavor. Zero carbs. Gentle on the stomach. Dissolves easily when mixed in a blender.

What we dislike: May foam up in the blender, and still clumps for some consumers.

Choice 3: Left Coast Performance's Bone Broth Protein Powder

Our take: A sweet protein powder to fuel your workouts with no unpleasant aftertaste.

What we like: Tasty vanilla and chocolate flavors. Sweetened with Stevia and monk fruit. Free of allergens. Offers 19 grams of protein per serving.

What we dislike: Contains cane sugar. Too sweet for some taste buds.

