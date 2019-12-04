The best body lotion

Are you in search of a way to replenish your skin's hydration levels? By working a new body lotion into your daily routine, you'll feel pampered, refreshed, and certainly softer.

When skin is exposed to the elements, it's susceptible to excessive drying, UV damage, and redness. Body lotions coat skin with vitamin and mineral formulas to restore hydration and provide a protective moisture layer. Skin is soothed and becomes less likely to crack and peel, and you feel confident knowing your skin looks and feels its best.

Add a few minutes of self-care to your day with a new body lotion. Our top pick is Ahava Dead Sea Water Mineral Body Lotion, which has a mineral-infused formula that keeps dry skin nourished and moisturized. To learn more, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing body lotions

Moisture replenishment

Constant exposure to the outside world as well as harsh heating and air conditioning systems indoors lead to dry, flaky skin. Body lotion quenches your skin's thirst for moisture by either adding it, sealing it in, or protecting it.

Smoothing

Certain areas of the body -- especially the knees and elbows -- are prone to cracking and ashiness. They also sustain considerable rubbing against your clothing. Body lotion helps smooth over these rough areas, which can help reduce redness as well.

Pampering

The luxurious consistency and pleasant aroma of body lotion let you indulge your senses for a temporary escape or a moment of self-care. Body lotions with essential oils place a high focus on their olfactory impact and serve as effective aromatherapy.

Ingredients

Humectants: Humectants soak up hydration from skin's outermost layer, or in humid environments, from the atmosphere itself. Body lotions with these ingredients typically contain glycerin, sorbitol, hyaluronic acid, or AHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids).

Emollients: Emollients are mostly oils and lipids that soothe the skin with their buttery thick texture. They improve your skin's texture by replenishing moisture and lock it in like occlusive agents. Popular emollients in body lotions are cocoa butter, shea butter, and ceramides, just to name a few

Occlusive agents: Occlusive agents serve as a barrier to prevent moisture loss. These ingredients (like petroleum jelly and beeswax) may leave a greasy finish to skin. As a result, they're rarely a leading ingredient in body lotions.

Additional ingredients

Body lotions sometimes contain ingredients with added benefits. These complex formulas aim to address a number of skin concerns and dermatological issues and are recommended for long-term daily use.

Antioxidants such as vitamins A, C, and E target free radicals that cause skin to look aged or sallow. They also promote collagen production.

Cell-communicating ingredients respond to skin damage caused by the sun or scarring. They include retinol, vitamin B3, and triphosphate to promote regeneration and restoration.

Anti-irritant ingredients like chamomile and green tea act as skin-calming agents. These reduce the inflammation and redness caused by environmental irritants or in some cases, contact reactions.

Body lotion by skin type

Normal skin: Those with normal skin don't suffer from major dermatological conditions. This means virtually any body lotion provides benefits, even lightweight formulas. It also means individuals can experiment to find a favorite scent or formula.

Oily skin: Oily skin can be aggravated with certain body lotions, so lightweight, oil-free formulas are preferable. To keep body acne and reactions at bay, stick to humectants, especially those with AHAs.

Dry skin: Dry skin can be a genuine challenge when it comes to skin care. Fortunately, there are thicker, more complex formulas to soothe parched skin. They often contain shea butter or essential oils, and they usually have a sophisticated combination of ingredients to maximize moisturizing potential.

Sensitive skin: Sensitive skin does well with simple formulas. Body lotions without fragrances, dyes, or parabens are ideal, as these can irritate skin and cause redness or breakouts. Simple formulas with short lists of natural ingredients tend to be the best choices.

Price

Body lotions with common emollient and humectant formulas cost up to $15 and are recommended for those in search of everyday hydration. Lotions that target skin conditions or those from luxury brands with exclusive ingredients cost up to $40.

FAQ

Q. Can body lotion treat acne patches on my body?

A. A few body lotions (such as those with sensitive and fragrance-free formulas) are best for acne-prone skin. They don't treat acne directly, though they're less likely to cause a new eruption.

Q. Why does my body lotion come with an expiration date?

A. This date indicates when the formula is expected to lessen in efficacy, as proven in lab testing. It's recommended to use your lotion before the date to achieve the maximum value and results.

Body lotions we recommend

Best of the best: Ahava's Dead Sea Water Mineral Body Lotion

Our take: Non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula from a leading name in skin care.

What we like: Intense hydration leaves skin feeling pampered and nourished. Soothes dry skin with calcium, potassium, and magnesium.

What we dislike: Fragrance can come across strong. Very expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Peter Thomas Roth's Mega-Rich Nourishing Body Lotion

Our take: Soft, soothing finish embraced those who require a daily body moisturizer.

What we like: Lightweight hydration popular for sensitive or normal skin. Neutral scent and formula, so it's enjoyed by men and women alike.

What we dislike: Has a somewhat thinner consistency than expected.

Choice 3: Alpha Skin Care's Renewal Body Lotion

Our take: AHA anti-aging formula with pH balancing, well-liked for mature or dry skin.

What we like: Nourishing lotion that doubles as a gentle exfoliator. Loaded with vitamins and natural ingredients. Can be used day or night.

What we dislike: Dispensing lotion from a bottle can be challenging.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.