The best boat cover

Investing in and enjoying a boat means taking the necessary steps to keep it safe and properly maintained. This involves purchasing a protective and fitted boat cover to prevent damage from the elements, including salt water, pollution, debris, pollen, and the sun. What's more, boat covers need to function during all seasons and weather, providing peace of mind in the off-season and convenient protection when regularly in use.

Our buying guide takes you through what to keep in mind when shopping and highlights why our favorite, Classic Accessories' StormPro Boat Cover, has received top marks.

Considerations when choosing boat covers

Fit

As boats come in a variety of styles, so too do boat covers. You want to match the fit to the style of boat, so the cover works and secures effectively. Most covers come with a drawstring or elastic cord to provide a tighter, more snug fit, though the drawstring maintains its strength better over time.

Purpose

While boat covers are designed to protect against any number of elements, some are specifically designed for either long- or short-term storage. Those meant for the off-season are durable and tight-fitting, protecting against all kinds of weather. On-season covers are designed to be more flexible and airy, preventing water from being trapped along the boat while making it easy to take on and off. There are also covers that combine a bit of both types for versatility.

Materials

Nylon, vinyl, and canvas are among the most common boat cover materials, although polyester tends to be the best option, particularly for longer-term use. It provides extra protection from the sun and may come with a venting option to keep moisture from building up.

Features

Straps

The way in which the cover fastens to the boat determines how secure it is and how easy it is to take off and put on. Most feature straps that tie down, though some offer buckles that provide a quicker release when uncovering your boat.

Support pole

Depending on the shape of your boat and the angle of the cover when affixed, you may want a support pole. This elevates a portion of the cover when fitted so that water doesn't pool anywhere, and instead slides off.

Storage bag

A storage bag is a common and convenient addition to your boat cover purchase and provides proper ventilation for your cover when not in use. If you don't have a compartment on your boat where you can store the cover, a bag is the next best option.

Color

Most boat covers tend to be black or beige, but you may find some more colorful options, including blue or red. Note that the darker the color, the more heat will be absorbed, which can potentially damage electronics underneath.

Price

Most quality boat covers cost around $100. They may be a little more or less depending on size, but this price point should provide you a durable, resistant cover for transporting and storing your boat.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean my boat cover?

A. Regularly brush off any dirt, debris, or snow, should it be cold in the offseason where you live. Most covers can be cleaned with warm water and soap. Be sure to rinse thoroughly and avoid using any harsh chemicals that can damage its resistance.

Q. How do I know if I've properly secured my cover?

A. Affix the cover tightly using the straps, buckles, or ties so that nothing can get into the sides of the boat. However, don't secure it so tightly that air can't circulate, as this can result in the formation of mold or mildew within. Watch for any areas that may pool water or debris; some covers have panels built in to redirect water.

Boat covers we recommend

Best of the best: Classic Accessories' StormPro Boat Cover

Our take: Heavy-duty cover that fits securely and provides necessary ventilation.

What we like: Made of durable, 100% polyester. Buckles and straps allow cover to be easily fitted and removed. Support pole prevents water pooling.

What we dislike: No color options. Not ideal for short-term, on-season usage.

Best bang for your buck: MSC's Heavy-Duty 600D Marine-Grade Boat Cover

Our take: Budget-friendly, effective cover made for safe long-term storage.

What we like: Marine-grade polyester cover featuring easy-to-use buckles and a convenient storage bag. Offered in a variety of colors.

What we dislike: Color made fade after a short time. Benefits from a support pole, which is not included.

Choice 3: AmazonBasics' Boat Cover

Our take: Quality cover for regular protection from water, dirt, and the elements.

What we like: Long-lasting cover made from 100% polyester. Buckles offer a secure fit. Lightweight and easy to store. Good value.

What we dislike: Lacks ventilation. Buckles can be tedious to use.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.