Gordon Ramsay's Secret Ingredient For Unbeatable Tartar Sauce

Tartar sauce gets much of its tang from the briny gherkins (or pickles) and bright lemon juice. But the tang in crème fraîche adds a new dimension to the mayo because it's made similarly to sour cream. The thickness comes from the high amount of fat, making for a robust texture. But despite its richness, crème fraîche still manages to taste, well, fresh. So your tartar sauce is getting an upgrade in both taste and texture.

Crème fraîche can be used as a sour cream alternative, but the reverse can also be true for Gordon Ramsay's tartar sauce recipe. Add in a bit of sour cream if you don't have crème fraîche on hand, and you can give your tartar sauce the extra tang you're looking for. Just keep in mind that the sour cream's texture won't be as thick or as rich as crème fraîche.

Try out Ramsay's fish and chips recipe to serve alongside his elevated take on tartar sauce. Ramsay loves to include curry powder in his fried fish batter to amp up the heat, which the tartar sauce will perfectly balance. Don't stop at fried fish! Use your tangy and bright crème fraîche tartar sauce as a sandwich spread, served alongside fish cakes, or even as an alternative to sour cream for a baked potato.