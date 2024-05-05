The Frozen Trader Joe's Treat We Never Leave The Store Without

Is it fruit or is it a sweet dessert? Technically it's both, and it will satisfy cravings on many levels. With a coating of dark chocolate, the sweet creaminess of bananas, and the joy of single portions directly out of the freezer, Trader Joe's Gone Bananas dark chocolate-covered banana slices take snacking to a must-have level. We have an entire list of Trader Joe's snacks that we love, but this one takes the number one spot.

Perhaps it's because of its simplicity. After all, how easy is it to reach into the box for an instant reward? On the other hand, maybe it's because of the versatility of the Gone Bananas snacks. They make a great topper for a bowl of ice cream, they can bring a chocolate banana flavor to a milkshake, and they can offer a hint of something different for your s'mores. Whatever you decide to do with them, guide yourself down the freezer aisle next time you're at Trader Joe's, and thank us later.