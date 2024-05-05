The Frozen Trader Joe's Treat We Never Leave The Store Without
Is it fruit or is it a sweet dessert? Technically it's both, and it will satisfy cravings on many levels. With a coating of dark chocolate, the sweet creaminess of bananas, and the joy of single portions directly out of the freezer, Trader Joe's Gone Bananas dark chocolate-covered banana slices take snacking to a must-have level. We have an entire list of Trader Joe's snacks that we love, but this one takes the number one spot.
Perhaps it's because of its simplicity. After all, how easy is it to reach into the box for an instant reward? On the other hand, maybe it's because of the versatility of the Gone Bananas snacks. They make a great topper for a bowl of ice cream, they can bring a chocolate banana flavor to a milkshake, and they can offer a hint of something different for your s'mores. Whatever you decide to do with them, guide yourself down the freezer aisle next time you're at Trader Joe's, and thank us later.
The ingredients have gone bananas
While some products give the essence of banana through food flavorings, Trader Joe's Gone Bananas actually starts with a real, whole banana that's been cut into slices. It wasn't always that way. In fact, the first iteration of this treat was a whole banana that was dipped in chocolate. But then the powers that be decided it was a better idea to make smaller banana pieces and cover them with more chocolate. And we don't disagree. The kluai hom bananas used for the treat are a product of Thailand, where they grow alongside assorted other banana varieties, an important staple of the culture. Kluai hom bananas are known to be naturally sweet and firm enough to handle shipment and conversion into frozen disks.
Then we have the Belgian chocolate that enrobes each banana slice, fully surrounding the fruit so you're left to discover what's actually inside. Each eight-ounce box contains around 20 individual chocolate-covered banana slices. If you go by the recommended serving size, this will net you five servings of four pieces. Of course, we won't judge if you view a box as a serving size.
Nutritional elements
With bananas at its core, you can say you're eating a healthy fruit-based snack. If you stick with the four-count serving size, you'll take in 100 calories, which is lower than the 190 calories in most popular brands of dark chocolate bars. According to the package, a serving of Gone Bananas contains less than four grams of fat and 16 grams of carbohydrates. In addition to the banana and chocolate, Gone Bananas also lists coconut oil on the ingredients list, making this snack an impressively simple three-ingredient treat.
Trader Joe's Gone Bananas are also gluten- and cholesterol-free. They contain no artificial colors or flavors, and they are a low-sodium treat. Basically, we're looking at a streamlined ingredient list of bananas and chocolate, something you don't have to feel bad about indulging in. For around $3, that's a lot of goodness in a single box. Note that they do contain milk and coconut, in case you're concerned about allergies or preferences. If you're hankering for chocolate-covered bananas, keep your eyes peeled on your next visit to Trader Joe's, and remember to go bananas with Gone Bananas.