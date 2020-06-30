The best bleach

Of all the household chemicals in the world today, bleach ranks among the highest in versatility and effectiveness. Few things are left unaffected by the introduction of bleach, whether it is a grass stain on a white shirt or a dirty porcelain toilet bowl. Bleach in any of its forms is a powerful disinfectant and fabric whitener, and (as many owners of bleach-speckled blue jeans can attest) deserves a lot of respect.

There is no simple definition of bleach, however. Some bleach formulas contain sodium hypochlorite, otherwise known as chlorine. Chlorine bleaches work well as whitening agents in laundry because the chlorine actually affects the chemical dyes in fabrics. Chlorine bleach is also a powerful disinfectant. Other bleaches contain hydrogen peroxide, which works as an oxygenator on clothing. Non-chlorine bleaches are safer to use on color fabrics.

If you are in the market for an effective bleach, whether for laundry or sanitization, please read our helpful shopping guide. We have compared dozens of popular brands of both chlorine and non-chlorine bleach and have compiled a shortlist of worthy contenders. At the top of that list is OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover Powder, a non-chlorine bleach powder that is very effective on most laundry stains and also works as a disinfecting spray when combined with water.

Considerations when choosing bleach

Chlorine or non-chlorine?

The original chemical formula for laundry bleach included sodium hypochlorite, a very powerful base. Bleaches containing chlorine are especially effective with stain removal and disinfection, but they can be too much of a good thing in some cases. Chlorine bleach can damage dyed fabrics on contact and can be very caustic in undiluted form. Users should protect themselves from splashback, spills, or concentrated fumes while using chlorine bleach.

Non-chlorine bleaches replace sodium hypochlorite with hydrogen peroxide, a form of water that contains additional oxygen molecules. Non-chlorine bleaches are safer to use on dyed fabrics because they are not designed for whitening. The additional oxygen interacts with the fabric fibers to release oils, dirt and other contaminants during the wash cycle. While non-chlorine bleaches do have some disinfecting qualities, they are more likely to be used as color-boosting agents in laundry. They may not be as powerful as chlorine bleach in terms of stain removal, however.

Product form

Because bleach, especially in a concentrated or undiluted state, can be challenging to dispense safely, manufacturers often present users with a number of packaging options.

The most familiar form of chlorinated bleach is a liquid concentrate packaged in a plastic jug. While the undiluted bleach can be used for a few cleaning or disinfecting applications, users generally add water to a measured amount of concentrate. The liquid must be poured carefully to avoid splashback or spillage.

Bleach can also be found in solid tablets, which are easier to handle and work well in washing machines or toilet tanks. Some users also dilute these tablets with water to form a disinfecting spray. Chlorine and non-chlorine bleach for laundry purposes can also be packaged in water-soluble pods, powders, or crystals.

One form of stain-treating bleach growing in popularity is a splash-less gel, which can be poured like a liquid detergent or dispensed in a handheld pen for spot cleaning. For disinfecting surfaces, bleach-infused wipes are common, as are bleach-based sprays.

Shelf life

Both chlorine and non-chlorine bleaches should be marked with expiration dates. Generally speaking, a bleach should have an average shelf life of 12 months as long as it is stored properly. Some non-chlorine formulas may lose some of their effectiveness sooner than that, however. It is best to keep bleach in an undiluted or concentrated state until you actually use it.

Scent

Concentrated chlorine bleach does have a very pungent chemical odor, much like ammonia. The average bottle of chlorine bleach contains 5.25% sodium hypochlorite, but some higher-strength formulas could contain 6% or more. There are scented bleaches on the market, primarily for laundry use, but there may be a trade-off with effectiveness.

Price

The most economical form of bleach on store shelves is a standard liquid concentrate, which should cost between $4 and $8 for a 64-ounce bottle. Gel bleaches used for laundry and cleaning are priced in the $4 to $8 range, but the package size is about half of a liquid concentrate. Powders, wipes, and crystals are in the $8 to $10 range, but bleach pods are generally more expensive, and in some ways less versatile.

FAQ

Q. Why does chlorine bleach turn all of my clothes white?

A. There are two explanations for the whitening effect of chlorine bleach. Chlorine bleach contains a chemical called sodium hypochlorite. This powerful chemical can damage many types of fabrics, and also dissolve clothing dyes. Bleach also affects the material's light reflection, tricking our eyes into seeing a brighter shade of white.

Q. I have mold growing on my bathroom walls. Can I spray it with a bleach solution?

A. Although bleach sounds like the ideal chemical to use, cleaning experts do not recommend it for removing or killing mold. Chlorine bleach can damage porous surfaces such as wood or stone, and the moisture will actually encourage additional mold growth.

Bleaches we recommend

Best of the best: OxiClean's Versatile Stain Remover Powder

Our take: The addition of oxygenating hydrogen peroxide makes this powder a very good whitener without the need for chlorine bleach.

What we like: Can be used for a number of purposes besides laundry treatment. No objectionable chlorine odor. Safe to use as a pre-soak for deep stains.

What we dislike: Must be watered down for use in high-efficiency washers. Usage instructions are ambiguous.

Best bang for your buck: Clorox's Zero Splash Bleach Packs

Our take: These powerful bleach pods mesh well with laundry detergent pods, and also work well in toilet bowls. We like their splash-less design.

What we like: Pods do not expose skin to caustic ingredients. Easier to transport than liquid bleaches. No measuring required.

What we dislike: Concentrated formula can actually be too strong for some materials.

Choice 3: Grab Green's Natural Bleach Alternative Pods

Our take: For those who seek a more organic bleaching product, these pods still pack a punch when used in combination with other natural cleaners.

What we like: Enhances the cleaning power of other laundry detergents. More natural than chemical bleach. Very effective with color loads.

What we dislike: Contents may not dissolve completely during use.

