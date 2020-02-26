The best beekeeping kit

Whether you're raising bees as a hobby or for a business, you'll need the right beekeeping kit to start your hive. While beekeeping doesn't require a ton of equipment, or even experience, it's more cost-effective to get your supplies in one bundle than buying them individually.

Beekeeping kits come with all you need to build a thriving hive in your backyard -- except for live bees. Read on to learn more about the component parts included in these starter kits as well as our top recommendations, like the Mann Lake Basic Beekeeping Starter Kit, which comes with essentials such as protective wear and a smoker.

Considerations when choosing beekeeping kits

Hive

The central piece of any beekeeping kit is, of course, the hive. Here are the main component parts you can expect in a quality beekeeping kit:

Hive body: Also called the "brood chamber," this central structure typically holds 10 frames of comb in place. Usually the hive body is made of wood, though food-grade plastic versions are also available.

Bottom board: The base of a hive also serves as its entrance. Select a screened bottom that facilitates ventilation and mite control. Some come with an entrance reducer that controls the size of the hive entrance, which is particularly useful in winter months to keep the hive warm.

Frames: Wooden frames hold the honeycomb sheets. Typically, there are 10 frames per hive body. Some frames come preassembled, whereas others require assembly.

Foundation comb: Plastic or wax cells are wired into most frames for the bees to build their honeycombs, workers to store pollen or honey, or the queen to lay her eggs. While bees can make these themselves, pre-wired foundations allow bees to use their energy to produce more honey instead of their own beeswax cells.

Super(s): Honey supers are designed to be added on top of the hive body. These wooden boxes contain frames and foundations. Supers allow bees to store honey and beekeepers to easily collect it without disturbing the brood chamber below, where larvae and pupae are being reared.

Other parts: Other component parts that may be included in more comprehensive kits are a hive stand to keep the hive off the ground; a screen queen excluder to separate the super from the brood chamber; a hive cover, either migratory or telescoping, to provide extra protection against inclement weather; and a feeder to feed your bees when natural sources are scarce.

Tools

Spacing tool: The space you leave between the frames will determine what the bees will fill it with (a honeycomb versus propolis). Having a steel spacing tool is critical to accurately space your frames.

Hive tool: Coming in various shapes and sizes, a steel hive tool is essential to open the hive, clean off any propolis, and help you remove frames.

Smoker: Included in more expensive kits, smokers are a traditional way to calm bees and prevent bee stings as you collect honey. The metal canister blows cool smoke over the bees, which distracts them. Be aware that even if your kit includes a smoker, it might not include fuel for it.

Bee brush: To gently sweep bees out of your way while you work, a bee brush with soft bristles (horsehair, boar, or synthetic) allows you to do so without harming them.

Other beekeeping tools: Some of the other things you'll need include a frame grip (to lift the frame out of the super one-handed), a queen catcher (allows you to gently pick up the queen when you need to move her), a queen marking cage (allows you to catch the queen when you need to mark her), a honey extractor (which uses a crank and centrifugal force to extract honey from the frames), and a honey strainer (to remove particles from the honey before bottling).

Clothing: While most starter kits don't include full protective clothing, some more comprehensive kits include a bee veil (to protect your head and neck), a beekeeping suit (to protect your whole body), and sting-resistant gloves (that protect up to your elbow).

Price

Comprehensive beekeeping kits that include a hive and beekeeping tools cost between $175 and $400. You can purchase a set of beekeeping tools for less, between $18 and $40.

FAQ

Q. How do I purchase bees for my hive?

A. Because beekeeping kits don't come with bees, you'll need to purchase them separately from vendors. Typically, they're shipped in the spring. You can expect to pay $200 for a three-pound box, which includes a queen.

Q. Where should I put my hive?

A. Place your hive outside, after checking with your neighbors, of course (bees don't exactly heed fences). The interior of the hive requires a steady 92° to 95°F temperature to survive, so not all climates are suitable for beekeeping. Elevate the hive to protect it from predators and position it either east or south facing.

Beekeeping kits we recommend

Best of the best: Mann Lake's Basic Beekeeping Starter Kit

Our take: A preassembled, comprehensive kit that comes with extras like a smoker and protective wear.

What we like: Hive body includes 10 frames with wax foundations. Includes long leather gloves and bee veil. Comes with an informational book. Good value for price.

What we dislike: Missing some beekeeping essentials, like a feeder. Bottom board isn't screened.

Best bang for your buck: Harvest Lane Honey's Beginner Beekeeping Kit

Our take: A solid choice for a starter beekeeping kit complete with the essentials.

What we like: Includes hive body, 10 frames with plastic foundations, hive tool, bee brush, smokers and pellets, entrance reducer, and telescoping cover.

What we dislike: Doesn't come with a spacer tool. Bottom board isn't screened.

Choice 3: Little Giant's 10-Frame Deluxe Beginner Hive Kit

Our take: A preassembled, premium starter kit that includes protective gear.

What we like: Includes Beekeeping for Dummies book. Hat, gloves, and smoker all help protect you from getting stung. Includes essentials and extras: 10 frames, brush, smoker, entrance reducer, and feeder.

What we dislike: Quality of construction not up to par for some consumers.

