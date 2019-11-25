The best bedside commode

When it comes to personal hygiene tasks such as toileting, mobility is everything. Some patients may have to use bedpans, while others can still walk to and from the bathroom. For those with limited mobility, however, a bedside commode may be the solution. A bedside commode provides a comfortable and discreet way of toileting without the fear of falling or not reaching a toilet in time. An assistant can transfer a patient to and from the bedside commode and still provide them with some privacy and dignity.

Bedside commodes are often rated according to weight capacity, and many can be adjusted to fit over a standard toilet. Ease of sanitation is also an important consideration. If you are in need of a quality bedside commode, keep reading this helpful shopping guide. Our top pick is Drive Medical's Bariatric Folding Commode, a heavy-duty model with a 400-pound weight capacity. It's also easy to assemble.

Considerations when choosing bedside commodes

Weight capacity

Most bedside commodes are designed to be lightweight and portable, but they also need to support the body weight of adults. The average folding commode typically has an upper weight limit of approximately 300 pounds, but some entry-level models may not be rated for more than 225 pounds.

Larger users with limited mobility may want to invest in a bariatric bedside commode, which can also be modified to be an elevated toilet seat. Many heavy-duty bariatric commodes are rated for anywhere from 400 to 600 pounds. Some can even accommodate up to 1,000 pounds. But don't discount this option if you're a smaller user. Some people invest in bariatric bedside commodes simply because of their improved stability and sturdier frames.

Gender of user

Standard toilet seats are usually classified as round, standard, or elongated. Bedside commodes also follow this design guideline. Female users can generally use all types of toilet seats comfortably, but male users may find round or standard toilet seats challenging to use. They may need the additional space an elongated toilet seat provides.

Ease of use

Many bedside commodes arrive fully or almost fully assembled are designed to fold compactly between uses. The critical joints should lock into place securely, but also be easy to release for storage. The size of the bucket is also a consideration, because a shallow pan can create an unpleasant splashback or put users in direct contact with body waste. The bucket should be easy to install and remove, and the other components should not have sharp edges or cracks. A microbial treatment is also a plus when it comes to sanitation.

Convertibility

Bedside commodes are designed primarily to provide a secure toileting space within a few feet of the user's bed. There are times when the same commode frame seat can be positioned over an existing toilet or elevated for improved comfort. A particular model's versatility should be noted somewhere on the packaging or in the instruction manual.

Price

The cost of a bedside commode from a medical supply store may be covered by health insurance, but if one needs to be purchased out of pocket, the price usually starts at $80 for a very basic model with minimal features. Commodes with upgrades such as drop arms or a higher weight capacity can cost anywhere from $100 to $150 or more.

FAQ

Q. I am a very heavy person. Is it safe for me to use a bedside commode?

A. Most bedside commodes do have recommended upper weight limits and are not always designed to accommodate larger users. You will want to shop for a special bariatric model designed to meet your needs.

Q. My caretaker helps me on and off the commode, but I appreciate my privacy. Can they leave the room while I'm on the commode?

A. Privacy and dignity are both important issues when it comes to the use of a bedside commode. You may be able to create a privacy screen or use a bell or other signaling device to alert your caretaker discreetly after you have finished the session.

Bedside commodes we recommend

Best of the best: Drive Medical's Heavy-Duty Bariatric Folding Commode

Our take: Larger users will benefit from this bedside commode's sturdy construction and heavy-duty design.

What we like: Minimal assembly required on arrival. Can be converted to an elevated toilet. Frame is rated for 400 pounds or more.

What we dislike: Seat warps under pressure. Some weight-bearing parts are bolted, not welded.

Best bang for your buck: NOVA's Folding Commode

Our take: This versatile bedside commode has an appealing price point and is practically ready to use right out of the box.

What we like: Assembly requires no tools. Folds easily for storage, easy to clean. 300-pound weight capacity. Converts to elevated toilet.

What we dislike: Plastic seat is thinner than expected, not good for heavier users. Some sharp edges can be exposed under seat. Arms are not comfortable.

Choice 3: Medline's Heavy-Duty Padded Drop-Arm Commode

Our take: The primary benefit of this bedside commode is user comfort, with numerous adjustments and a stable frame.

What we like: Seat and armrests are well-padded and comfortable. Arms drop down for easier transfers. Fits over elongated or tall toilets. Customizable.

What we dislike: Not designed well for males. Bucket has a limited capacity and is challenging to install.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.