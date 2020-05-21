The best bathroom rug

Few things are colder than the tile floor of a bathroom, especially when you step out of a hot shower. To keep your toes comfy at all times, invest in a bathroom rug.

There's no shortage of style of bathroom rugs on the market, so you might feel spoiled for choice. Besides choosing one based on aesthetic value -- from fuzzy textures to fancy designs -- you still need one that is safe. Tile floors can be slick and slippery when wet, which is why many consumers choose rugs with nonslip detail.

Not sure which rug is best for your bathroom? Keep reading our buying guide for shopping tips to find the right one. We've offered our top recommendations, including our favorite, the Mayshine Nonslip Bath Mat Runners. This bushy, high-pile chenille rug is nothing short of cozy and inviting.

Considerations when choosing bathroom rugs

Matching décor

To find a rug that matches the rest of your bathroom décor, you have two options. First, you can choose a bathroom rug from the same line as the rest of your towels and decorative accents. This is the best way to ensure colors and designs are exact matches.

The other option is to choose a complementary color or design that blends in well with your existing décor. Even if it's from another brand, sticking to the same theme or color palette will create a coordinated look.

Pile height

Low-pile rugs tend to be dense and plush, whereas high-pile rugs have much longer fibers that aren't as tightly packed together. Piling height is largely a personal preference, however some individuals find low-pile rugs are easier to keep clean and generally stay intact longer.

Size and shape

There are no standard dimensions or sizes for bathroom rugs, as they can range from 17" x 24" to 30" x 60". Rectangular rugs remain the most popular, as they tend to fit neatly along the edge of tubs or vanities. Other popular shapes include round and oval rugs, though these are most commonly seen in bathrooms with more floor space.

Features

Material

Bathroom rugs made of cotton remain a popular choice, as they're available at virtually every price point. While they're easy to clean -- many are machine washable -- they can harbor bacteria and hold onto odors between washings.

Microfiber bathroom rugs feature cozy, soft textures that can be fluffy, shaggy, or satiny smooth. They tend to be more challenging to clean, as they don't hold up well inside washing machines.

Comfort detail

While bathroom rugs featuring gel or memory foam cores tend to be more expensive than others, some consumers say they're well worth the investment. These soften your step as you exit the tub or shower, as they're designed to act as a cushioned buffer between your feet and the hard tile floor.

Nonslip features

It's common for water or moisture to accumulate on the floors of bathrooms, and this can pose a slip risk safety hazard. To make sure your bathroom rug doesn't slide out beneath your feet, choose one with nonslip features. These tend to have rubber or silicone backing that provides resistance.

Price

Basic cotton and microfiber bathroom rugs cost $20 and below, though more durable rugs cost closer to the $50 mark. If you'd like a designer bathroom rug, or one with comfort features, you could spend as much as $100.

FAQ

Q. Can I vacuum over bathroom rugs?

A. The suction of a vacuum and its brush rollers could pull the rug into the machine, causing a jam. Vacuum attachments, on the other hand, have smaller, controlled openings that keep suction to a minimum while still being effective at cleaning.

Q. Is it better to use dark- or light-colored bathroom rugs?

A. It's a matter of preference. Dark-colored rugs can hide darker stains, but if they come into contact with bleach or certain products, they'll end up discolored. Light-colored rugs often show stains of all colors, though when they're clean, they have a fresh, crisp look.

Bathroom rugs we recommend

Best of the best: Mayshine's Nonslip Bath Mat Runner

Our take: Cozy chenille rug available in over a dozen colors to match every bathroom.

What we like: Soft microfiber plush feels good underfoot. PVC backing is effective at minimizing slippage.

What we dislike: Long design isn't ideal for bathrooms with limited space.

Best bang for your buck: Mayshine's Chenille Nonslip Rug

Our take: Dense fibers retain their fluffy texture, even with regular use and washing.

What we like: Affordable option in a versatile size. Top-quality microfiber doesn't shed fuzz.

What we dislike: Colors don't always appear to match online representations.

Choice 3: AmazonBasics' Nonslip Memory Foam

Our take: Super-absorbent microfiber bath rug with a memory foam core.

What we like: Quick-drying design. Rolled edges and reinforced stitching boost overall durability.

What we dislike: Very limited color selection in only neutral colors.

