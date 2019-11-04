The best bathrobe

Ready to get cozy after a shower or have a relaxing evening at home? If so, a quality bathrobe is an essential part of your wardrobe.

Whether you're looking for one that's long or short, cotton or plush, there's a cozy style in store for you. You should also consider whether you will wear your bathrobe right out of the shower or while lounging on the couch, as some materials handle dampness better than others.

If you're ready to invest in a bathrobe, that warm and fuzzy feeling is right around the corner with help from our buying guide, which includes tips and a few recommendations. Our favorite, the Alexander Del Rossa Women's Plush Fleece Robe, has a fluffy plush material that is both highly absorbent and extremely soft.

Considerations when choosing bathrobes

Materials

Cotton

Terry cloth

Terry cloth robes are made of the same material as towels, which consist of tiny rows of woven cotton loops. These are generally soft and absorbent, but after a while, they become a bit rougher.

Cotton waffle

This densely-woven material is known for its lightweight feel and signature waffle pattern. These robes are also highly absorbent and are less bulky than many other materials.

Cotton velour

Cotton velour is the softest, plushiest form of cotton. Given its thick pile, these robes are highly absorbent, though they're much thicker than most other robes.

Microfiber

Microfiber robes are made of breathable, fleece-like materials. They're generally lightweight and relatively absorbent. Microfiber robes are also available in every price point, which isn't necessarily true for other bathrobe materials.

Satin or silk

Satin and silk robes are thin and naturally more delicate, so they're not absorbent at all. Instead, they're best for relaxing at home or adding a romantic touch to your lingerie. These robes are also ideal if you're in a warmer climate and simply need a lightweight cover-up around the house.

Length

Bathrobes are either knee-length, mid-calf, or full-length. Bathrobes aren't sized by length, so get ready to take out the measuring tape. You'll want to measure the length from the shoulder to the hem to determine how long the robe will be when you wear it.

Size

Selecting the right size for a bathrobe is arguably the most challenging part. Sizing isn't standard, so you'll need to refer to size charts for every robe you consider, as they vary between manufacturers. If you happen to be pregnant, choose a size above your normal one to accommodate your belly and give enough slack around the waist.

Color

Choosing the color of your robe is the fun part. Some robes come in dozens of colors, whereas others are limited to only a couple. It's more common to find solid bathrobes for cotton and plush styles, though you'll find a variety of designs when it comes to satin and silk robes.

Price

You can find a basic bathrobe at a bargain for less than $20, but it won't hold up to long-term wear. If you spend between $30 to $40, you'll snag a quality bathrobe in plush or terry cloth, even full-length styles. Luxury bathrobes cost $50 and up and are often made from fine imported materials to ensure that they last for years.

FAQ

Q. How do I wash my bathrobe?

A. You'll need to refer to the label for proper instructions. Most bathrobes are machine washable with gentle detergent and usually need to be hung for drying. Unless your robe is white, try to stay away from detergents with harsh chemicals and bleaching agents.

Q. Can I get a bathrobe for my kid?

A. Yes -- they make bathrobes in kids' sizes, too. With that said, many of them won't have a belt to prevent choking hazards. Older and taller children can likely fit in adult-size bathrobes.

Bathrobes we recommend

Best of the best: Alexander Del Rossa's Women's Plush Fleece Robe

Our take: A premium robe that is highly absorbent and has hotel-plush quality.

What we like: Available in more than 20 colors. Warmer than other bathrobes and has deep, cozy pockets.

What we dislike: Sizing is a bit inconsistent, and sizing up once isn't always the solution.

Best bang for your buck: Seven Apparel's Hotel Spa Collection Herringbone Textured Plush Robe

Our take: High-quality textured shorter robe for a steal of a price.

What we like: Comfort and quality in one. Durable and with fine details, like the quality lapels.

What we dislike: One-size-fits-all, but doesn't accommodate all wearers.

Choice 3: TurkishTowels' 100% Combed Turkish Cotton Robe

Our take: Full-length imported Turkish terry cloth robe with fine detail.

What we like: Heavy material indicative of true quality and craftsmanship. Option to roll back sleeves.

What we dislike: Size chart isn't as accurate as it could be.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.