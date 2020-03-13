The best Anastasia Beverly Hills palette

There's a lot to love about Anastasia Beverly Hills, which is why it remains one of the top names in the cosmetics industry. Whether you're an ABH loyalist or are new to the brand, make sure you add one of their palettes to your makeup collection.

Look no further for versatility: Anastasia Beverly Hills palettes include several shades and finishes to help you achieve the look you want. With so much variety, you can turn up the volume and go full glam, or keep it simple and practical with a light, everyday look. From matte to metallic shades -- and everything in between -- you'll love every color in one of these palettes.

Get ready to add an Anastasia Beverly Hills palette to your makeup collection by reading our buying guide. Our top choice is Anastasia Beverly Hills' Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette. Its combination of matte and shimmer shades make it easy to layer, blend, and build color.

Considerations when choosing Anastasia Beverly Hills palettes

Top features

High-pigment color

If you're a fashionista whose shading paves the way for a unique look, you'll love the high-pigment color of Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadows. Not only are their colors more vivid and vibrant, but they also stay on skin significantly longer -- which means you can enjoy your glam look all day long.

Formula quality

Anastasia Beverly Hills is all about formula quality, which is why their shadows and body shimmers in their palettes have reputations for being colorful and long-lasting. The brand is also vegan and dedicated to ethical sourcing and cruelty-free testing. Anastasia Beverly Hills palettes are also free of parabens and phthalates.

Packaging

One thing that sets Anastasia Beverly Hills apart from other beauty brands is their quality of packaging. The palettes are durable and well-designed and even feature the names of the shades below each eyeshadow. The actual boxes that hold palettes are attractive as well, making them very gift-ready -- either for yourself or someone else.

Popular palette sizes

Small palettes

The smallest palettes by Anastasia Beverly Hills consist of quads and nine-shade palettes. Quads are often seasonal releases that feature trending colors but won't come with brushes. The nine-shade palettes do come with brushes and are available in several shade collections, including trending and classic ones.

Medium palettes

If you'd like to get the most bang for your buck, reach for an Anastasia Beverly Hills 14-shade palette. These are the brand's bestselling palettes, given their design and shade versatility. They're also an exceptional choice for on the go, as these palettes come with full-length mirrors and mid-size brushes.

Large palettes

If you'd like limitless options and a full range of shades, invest in a 25-shade palette. They're often used by professional makeup artists, as they're experienced in navigating such a diverse collection of shades. Keep in mind these palettes usually don't come with brushes.

Price

Budget-friendly Anastasia Beverly Hills palettes start at $29, but will usually only have four to six shades. Mid-range palettes with up to 14 shades will run closer to the $40 to $50 mark. Of course, if you'd like an even larger variety, you can spend as much as $100 on an Anastasia Beverly Hills palette.

FAQ

Q. Can I mix my other eyeshadows with those from my Anastasia Beverly Hills palette?

A. You could, however you might not end up with the effect or look you envision. Each brand formulates their shadows differently, so when combined, their texture and color can appear a bit off. With that said, by all means experiment to determine for yourself. After all, makeup should be exploratory and fun.

Q. My Anastasia Beverly Hills palette has high-pigment eyeshadows. What does that mean?

A. When an eyeshadow is described as high-pigment, it's designed to deposit vivid, intense color. Rather than appearing sheer or coming off in a couple hours, high-pigment eyeshadows can last for several hours without re-application. Perhaps the biggest perk of high-pigment shadow is that it photographs extremely well.

Anastasia Beverly Hills palettes we recommend

Best of the best: Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette

Our take: Bold yet versatile collection with shades that suit all eye colors.

What we like: Shades are in several finishes, including chrome and matte. Comes with a mid-size brush.

What we dislike: Powder can spread on the palette and counter when it comes in contact with the brush.

Best bang for your buck: Anastasia Beverly Hills Moonchild Glow Kit

Our take: Budget-friendly high-pigment set well-liked for the face as well as the body.

What we like: Shimmery, radiant glow. Fun, light-grabbing shades. Youthful and playful.

What we dislike: Limited shades that might not be as versatile as expected.

Choice 3: Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Eyeshadow Palette

Our take: Fourteen-shade variety that covers every look you'd like to create, from subtle to glam.

What we like: Extensive shade range. Versatile matte base options. Comes with a quality brush.

What we dislike: Bit of a learning curve applying certain shades.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.